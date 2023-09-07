TVS gains on new Apache RTR 310 reveal

Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company

Shares of TVS Motor Company Limited rose nearly a percent to Rs 1,486 in early trade on September 7 after the 2-wheeler giant unveiled the TVS Apache RTR 310 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The new sports bike, which was launched in Bangkok, Thailand, is based on the same platform that TVS has co-developed with BMW. This platform also drives the G 310 R, G 310 RR and G 310 GS sold by the German automaker. The newly launched bike will be launched in both domestic and overseas markets, the company said in an exchange filing on September 6. The bike's cost is Rs 2.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

Follow our market blog for all the live action

The TVS Apache RTR 310 comes in two colour options - Arsenal Black and Fury Yellow across the country. Once commercially available, it will take on the likes of the BMW G310 R, KTM 390 Duke, Bajaj Dominar 400, Harley Davidson X440, and Triumph Speed 400 in the Indian market.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, "With the TVS Apache RTR 310, we're taking our engineering to a whole new level, offering enthusiasts a motorcycle that's not only powerful but also brings together different technologies to give a unique riding experience. This motorcycle is positioned to be the flagship product for many global markets including India, Europe, LATAM and ASEAN."

In August, TVS Motor registered a sales growth of four percent, reporting 345,848 units sold in August 2023, as compared to 333,787 units for the same period last year. The total two-wheelers registered a growth of five percent, with sales of 332,110 units in August 2023, as compared to sales of 315,539 units for the same period last year.

On the EV front, the company saw the highest uptick of around 40 percent in sales in August, with 14,584 units of its affordable iQube sold, crossing the 1.5 lakh mark during the month. After robust sales, TVS' EV market share increased to 25 percent, the second biggest player after Ola.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.