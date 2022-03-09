English
    Trade Spotlight | What should investors do with Indraprastha Gas, PVR, Motherson Sumi Systems on Wednesday?

    PVR, which has been moving in large sideways for a long time, seems to have stabilised above the 200-day moving average for the last couple of weeks, which is a positive sign

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    March 09, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
     
     
    The market recovered more than 2 percent from the seven-month low it hit recently as the benchmarks indices snapped a four-day losing streak to close a percent higher from the previous day's close on March 8.

    The Sensex rallied 581 points, or 1.1 percent, to end at 53,424, while the Nifty jumped 150 points, or 1 percent, to 16,013.5.

    The broader markets outperformed the benchmarks. The Nifty midcap 100 and smallcap 100 indices gained 1.24 percent and 1.51 percent.

    Stocks in action included Indraprastha Gas, which was the biggest gainer in the futures & options segment, rising nearly 10 percent to Rs 370. PVR was the fourth largest gainer in the derivatives segment, climbing 6.6 percent to Rs 1,598.

    Motherson Sumi Systems, too, was in thick of actions as it recovered sharply from the day's low to pare losses and close 1.1 percent lower at Rs 127.

    Here's what Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

    Indraprastha Gas

    This counter appears to have posted a near-term bottom around Rs 321 in the last Monday's session as it registered a positive close in the midst of the market carnage.

    Strong follow-through of the last trading session on the back of high volumes is confirming a near-term trend reversal in favour of the bulls.

    If the stock sustains above Rs 342, it can head towards Rs 400. For the time, any dip can be an opportunity to create fresh long positions with a stop-loss below Rs 340 on a closing basis.

    Motherson Sumi Systems

    This counter seems to be in a downtrend from the highs of Rs 226 registered in June 2021. On the downside, Rs 110 seems to be the critical support. To prevent further downside, it needs to sustain above Rs 110 to stage some recovery.

    In case, if it fails to sustain above the said support then the stock can correct towards Rs 80. Hence, for time being it looks prudent to stay away from this counter.

    PVR

    This counter is moving in a large sideways for quite a long time, it seems to have stabilised above the 200-day moving average for the last couple of weeks, which is a positive sign.

    Moreover, strong price appreciation of the last trading session from around the 200-day moving average is hinting at a trading opportunity. If it sustains above Rs 1,485, it can initially rally towards Rs 1,712. Stop-loss for this trade will remain below Rs 1,485.

    Disclosure: Neither analyst nor his clients own any of the above scrips as on date.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #Indraprastha Gas #Market Edge #Motherson Sumi Systems #Nifty #PVR #Sensex #Technicals #Trade Spotlight
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 09:05 am
