Top buy & sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba & Rajat Bose for short term

The Nifty50 after opening at 10,742.70 traded lower in the morning to hit day's low of 10,710.45, but recouped all those losses in afternoon and then turned strong in the last hour of trade to hit an intraday high of 10,837. It ended at 10,821.90, higher by 80.80 points from the last close.

The Nifty is few points away from 10,850, the crucial level for bulls to gain strength and move towards earlier record high, experts said.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,742.53, followed by 10,663.27. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,869.03 and 10,916.27.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,766.8 on Friday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,485.13, followed by 26,203.46. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,927.53, followed by 27,088.27.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Cipla with stop loss at Rs 605 and target of Rs 635

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with stop loss at Rs 1300 and target of Rs 1360

Buy Godrej Consumer Products with stop loss at Rs 1160 and target of Rs 1190

Sell Engineers India with stop loss at Rs 130 and target of Rs 122

Sell Cummins India with stop loss at Rs 680 and target of Rs 650

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Century Textiles and Industries with target at Rs 935 and stop loss at Rs 903

Buy CG Power with target at Rs 59 and stop loss at Rs 54

Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance with target at Rs 1235 and stop loss at Rs 1190

Buy Manappuram Finance with target at Rs 106 and stop loss at Rs 102

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com

Buy Century Textiles with stop loss below Rs 903.75 and targets are Rs 915 and Rs 925

Buy Asian Paints with stop loss below Rs 1255 and targets are Rs 1279 and Rs 1290

Buy Edelweiss Financial Services with stop loss below Rs 305 and targets are Rs 317 and Rs 320

Sell SRF with stop loss above Rs 1695 and target of Rs 1640

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.