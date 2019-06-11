Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1835, target of Rs 1900 and Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 745, target of Rs 775.
After a volatile session, benchmark indices ended up on June 10 albeit off the day's high. The Nifty 50 finished above 11,900 level.
At close, the Sensex was up 168.62 points at 39,784.52, while Nifty was up 52 points at 11,922.70. About 967 shares advanced, 1,619 shares declined, and 172 shares remained unchanged.
Britannia Industries, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys and Dr Reddy’s Labs were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were BPCL, Yes Bank, Coal India, GAIL and Tata Motors.
According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,871.33, followed by 11,819.97. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,974.53 and 12,026.37
The Nifty Bank index closed at 31,034.0, down 32.55 points on June 10. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,807.74, followed by 30,581.47. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,313.84, followed by 31,593.67.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Sell YES Bank with a stop loss of Rs 138, target of Rs 130
Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1835, target of Rs 1900
Sell Union Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 75, target of Rs 68
Sell Reliance Capital with a stop loss of Rs 94, target of Rs 82
Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 745, target of Rs 775
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Britannia Industries with stop loss at Rs 2980 and target of Rs 3030
Buy Axis Bank with stop loss at Rs 810 and target of Rs 820
Buy HCL Tech with stop loss at Rs 1088 and target of Rs 1105
Buy Muthoot Finance with stop loss at Rs 637 and target of Rs 649
Sell CG Power with stop loss at Rs 33.5 and target of Rs 31.5
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy United Spirits above Rs 568 with stop loss of Rs 559 and target of Rs 586
Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 115.9 and target of Rs 125
Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 11570 and target of Rs 11950
Sell Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 80 and target of Rs 72Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.