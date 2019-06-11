Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

After a volatile session, benchmark indices ended up on June 10 albeit off the day's high. The Nifty 50 finished above 11,900 level.

At close, the Sensex was up 168.62 points at 39,784.52, while Nifty was up 52 points at 11,922.70. About 967 shares advanced, 1,619 shares declined, and 172 shares remained unchanged.

Britannia Industries, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys and Dr Reddy’s Labs were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were BPCL, Yes Bank, Coal India, GAIL and Tata Motors.

Among sectors, except energy and PSU bank, all other indices ended higher led by IT, FMCG, pharma, metal and infra. However, Nifty Midcap ended

marginally higher and Smallcap ended with negative bias.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,871.33, followed by 11,819.97. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,974.53 and 12,026.37

The Nifty Bank index closed at 31,034.0, down 32.55 points on June 10. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,807.74, followed by 30,581.47. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,313.84, followed by 31,593.67.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell YES Bank with a stop loss of Rs 138, target of Rs 130

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1835, target of Rs 1900

Sell Union Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 75, target of Rs 68

Sell Reliance Capital with a stop loss of Rs 94, target of Rs 82

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 745, target of Rs 775

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Britannia Industries with stop loss at Rs 2980 and target of Rs 3030

Buy Axis Bank with stop loss at Rs 810 and target of Rs 820

Buy HCL Tech with stop loss at Rs 1088 and target of Rs 1105

Buy Muthoot Finance with stop loss at Rs 637 and target of Rs 649

Sell CG Power with stop loss at Rs 33.5 and target of Rs 31.5

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy United Spirits above Rs 568 with stop loss of Rs 559 and target of Rs 586

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 115.9 and target of Rs 125

Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 11570 and target of Rs 11950

Sell Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 80 and target of Rs 72

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​