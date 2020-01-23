App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Ashok Leyland with stop loss at Rs 84.80 and target of Rs 88 and M&M Financial Services with stop loss at Rs 348 and target of Rs 355.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Domestic equity market remained under pressure for yet another session due to factors such as caution ahead of the Union Budget, tepid quarterly earnings and mixed global cues.

With a loss of 208 points or 0.50 percent, Sensex ended the session at 41,115.38 while Nifty closed the day at 12,106.90, down 63 points or 0.52 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 0.32 percent and 0.13 percent lower, respectively.

Nifty continued to consolidate in the range of 11,800-12,500. Market experts said since the index was trading near the upper band of the range, selling pressure has pushed the index towards 12,100 level.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,054.87, followed by 12,002.83. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,191.97 and 12,277.03.

Close

Nifty Bank closed 0.80 percent down at 30,701.45. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,493.9, followed by 30,286.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,029 and 31,356.6.

related news

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1600, target of Rs 1550

Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7160, target of Rs 7080

Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2430, target of R 2350

Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 504, target of Rs 521

Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1450, target of Rs 1510

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Ashok Leyland with stop loss at Rs 84.80 and target of Rs 88

Buy M&M Financial Services with stop loss at Rs 348 and target of Rs 355

Sell Bosch with stop loss at Rs 14800 and target of Rs 14400

Sell Tata Motors with stop loss at Rs 187.5 and target of Rs 181

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 194.5 and target of Rs 206

Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 15400 for target of Rs 15950

Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 120 for target of Rs 110

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 08:48 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.