Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends buying Havells India with target at Rs 645 and stop loss at Rs 623 and IndusInd Bank with target at Rs 1425 and stop loss at Rs 1297.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty extended their winning streak into the fourth consecutive session on February 6 after the Reserve Bank of India announced measures that are seen as positive for bank, auto and real estate sectors.

Sensex ended the day at 41,306.03, up 163 points or 0.40 percent while Nifty closed with a gain of 49 points or 0.40 percent.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,094.93, followed by 12,051.87. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,170.83 and 12,203.67.

Nifty Bank closed 0.97 percent up at 31,304.05. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,990.63, followed by 30,677.17. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,544.13 and 31,784.17.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 124, target of Rs 136

Buy IndusInd Bank with stop loss of Rs 1320, target of Rs 1365

Buy LIC Housing Finance with stop loss of Rs 430, target of Rs 455

Buy State Bank of India with stop loss of Rs 315, target of Rs 332

Buy Bajaj Finance with stop loss of Rs 4600, target of Rs 4750

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Oil India Limited with stop loss of Rs 132.5 for target of Rs 140

Buy United Breweries with stop loss of Rs 1328.5 and target of Rs 1380

Sell Cipla with stop loss of Rs 445 for target of Rs 425

Buy EID Parry with stop loss of Rs 230 for target of Rs 260

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Havells India with target at Rs 645 and stop loss at Rs 623

Buy IndusInd Bank with target at Rs 1425 and stop loss at Rs 1297

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with target at Rs 210 and stop loss at Rs 193

Buy State Bank of India with target at Rs 335 and stop loss at Rs 316

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 08:38 am

