Top 4 gifts to ensure your Valentine's financial security

Getting the perfect gift to make Valentine’s Day special and memorable is a difficult task. Picking a gift is a matter of choice but if the idea is to ensure the well-being of the loved one, then financial gifts are worth looking at.

They not only convey the message but also ensure your partner's financial freedom and security. Here is a list of options:

Term life insurance

An untoward incident can turn life topsy-turvy in no time and financial stress can zoom in the absence of a healthy monetary backup. Not only do your collective goals suffer but may even leave your partner in a lurch.

A term insurance plan can help your partner maintain the standard of living, pay off loans (if any) and most importantly, keep financial goals on track.

Simple to understand, a term policy offers substantial coverage at an affordable premium. You can easily get coverage of up to Rs 1 crore. Compare different plans online and buy the one that best fits your goals.

Mutual Funds have emerged as one of the most sought-after asset classes to build a corpus for various short and long-term goals. The Asset under Management (AUM) of the industry has grown four-fold in the last decade (2010-2020) and innovative campaigns like Mutual Funds Sahi Hain have added to their popularity.

On Valentine's Day, you can start a systematic investment plan (SIP) in a mutual fund with your partner as the nominee.

It is easy to start, and SIPs bring discipline and help gain from the power of compounding, an investor’s best friend. Also, SIPs spend more time in the market, which is better than trying to time the market.

Health is wealth is an old adage and for a good reason. Even Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2021 speech focussed on healthcare and the bygone year has shown how important health is.

A health emergency can’t be ruled out. In such an event, gifting your partner a standalone health insurance plan not only eases the financial burden but also shows that you care.

You can also look at a family floater plan that offers coverage to all the members, including your beloved. Just like buying a term policy, compare plans across insurers, read the terms and conditions and the fine print carefully.

Commanding an emotional value, gold has played a big role in strengthening family bonds. The precious metal is also a hedge against volatility.

However, this V-Day, gift the shining metal to your partner the smart way—through sovereign gold bonds (SGBs).

Issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in denominations of 1 gram and in multiples thereof, SGBs pay an interest rate of 2.5 percent. Not only this, they don’t have issues related to storage and purity. The cost of holding is also low. In times of need, SGBs can be easily liquidated, since they are tradable on stock exchanges.

These gifts are not only different but will also ensure the financial wellbeing of your loved ones. Creating a lasting impression, these gifts can make your V-day truly special.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.