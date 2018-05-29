App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 29, 2018 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top 14 largecap, midcap stocks to bet on ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Edelweiss

Over the past two decades, India has usually done well in the 12 months leading to an election on an absolute basis (three out of five times) and relatively (four out of five times)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It is the election haze when poll uncertainties build up, electioneering noise rises and it is easy for investors to get cautious, but anecdotal evidence suggests that markets have usually done well in the run-up to elections, Edelweiss Securities said in a report.

Over the past two decades, India has usually done well in the 12 months leading to an election on an absolute basis (three out of five times) and relatively (four out of five times), the brokerage said in its report.

India has come a 'half circle', which means its macroeconomic situation has moved from robust to risky. Its micro-economic situation, which was lagging behind all this while, is now looking up. This mix is likely to keep the market going around in circles in the run-up to the election, Edelweiss said.

There are the global challenges of oil, interest rates, and currency risks due to the current account deficit.

related news

"We worry on the currency, are ambivalent on the fiscal & rates (but do not expect them to rise) and comfortable on inflation. That leaves the macro reversal at ‘Half Circle’, likely collaring the broader market," the brokerage said.

1111

Edelweiss also said that India's valuations, its relatively poor performance and the election haze are likely to collar the market (19-17 times one-year forward: 11,500-10,500 on Nifty). It, however, added that the market is throwing up sectoral and stock-specific opportunities and recommended picking them up.

The fact that the impact of specific governments on the market has been diminishing over time indicates that investors should actually scout for investing opportunities rather than steering clear of the apparent overhang.

The market could well go around in circles over the next year, and it makes sense to remain stock or sector-specific. The brokerage said it sees momentum building up in IT (digital backed by currency upsides), rural (changing terms of trade, election sops), industrial (smelling small capex now) and private banks (market opportunity).

Edelweiss expects these 14 stocks to generate decent returns:

Largecap picks: Dr. Reddy’s, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, M&M, RIL, and Yes Bank.

Midcap picks: AIA Engineering, Cochin Shipyard, Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Equitas, Gujarat Gas, Quess Corp, and SIS.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

tags #Market Edge #Stocks Views

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.