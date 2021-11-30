Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India with a gain of just 18 points.

On November 29, the BSE Sensex climbed 153.43 points to 57,260.58, while the Nifty50 was up 27.50 points at 17,054 and formed Long Legged-Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 16,837.3 followed by 16,620.7. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,215.6 and 17,377.3.

US Markets

US Markets

Wall Street stocks closed higher on Monday, regaining some of the ground they lost in Friday's sell-off as investors were hopeful that the Omicron coronavirus variant would not lead to lockdowns after reassurance from U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 236.6 points, or 0.68%, to 35,135.94, the S&P 500 gained 60.65 points, or 1.32%, to 4,655.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 291.18 points, or 1.88%, to 15,782.83.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific mostly rose in Tuesday trade as Japanese stocks led gains regionally, with investors reacting to the release of Chinese factory activity data for November.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.26% while the Topix index climbed 1.41%.

SGX Nifty

GDP seen growing at 8.3% in Q2, 9.4% full year: Report

Leading rating agency India Ratings expects the economy to grow 8.3 per cent in Q2 and close the year with 9.4 per cent in FY'22, which is 10 bps lower than the consensus forecast. The agency has attributed the higher growth to the nine consecutive quarters of over 3 per cent agriculture growth, which has brightened consumer spending and the resultant uptick in private final consumption expenditure, which is likely to clip at around 10 per cent in the September quarter of the current fiscal.

Another major reason is the near three-fold jump in vaccination, which soared to 890.21 million as of October-end from 335.72 million at June-end. The government will announce the numbers on Tuesday.

Oil prices rise on bets OPEC+ will hold off output hike

Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, extending a rebound from last week's plunge on growing expectations major producers would pause plans to add crude supply in January amid uncertainty over the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 99 cents, or 1.4%, to $70.94 a barrel at 0105 GMT, adding to a 2.6% rise on Monday. Brent crude futures climbed 82 cents, or 1.1%, to $74.26 a barrel, after gaining 1% on Monday.

Omicron adds new uncertainties to global economic outlook: Moody's Analytics

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 adds new uncertainties to the global economic outlook but much will depend on its speed of transmission, hospitalisation and death rates, and also the effectiveness of vaccines, Moody’s Analytics said on Monday.

In its commentary titled 'Much to Learn About OmicronFast’, Moody’s Analytics said although the variant appears to spread ”remarkably quickly”, it will be at least two more weeks before more will be known about this new variant.

SEBI bans ARSS Infrastructure, 6 persons from markets; levies fine

SEBI has barred ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd and six persons from the capital markets for up to one year and levied a fine totalling Rs 47.5 lakh on them for misrepresenting the company’s financials.

These six persons (the company’s directors, chief executive officer and chief investment officer) have been restrained from the capital markets either for six months or one year. The fine has been levied on them in the range of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh.

Go Fashion to debut today

Women’s bottom-wear brand Go Colors operator Go Fashion is likely to debut with a 65-70 percent premium on the bourses on November 30, given the IPO subscription and demand in grey market. The company held an 8 percent share in the organised women’s bottom-wear market in FY20. It has a healthy, asset-light business model and had operating cash flows despite volatility in profit in the last three fiscals.

The company’s shares are available at a massive premium of 65-75 percent (Rs 450-520) in the grey market, translating into a trading price of Rs 1,140-1,210 per share in the grey market against an issue price of Rs 690 per share, as per IPO Central and IPO Watch.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 3,332.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 4,611.41 crore in the Indian equity market on November 29, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

One stock – Indiabulls Housing Finance – is under the F&O ban for November 30. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies