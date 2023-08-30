The bull market in India will continue for 7 to 8 years: Vijay Kedia

Vijay Kedia

The Indian bull market is just like Shatabdi or Vande Bharat trains. Despite its stops, it will travel a long distance, said Vijay Kedia, veteran investor and director of Atul Auto, in an interview with moneycontrol. He expects India's bull market to continue for 7-8 years.

Just like the Indian trains Shatabdi or Vande Bharat go on for travelling up to 800 km while taking some stops in between, the bull market also functions in the same manner. It faces hiccups, action- reactions, and minor crashes but after all, they do last in a bullish state for a long period, explained Kedia.

The market veteran expects the bullish state of Indian markets to retain for the coming 7 to 8 years. He believes that despite the minor bumps, the market trajectory is set.

Kedia considers this to be a rather global phenomenon of bull markets being formed in unexpected market situations. He cited Germany as an example. Germany was the first developed country to report an ongoing recession, however, its DAX 30 index reported an all-time high during the same period. The same is the case with the US wherein, despite fears of a recession, the US indices are reaching at all-time highs.

The DAX index is currently trading at 15,944.17 at 1:45 pm on 30th August 2023 and the Nasdaq is trading at 15,376.55 during the same time period.

India’s Nifty 50 index also recently achieved its all-time highs in the 19900 level during the month of July 2023. Currently the index is trading at 19,439.50 at 1:45 pm on 30th August 2023.