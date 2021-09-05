MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Teachers' Day | Nilesh Shah of Kotak believes these 2 traits are key to making money in stock market

Thing I learnt from experience is that between trading and investing, the latter is an easier way of making money.

Nilesh Shah
September 05, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

Like most people, I too was attracted to the stock markets to make quick money after doing my CA articleship, over 3 decades ago. It wasn't the best time for retail investors as the Bulls and Bears were ruling the market. And I too, as a retail investor, had a roller coaster ride in the early days where I did make money, but then lost it all after the securities scam. It was frustrating but I was not ready to give up on the market yet. There was a lot to learn.

One day, lady luck guided me to an old sub-broker, whose advice worked like golden words and has really helped me in my investment journey over the years, coupled with my own experiences.

I have learnt that two important traits to make money in the stock market are - knowledge & wisdom. Investment is about common sense, but it is not commonly applied to investment decisions. Do not follow tips blindly, but make your own decisions as no one, other than your parents, is interested in making you rich. Greed has no limit. If making money was so easy, everyone would have been rich. You have to work hard and be patient to make money.

Another thing I learnt from experience is that between trading and investing, the latter is an easier way of making money. In trading, stop-loss and discipline is critical, while in investing averaging and patience plays an important role. Also, a trader has to think on his/her feet and should be fast, whereas an investor is like a tortoise – slow and steady.

One more lesson is to be humble and not get carried away by money and fame. It is not wise to go against the market. However, when Batata (low-quality stocks) trade at a premium over Tata (quality stocks), it is time to exit the market.

Close

Related stories

As I enter my Vanprastha ashram, I have started believing that as an investor my duty is to do good karma. (Invest in good companies run by good managers coming from the conviction of good research) and leave it to the market to reward.

The biggest learning from three decades of participation in the market and of Sensex's journey to 58,000 is that discipline and patience are the biggest differentiators between success and failure on Dalal Street.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Nilesh Shah is the Group President & MD at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.
Tags: #Expert Columns #Happy Teachers' Day 2021
first published: Sep 5, 2021 08:54 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.