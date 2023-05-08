Taking stock: Sensex jumps 710 points, Nifty closes above 17,250

In the last few weeks the bond yields have gradually come down as central banks have adjusted their hawkish stance.

The market bounced back on May 8 as buyers returned to accumulate stocks, especially those from rate sensitive sectors such as realty, banking and auto as data suggested the chances of another rate hike in the US are lower.

The Nifty 50 index rose 195.40 points or 1.08 percent to 18,264.40. BSE flagship Sensex climbed 709.96 points or 1.16 percent to 61,764.25.

“Indian equities gained confidence from strong domestic earnings and fading concerns over the US economic slowdown following robust job data,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. “The recent weakness in the US dollar is drawing more foreign funds to the domestic market, with FIIs remaining net buyers for seven consecutive days.”