    Taking Stock | Market ends lower after volatile session, Adani stocks fall on MSCI move

    Adani Enterprises, HCL Technologies, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Coal India were among the biggest Nifty losers. Tata Motors, UPL, Cipla, Hero MotoCorp and L&T were among the stocks that gained the most.

    Rakesh Patil
    February 10, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST

    The Indian benchmark indices erased most of the gains of the previous session to end lower in yet another volatile session on February 10. At close, the Sensex was down 123.52 points, or 0.20 percent, at 60,682.70 and the Nifty was down 37 points, or 0.21 percent, at 17,856.50.

    For the week, the Sensex lost 159.18 points, or 0.26 percent, while theÂ  Nifty ended flat.

    The market opened lower on weak global cues and stayed in negative territory. Metal, power, oil & gas, FMCG and information technology names cameÂ under selling pressure.Â Some final-hour buying, especially in realty names, helped trim intraday losses.

    Adani group stocks fall on MSCI rejig

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,682.70-123.52 -0.20%
    Nifty 5017,856.50-36.95 -0.21%
    Nifty Bank41,559.405.10 +0.01%
    Nifty 50 17,856.50 -36.95 (-0.21%)
    Fri, Feb 10, 2023
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Tata Motors445.859.10 +2.08%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Adani Enterpris1,846.95-78.75 -4.09%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank3919.5015.95 +0.41%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5773.60-107.10 -1.82%