English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    M&M Q3 result: Net profit jumps 13.5% to Rs 1,528 crore

    M&M Q3 result: Revenue of the company was up 41 percent at Rs 21,654 crore from Rs 15,349 crore in the year-ago period

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 06:26 PM IST
    Mahindra

    Mahindra

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on February 10 reported a 13.5 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,528 crore during Q3 FY 2023, up from Rs 1,335 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

    The company's revenue from operations was up 41 percent at Rs 21,654 crore from Rs 15,349 crore during the quarter ending December.

    Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO, M&M Ltd, said, “We have had another robust quarter led by the robust performance of our Auto division. Our farm division also reported healthy growth with increased market share. Our capital allocation actions are continuing to show results and we remain committed to our journey of growth and returns.”

    ALSO READ: Here is why you should bet on Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland for short term?