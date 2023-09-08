Taking Stock: Market near 2-month high; Sensex gains 333 points, Nifty above 19,800

The Sensex was up 333.35 points or 0.50 percent at 66,598.91, and the Nifty was up 93.00 points or 0.47 percent at 19,820.00. About 1978 shares advanced, 1581 shares declined, and 131 shares were unchanged.

The market continued its winning streak for the sixth straight session on September 8 and inched closer to their 2 -month high amid buying across the sectors barring healthcare, once again shrugging off weak global cues.

At close, the Sensex was up 333.35 points, or 0.50 percent at 66,598.91, and the Nifty was up 93 points, or 0.47 percent, at 19,820.

Despite weak global cues, the market opened positive and extended the gains as the day progressed. During mid-session, the Nifty reclaimed the crucial level of 19,800 led by gains in oil & gas, capital goods, power and realty names.

For the week, the Sensex and the Nifty rose nearly 2 percent each as they posted better return in last 2 months.

Coal India, NTPC, BPCL, Tata Motors and Larsen and Toubro were among the major Nifty gainers. Losers included UPL, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, ITC and UltraTech Cement.

On the sectoral front, capital goods, oil & gas, power and realty were up 1.5-2 percent each, while the pharma index was down 0.3 percent.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.9 percent and the smallcap index 0.4 percent.

A long build-up was seen in Power Finance Corporation, REC and Havells, while a short build-up was seen in Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals and Glenmark Pharma.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in IRCTC, BHEL and Havells India.

Aurionpro Solutions, Oberoi Realty, Kolte-Patil Developers, Graphite India, Sonata Software, TVS Motor, Havells India, Bank Of Maharashtra, Coal India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, DLF, Chalet Hotels, IDBI Bank, Bikaji Foods International, Federal Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Outlook for September 11

Amol Athawale, Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities:

Benchmark indices once again defied the weak Asian and European markets trend to post solid gains for the sixth straight session, as lack of opportunity in key economies is prompting investors to increase their bets on India. Investors are increasing exposure to stocks of companies that are likely to play a major role in boosting the economy going ahead.

Technically, after a promising reversal formation the Nifty has been holding a higher bottom formation and is comfortably trading above 50 and 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) which is largely positive. It has also formed a long bullish candle on weekly charts, which supports further uptrend from the current levels.

For the trend following traders, 19700-19650 would be the key support levels and above the same it could rally till 19900. Further upside may lift the market till 20000. On the flip side, below 19650, the uptrend would be vulnerable and could see a short term correction till the 50-day SMA or 19550-19500 levels.

For Bank Nifty, it has crossed the 50-day SMA after a long time which is largely positive. It has also formed a higher bottom formation, which supports further uptrend. For the positional traders, 44700 or 50-day SMA would be the sacrosanct support zone, above which, it could rally till 45600-45900. On the flip side, below 44700 it could retest the level of 20-day SMA or 44300-44000.

Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

The Nifty opened gap up and traded with a positive bias throughout the day to close with gains for the sixth consecutive trading session. It closed with gains of ~93 points. On the hourly chart we can observe that the Nifty has reached the upper end of the rising channel and hence a consolidation is likely in the upcoming week. The range of consolidation is likely to be 19850 – 19670. Daily and hourly momentum indicators have a positive crossover which is a buy signal and thus this is likely to be only a consolidation and in case of a dip it should be used as a buying opportunity.

On the upside we expect 19900 which is around the swing high it touched during July. In terms of levels, 19630 – 19670 shall act as a crucial support zone while 19860 – 19900 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone.

Bank Nifty has also witnessed follow through buying interest from the previous trading session. After breaking out of the consolidation during the previous trading session it has witnessed follow through buying interest. Momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is bullish sign. Overall, we expect the positive momentum to continue and expect targets of 45500 from short term perspective.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.