Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sunil Hitech tanks 5% as NCLT could begin insolvency proceedings against firm

American Express has taken the company to the NCLT over excess usage of credit cards.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Shares of Sunil Hitech Engineers fell as much as 5 percent on news report that the infrastructure firm is likely to be put under insolvency proceedings.

American Express had dragged the infrastructure company to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in July over dues worth around Rs 45 crore on usage of corporate credit cards.

Also read- Sunil Hitech to go into bankruptcy motion - for excess use of Amex credit cards

At 10:25 hrs, Sunil Hitech Engineers was quoting at Rs 2.66 on the BSE, down 5.00 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 10:59 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #markets #Sunil Hitech

