Sunil Hitech tanks 5% as NCLT could begin insolvency proceedings against firm

Shares of Sunil Hitech Engineers fell as much as 5 percent on news report that the infrastructure firm is likely to be put under insolvency proceedings.

American Express had dragged the infrastructure company to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in July over dues worth around Rs 45 crore on usage of corporate credit cards.

At 10:25 hrs, Sunil Hitech Engineers was quoting at Rs 2.66 on the BSE, down 5.00 percent from the previous close.