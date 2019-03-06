Sugar stocks rally 2-10% on hopes of interest subsidy sops

Sugar stocks sweetened on Wednesday after a media report indicated that cabinet may consider more soft loans and interest subsidy to mills.

Sakthi Sugars, Mawana Sugars, Triveni Engineering, Dalmia Sugar, Rajshree Sugars, Bajaj Hindusthan, Andhra Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar etc rallied 3-10 percent at the time of publishing this copy.

The government official said the cabinet, on March 7, may consider fresh ethanol blending proposal, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting NewsRise.

The cabinet may discuss extending Rs 15,000 crore soft loans and may also consider offering Rs 3,355 crore interest subsidy on loan to sugar mills.