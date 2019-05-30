Stocks in the news: Power Grid, United Spirits, Nava Bharat, BEL, SJVN, GNFC, Manpasand, Cholamandalam

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on May 30: About 1,250 companies will release their March quarter earnings on Thursday, which include Apollo Hospital, Coal India, HDIL, IDBI Bank, NALCO, PC Jewelller, Prabhat Dairy, Reliance Infrastructure, Sadbhav Engineering, SAIL, Suzlon Energy etc.

Power Grid Corporation Q4: Profit up 51.9 percent at Rs 3,053.9 crore versus Rs 2,010.3 crore; revenue up 18 percent at Rs 9,218 croreversus Rs 7,814.4 crore (YoY).

Nava Bharat Ventures Q4: Consolidated profit down 59.3 percent at Rs 70.7 crore versus Rs 173.5 crore; consolidated revenue down 12.6 percent at Rs 773.7 crore versus Rs 884.8 crore (YoY)

Max India Q4: Loss at Rs 16.5 crore versus profit of Rs 0.6 crore; revenue down 17.7 percent at Rs 13 crore versus Rs 15.8 crore (YoY).

United Spirits Q4: Profit down 40.2 percent at Rs 126.2 crore versus Rs 211 crore; revenue down 3.5 percent at Rs 2,250 crore versus Rs 2,173.7 crore (YoY).

Bharat Electronics Q4: Profit up 19.7 percent at Rs 668.6 crore versus Rs 558.7 crore; revenue up 7.3 percent at Rs 3,884.6 crore versus Rs 3,621.8 crore (YoY).

SJVN Q4: Profit jumps to Rs 458.9 crore versus Rs 132.2 crore; revenue spikes to Rs 805.2 crore versus Rs 344.8 crore (YoY).

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Q4: Profit up 12.5 percent at Rs 63.2 crore versus Rs 56.2 crore; revenue up 10.9 percent at Rs 686.7 crore versus Rs 619.1 crore (YoY).

Grindwell Norton Q4: Profit down 3.4 percent at Rs 42.8 crore versus Rs 44.3 crore; revenue up 5.7 percent at Rs 405.3 crore versus Rs 383.5 crore (YoY).

GNFC Q4: Profit down 71.6 percent at Rs 93.6 crore versus Rs 329 crore; revenue down 18.9 percent at Rs 1,430.9 crore versus Rs 1,764.4 crore (YoY).

Apar Industries Q4: Profit up 8.5 percent at Rs 43.7 crore versus Rs 40.3 crore; revenue up 39.4 percent at Rs 2,464.6 crore versus Rs 1,767.5 crore (YoY).

Excel Crop Care Q4: Profit at Rs 4.7 crore versus loss of Rs 0.5 crore; revenue up 31.7 percent at Rs 273.2 crore versus Rs 207.4 crore (YoY).

Bharti Airtel: SingTel completes subscription of 17 cr shares in rights issue of company worth Rs 3,740 crore.

Manpasand Beverages: Officials, which arrested for GST fraud, have been denied bail - CNBC-TV18 sources.

Cholamandalam Investment: Company enters into agreements to raise $222 million debt funds in the form of US dollar bonds.

SBI: Bank to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore in Tier 2 bonds in FY20.

Aban Offshore: Board approves raising up to $400 million overseas and raising up to Rs 2,500 crore via QIP.

Axis Bank: Board approves issuance of 4.5 crore shares on warrant conversion.

DHFL: Company made interest payment for NCDs due on May 29.

Vakrangee: Compnay appointed Gopal Bihani as COO, CFO with immediate effect.

RBI constitutes committee on development of housing finance securitisation market; Harsh Vardhan, Senior Advisor, Bain to head panel

