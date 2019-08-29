Stocks in the news: Nestle, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Hexaware, Just Dial, Indiabulls Housing, JMC Projects

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo approved alteration in Articles of Association of company as special resolution. Meleveetil Damodaran is appointed as Independent Director and Anil Parashar at Non-Executive Director.

Piramal Enterprises: Board decided to defer issue of privately placed NCDs worth upto Rs 3,000 crore, to a future date.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Shareholders approved up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore NCDs in FY20.

L&T Finance Holdings: IIFL Wealth Group to acquire company's wealth management business.

Nestle India: NSE to include Nestle in Nifty50 from September 27, and will remove Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Nifty IT Index Changes: Hexaware Technologies and Just Dial will replace Infibeam Avenues and Oracle Financial Services Software in Nifty IT index.

Sugar Stocks: Cabinet approved export subsidy for exporting 60 lakh metric tonne of sugar. Sugar export subsidy will go directly to farmer accounts.

FDI: 100 percent FDI through automatic route allowed in coal mining & sale, coal mining & associated infra and contract manufacturing. FDI rules regarding domestic procurement for Single-brand Retail eased. Cabinet allowed 26 percent FDI with government nod in digital media dealing with news & current affairs.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Parthasarathi Mukherjee resigned as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the bank. Also approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via debt and equity.

Khadim India: Infomerics Valuation and Rating reaffirmed its credit rating on company's commercial paper at A1+.

Spring Fields Infraventure: Company received purchase order worth Rs 1.93 crore from G Narayanamma Institute of Technology & Science, G Pulla Reddy Degree and PG College, and G Pulla Reddy Engineering College.

Balaji Amines: Subsidiary Balaji Speciality Chemicals completed REACH Registration process for Ethylenediamine.

Satin Creditcare Network: Committee meeting to be held on August 31, for the issuance of non-convertible debentures upto the amount of Rs 120 crore through private placement.

Kingfa Science & Technology (India): Company's newly set-up manufacturing facility in Chakan Industrial Area, Pune will be starting its commercial production w.e.f September 2.

Wockhardt - India Ratings and Research revised the company’s ratings for short-term Bank facilities/ commercial paper to IND A4+ from IND A3; and for long-term loan facilities rating to IND BB+/ Negative from IND BBB-/Negative

JMC Projects - The holding company Kalpataru Power has received a notice from the World Bank alleging process violations in bids submitted by its transmission business on two projects in Africa more than 7 years ago

KPTL disagrees with the Bank's position and intends to contest the proceedings vigorously

Autolite (India): Company appointed Lokesh Kasat as additional director and independent director.

CG Power clarified that company is evaluating divestments of non core assets and considering other fund-raising avenues including a potential equity raise for bridging the cash flow gaps as well as working capital requirement to avoid any business disruption

National Fertilizers: Comptroller and Auditor General of India has appointed Mehra Goel & Co., Chartered Accountants and S Mann & Co, Chartered Accountants as Joint Statutory Auditors of the company.

Cox & Kings Financial Service: Jayesh Shah resigned from the position of Independent Director of the company.

Hero MotoCorp: Company extended title sponsorship of Caribbean Premier League for three years.

Infosys: Company strengthened collaboration with Microsoft to offer new solutions for clients to accelerate digital transformation.

Mas Financial - Finance committee decided to invest the funds upto Rs 6 crore in MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance

Moody's revises Indian steel sector outlook to negative - PTI

Govt announces Rs 6,268 cr subsidy to export 6 mn tonnes of sugar - PTI

Moody's downgrades Yes Bank with negative outlook - PTI

After tax incentives, govt brings in FDI reforms to propel growth - PTI

Cabinet eases FDI rules for single brand retail;OKs 100% foreign investment in contract mfg,coal mining - PTI

Voda Idea gets shareholders nod to raise share capital to Rs 50K cr - PTI

India Ratings cut GDP forecast to 6.7 pc for FY'20 - PTI

Airtel Africa crosses 100 million subscribers base - PTI

Bulk deals

1 year at Rs 289