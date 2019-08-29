Stocks in the news: Nestle, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Hexaware, Just Dial, Indiabulls Housing, JMC Projects

Lakshmi Vilas Bank | Hexaware Technologies | Just Dial | Indiabulls Housing Finance and L&T Finance Holdings are stocks which are in the news today.
Here are stocks that are in the news today:
InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo approved alteration in Articles of Association of company as special resolution. Meleveetil Damodaran is appointed as Independent Director and Anil Parashar at Non-Executive Director.
Piramal Enterprises: Board decided to defer issue of privately placed NCDs worth upto Rs 3,000 crore, to a future date.
Indiabulls Housing Finance: Shareholders approved up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore NCDs in FY20.
L&T Finance Holdings: IIFL Wealth Group to acquire company's wealth management business.
Nestle India: NSE to include Nestle in Nifty50 from September 27, and will remove Indiabulls Housing Finance.
Nifty IT Index Changes: Hexaware Technologies and Just Dial will replace Infibeam Avenues and Oracle Financial Services Software in Nifty IT index.
Sugar Stocks: Cabinet approved export subsidy for exporting 60 lakh metric tonne of sugar. Sugar export subsidy will go directly to farmer accounts.
FDI: 100 percent FDI through automatic route allowed in coal mining & sale, coal mining & associated infra and contract manufacturing. FDI rules regarding domestic procurement for Single-brand Retail eased. Cabinet allowed 26 percent FDI with government nod in digital media dealing with news & current affairs.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Parthasarathi Mukherjee resigned as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the bank. Also approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via debt and equity.
Khadim India: Infomerics Valuation and Rating reaffirmed its credit rating on company's commercial paper at A1+.
Spring Fields Infraventure: Company received purchase order worth Rs 1.93 crore from G Narayanamma Institute of Technology & Science, G Pulla Reddy Degree and PG College, and G Pulla Reddy Engineering College.
Balaji Amines: Subsidiary Balaji Speciality Chemicals completed REACH Registration process for Ethylenediamine.
Satin Creditcare Network: Committee meeting to be held on August 31, for the issuance of non-convertible debentures upto the amount of Rs 120 crore through private placement.
Kingfa Science & Technology (India): Company's newly set-up manufacturing facility in Chakan Industrial Area, Pune will be starting its commercial production w.e.f September 2.
Wockhardt - India Ratings and Research revised the company’s ratings for short-term Bank facilities/ commercial paper to IND A4+ from IND A3; and for long-term loan facilities rating to IND BB+/ Negative from IND BBB-/NegativeJMC Projects - The holding company Kalpataru Power has received a notice from the World Bank alleging process violations in bids submitted by its transmission business on two projects in Africa more than 7 years ago
KPTL disagrees with the Bank's position and intends to contest the proceedings vigorously
Autolite (India): Company appointed Lokesh Kasat as additional director and independent director.
CG Power clarified that company is evaluating divestments of non core assets and considering other fund-raising avenues including a potential equity raise for bridging the cash flow gaps as well as working capital requirement to avoid any business disruption
National Fertilizers: Comptroller and Auditor General of India has appointed Mehra Goel & Co., Chartered Accountants and S Mann & Co, Chartered Accountants as Joint Statutory Auditors of the company.
Cox & Kings Financial Service: Jayesh Shah resigned from the position of Independent Director of the company.
Hero MotoCorp: Company extended title sponsorship of Caribbean Premier League for three years.
Infosys: Company strengthened collaboration with Microsoft to offer new solutions for clients to accelerate digital transformation.
Mas Financial - Finance committee decided to invest the funds upto Rs 6 crore in MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance
Moody's revises Indian steel sector outlook to negative - PTI
Govt announces Rs 6,268 cr subsidy to export 6 mn tonnes of sugar - PTI
Moody's downgrades Yes Bank with negative outlook - PTI
After tax incentives, govt brings in FDI reforms to propel growth - PTI
Cabinet eases FDI rules for single brand retail;OKs 100% foreign investment in contract mfg,coal mining - PTI
Voda Idea gets shareholders nod to raise share capital to Rs 50K cr - PTI
India Ratings cut GDP forecast to 6.7 pc for FY'20 - PTI
Airtel Africa crosses 100 million subscribers base - PTI
Bulk deals
(For more bulk deals, click here)Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.