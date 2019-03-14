App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Lupin, HCL Tech, Wipro, Essel Propack, Unichem Labs, Deep Industries

Essel Propack | Unichem Labs | Deep Industries | GE T&D India | Bajaj Consumer Care and Satin Creditcare Network are stocks which are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Lupin: USFDA classifies the inspection at the company's Mandideep (Unit 1) facility as 'Official Action Indicated'.

Satin Creditcare Network: CARE revised its rating on the company's commercial paper to A2+ from A1.

Reliance Communications: NCLAT reserves order on RCom plea to release funds

related news

IOC, ONGC: Facing revenue shortfall, government pushes companies to pay 2nd interim dividend - PTI

Bajaj Consumer Care: Company engaged the services of Bain & Company which will help the company in formulating a front-end strategy for growth and also help in implementing it.

Sun Pharma: Subsidiary increased its stake in PJSC Biosintez, Russia to 96.96 percent from 85.10 percent earlier.

GE T&D India: Company received a technology-driven grid modernization project from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RRVPL).

Wipro: Chairman Azim Premji has earmarked another 34 percent of his equity in Wipro worth Rs 52,750 crore towards Azim Premji Foundation.

Unichem Labs: USFDA approved the company's ANDA for Allopurinol tablets, USP 100 mg and 300 mg.

Essel Propack: Company redeemed commercial papers amounting to Rs 50 crore and Rs 35 crore.

Deep Industries: Company received 2 orders from ONGC in the rigs segment valued at around Rs 183.50 crore.

Sicagen India: Company made additional investment to the extent of SGD 1 million in subsidiary Wilson Cable Private Limited, Singapore.

HCL Technologies: Company to acquire Strong-Bridge Envision (SBE), a digital transformation consulting firm with offices in Seattle, Denver, Atlanta, and New York City.

IOC: Company has fixed March 28 as the record date for payment of 2nd interim dividend, if declared, at the board meeting scheduled on March 19.

Jet Airways: Additional five aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements.

DCM Shriram: Company commissioned its 30 MW power plant at DSCL Sugar Hariawan Unit.

SRS: Company appointed Vikash Sharma as CFO.

Bulk Deals on March 13

NSE

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery: Multiplier S and S Adv Pvt Ltd sold 29,42,339 shares and Nagarjuna Trust also sold 51,00,000 shares of the company at 30 paise per share.

Reliance Communications: IndusInd Bank Ltd client A/c sold 1.4 crore shares of the company at Rs 4.97 per share.

Saketh Exim: TIA Enterprises Private Limited purchased 40,000 shares of the company at Rs 105 per share.

BSE

SAB Events & Governance Now Media: Union Bank of India sold 74,930 shares of the company at Rs 1.33 per share.

Hisar Metal Industries: Abhiram Tayal purchased 27,500 shares of the company at Rs 40.27 per share.

Indo US Bio-Tech: Riddheshkumar Girishbhai Bhandari bought 36,000 shares of the company at Rs 82.50 per share.

Palm Jewels: Sagar Rajeshbhai Jhaveri bought 1,04,000 shares of the company at Rs 30.66 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Alembic Pharma: NCD Committee meeting will be held on March 19 to consider the issue and allotment of unsecured listed redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 150 crore on private placement basis.

Virinchi: Officials of the company will be meeting investors and analysts (participants) on March 14.

Alankit: Management will be attending the Valorem Analyst Conference 2019, organized by Valorem Advisors to be held on March 15 in Mumbai.

Container Corporation of India: Company's officials will meet analysts/institutional investors on March 15, 18 and 26.

DCM Shriram: Company's officials will meet Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company on March 18.

Magma Fincorp: Company's officials will meet fund houses on March 14 and 15.

Voltas: Company's officials will meet analysts/investors on March 14 and 15.

Mahindra Logistics: One-on-one meeting with Premji Invest, Institutional Investor is scheduled to be held on March 15.

 
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 07:44 am

tags #Stocks in News

