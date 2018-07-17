Podcast | Stock Picks of the Day: These 3 Nifty stocks could return 4-9%

Jayant Manglik

The Nifty finally ended its 3 month long consolidation phase and reclaimed the 11,000 mark last week. Encouraging start to the earnings season combined with supportive global cues helped the index inch higher.

However, participation was limited only to a handful of index majors while correction continued on the broader front. The index closed 82 points lower at 10,936 on Monday.

We reiterate our bullish view on the Nifty and expect new record highs in the near future. However, prevailing turmoil on the broader front is hard to digest.

We recommend a stock-specific trading approach in such a scenario. Since stocks are trading volatile, keeping positions on both the long and short side are advisable. Investors can focus on private banks, FMCG, financials and IT for long trades. State-run banks and media counters may remain under pressure. So, plan your trades accordingly.

Here is a list of top 3 stocks that could return 3-10% in the next 1-2 months:

Havells India Limited: Buy | Target: Rs 590| Stop-loss: Rs 540 | Return 5.35%

After a strong up move from Rs 520 to Rs 580 levels, Havells India has retraced marginally. It has reached close to its price support zone placed around Rs 555, offering a fresh buying opportunity.

We feel traders shouldn’t miss this chance and accumulate fresh long in the range of Rs 555-560. It closed at Rs 560.05 on July 16, 2018.

Hindalco Industries Limited: Sell July Futures| Target: Rs 195 | Stop-loss: Rs 225 | Return 9.30%

Most of the metal counters are under pressure and Hindalco is no different. On Monday, it posted a fresh breakdown from its month-long distribution phase and it is likely to witness a fresh fall in days to come.

Traders are advised to create fresh short positions in the mentioned range of Rs 215-218. It closed at Rs 212.40 on July 16, 2018.

Larsen & Toubro Limited: Sell July Futures| Target: Rs 1,240 | Stop-loss: Rs 1,315 | Return 3.72%

Though L&T has witnessed a swift rebound of late but it has failed to cross its resistance barrier placed around multiple moving averages viz. 50 & 100-EMA on the daily chart, which resulted in a formation of a fresh shorting pivot.

We recommend using any intraday bounce to create fresh shorts in the range of Rs 1,288-1,294. It closed at 1279.80 on July 16, 2018.

The author is President, Religare Broking Ltd.