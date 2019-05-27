App
May 27, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty above 11,900, Sensex up 300 points; Tata Steel gains 4%

Among sectors, auto, energy and pharma are trading lower, while buying seen in the metal, infra and FMCG.

highlights

  • May 27, 01:13 PM (IST)

    Market Extends Rally:

    The market extended rally in afternoon with the Sensex climbing 297.88 points to 39,732.60 and the Nifty50 rising 90.10 points to 11,934.20.

  • May 27, 01:06 PM (IST)

    Manpasand Beverages Locked in 20% Lower Circuit:

    Bharat Vyas and Dhruv Agrawal resigned as independent director & director.

    Till now, three directors of the company have resigned due to GST search.

  • May 27, 12:58 PM (IST)

    Ramkrishna Forging Q4 result: Net profit down 27.4% at Rs 24.9 crore versus Rs 34.3 crore, revenue was up at Rs 443.3 crore against Rs 440.1 crore, YoY.

  • May 27, 12:52 PM (IST)

    Motherson Sumi Q4: Consolidated net profit down 20.9% at Rs 410 crore versus Rs 518.4 crore, revenue was up 11.4% at Rs 17,170 crore versus Rs 15,407.8 crore, YoY.

  • May 27, 12:29 PM (IST)

    Buzzing: Narayana Hrudayalaya shares climbed 20 percent after company reported healthy earnings growth in Q4.

  • May 27, 12:01 PM (IST)

    The Indian rupee is trading higher by 9 paise at 69.43 per dollar versus Friday's close 69.52.

  • May 27, 11:49 AM (IST)

    Ashok Leyland shares fell more than 4 percent intraday on May 27 as global brokerages maintained neutral to sell rating after company's March quarter performance.

  • May 27, 11:25 AM (IST)

    Capacite Infraprojects wins contract: Share price of Capacite Infraprojects gained 3.5 percent as company won a contract worth Rs 170.40 crore.

  • May 27, 11:11 AM (IST)

  • May 27, 11:01 AM (IST)

    Global brokerage firms such as Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Deutsche Bank maintain their buy rating on Indraprastha Gas(IGL) post Q4 results and see upside of up to 30 percent from May 24 close of Rs 313.

  • May 27, 10:27 AM (IST)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Aspirin and extended-release Dipyridamole capsules, 25 mg/200 mg.

  • May 27, 10:19 AM (IST)

    Market Update

    Benchmark indices remained strong for second consecutive session with the Sensex rising 187.29 points to 39,622.01 and the Nifty trading 49.50 points higher at 11,893.60.

    The market breadth was also in favour of bulls. About 1,386 shares advanced against 552 declining shares on the BSE.

  • May 27, 10:12 AM (IST)

    Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. received US FDA approval for Methylphenidate Hydrochloride extended-release capsules.

  • May 27, 09:57 AM (IST)

    Market Update: Benchmark indices extend the early morning gains with Nifty around 11,900 level.

    The Sensex is up 202.96 points at 39637.68, while Nifty is up 49.60 points at 11893.70. About 1240 shares have advanced, 464 shares declined, and 92 shares are unchanged.

  • May 27, 09:52 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Lupin declined 5.5 percent in the early trade on Monday after USFDA classified the inspection as official action indicated (OAI).

    The company has received a communication from the USFDA classifying the inspection conducted at its Goa facility between January 28 to February 8, 2019 as OAI, company said in release. 

  • May 27, 09:45 AM (IST)

    Gold Update: Gold prices rose on Monday as fears of a protracted US-China trade war hurt risk sentiment, while poor economic data from the United States bolstered bets of a US Federal Reserve rate cut.

  • May 27, 09:35 AM (IST)

    Manpasand Beverages tumbles 20%: Manpasand Beverages shares were locked in 20 percent lower circuit at Rs 88 on May 27 after the top management was arrested by the Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) Commissionerate Vadodara-II sleuths for an alleged GST fraud.

  • May 27, 09:20 AM (IST)

    Market opens: It is as flat start for the week on May 27 with Nifty around 11,850.

    At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 1.36 points at 39436.08, and the Nifty down 4.20 points at 11839.90. About 580 shares have advanced, 345 shares declined, and 67 shares are unchanged. 

    NTPC, Yes Bank, HDFC, Britannia, Sun Pharma, are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are JSW Steel, Manpasand Beverages, Jet Airways, BPCL, Zee Entertainment, Grasim, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, RIL, Adani Port, Bajaj Finserv and IndusInd Bank.

    Among sectors, auto, energy and pharma are trading lower, while buying seen in the metal, infra and FMCG.

  • May 27, 09:13 AM (IST)

  • May 27, 09:07 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 11 paise at 69.41 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 69.52.

  • May 27, 09:02 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading flat with positive bias in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:00 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 38.26 points or 0.10% at 39472.98, and the Nifty up 31.10 points or 0.26% at 11875.20.

  • May 27, 08:39 AM (IST)

    Brokerage View: Source - CNBC-TV18:

    Morgan Stanley on IGL
    Overweight call, target at Rs 351 per share
    Reported Q4 earnings that beat our EBITDA estimate & consensus by 9%

    Nomura on IGL
    Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 400 per share
    Q4 ahead driven by solid 17% volume growth

    Jefferies on IGL
    Buy rating, target at Rs 340 per share
    Volume growth stronger than expected; margin below estimates

    Kotak Institutional Equities on IGL
    Sell rating, target raised to Rs 260 from Rs 250 per share
    Raise EPS estimates by 3-4% 

    Deutsche Bank on IGL
    Buy rating, target raised to Rs 375 from Rs 360 per share
    CNG volume growth highest in 28 quarters

    Nomura on Ashok Leyland
    Neutral call, target raised to Rs 97 from Rs 90 per share
    Valuations factor in the downcycle; next upcycle unlikely before FY22

    CLSA on Ashok Leyland
    Sell rating, target at Rs 65 per share
    Q4 volumes rose 1% YoY, while EBITDA fell 5% YoY 

    UBS on Ashok Leyland
    Sell rating, target at Rs 80 per share
    Profit ahead of consensus on utilisation of tax credit from LCV biz merger 
    Outlook for FY20 & 21 growth is muted

    Kotak Institutional Equities on Ashok Leyland
    Maintain buy rating, target cut to Rs 130 from Rs 140 per share
    Stock valuations are attractive at 11x FY20e EPS
    Expect company to deliver 6% EBITDA CAGR over FY19-21

    Jefferies on Whirlpool
    Hold rating, target cut to Rs 1,560 from Rs 1,625 per share
    Steady quarter; positives priced in; key risks prevail

    CLSA on Dish TV
    Retain buy rating; target cut to Rs 60 from Rs 70 per share
    Migration impacts ARPU & additions; Essel group deleveraging a must
    Cut estimates by 1-9% to factor in Q4 performance

    Kotak Institutional Equities on JSW Steel
    Maintain reduce, target cut to Rs 255 from Rs 265 per share
    Good quarter but a challenging year ahead

    Kotak Institutional Equities on Whirlpool
    Maintain sell call, target at Rs 1,220 per share
    Expect 12% EPS CAGR over FY19-21
    Cut FY20-21E EPS estimates by 4-5%; sell stays on expensive valuations

    Deutsche Bank on Grasim
    Buy rating, target at Rs 1,075 per share
    Q4 result disappoints on weaker margin

    Credit Suisse on Ashok Leyland
    Maintain neutral, target at Rs 94 per share
    Q4 In-line; pre-buy to provide a near-term trigger

    Credit Suisse on Page Industries
    Downgrade to underperform from neutral, target cut to Rs 18,700 from Rs 23,221 per share
    Q4 results significantly below estimates; profit declines 20.4% YoY

    CLSA on IGL
    Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 390 per share
    Record volume growth across segments drives beat

    CLSA on JSW Steel
    Sell rating, target at Rs 225 per share
    Margin outlook weak while capex is rising 

    CLSA on NCC
    Buy rating, target raised to Rs 145 from Rs 140 per share
    FY19 PAT up 91% YoY, but politics drive no guidance

    CLSA on NTPC
    Buy rating, target at Rs 157 per share
    Double-digit PAT growth led by lower under recoveries & surcharges

