Market Live: Nifty above 11,900, Sensex up 300 points; Tata Steel gains 4%

Capacite Infraprojects wins contract: Share price of Capacite Infraprojects gained 3.5 percent as company won a contract worth Rs 170.40 crore.
May 27, 11:11 AM (IST)
May 27, 11:01 AM (IST)
Global brokerage firms such as Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Deutsche Bank maintain their buy rating on Indraprastha Gas(IGL) post Q4 results and see upside of up to 30 percent from May 24 close of Rs 313.
Market Update: Benchmark indices extend the early morning gains with Nifty around 11,900 level.
The Sensex is up 202.96 points at 39637.68, while Nifty is up 49.60 points at 11893.70. About 1240 shares have advanced, 464 shares declined, and 92 shares are unchanged.
May 27, 09:52 AM (IST)
Buzzing: Shares of Lupin declined 5.5 percent in the early trade on Monday after USFDA classified the inspection as official action indicated (OAI).
The company has received a communication from the USFDA classifying the inspection conducted at its Goa facility between January 28 to February 8, 2019 as OAI, company said in release.
May 27, 09:45 AM (IST)
Gold Update: Gold prices rose on Monday as fears of a protracted US-China trade war hurt risk sentiment, while poor economic data from the United States bolstered bets of a US Federal Reserve rate cut.
May 27, 09:35 AM (IST)
Manpasand Beverages tumbles 20%: Manpasand Beverages shares were locked in 20 percent lower circuit at Rs 88 on May 27 after the top management was arrested by the Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) Commissionerate Vadodara-II sleuths for an alleged GST fraud.
Market opens: It is as flat start for the week on May 27 with Nifty around 11,850.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 1.36 points at 39436.08, and the Nifty down 4.20 points at 11839.90. About 580 shares have advanced, 345 shares declined, and 67 shares are unchanged.
NTPC, Yes Bank, HDFC, Britannia, Sun Pharma, are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are JSW Steel, Manpasand Beverages, Jet Airways, BPCL, Zee Entertainment, Grasim, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, RIL, Adani Port, Bajaj Finserv and IndusInd Bank.
Among sectors, auto, energy and pharma are trading lower, while buying seen in the metal, infra and FMCG.
May 27, 09:13 AM (IST)
May 27, 09:07 AM (IST)
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 11 paise at 69.41 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 69.52.
May 27, 09:02 AM (IST)
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading flat with positive bias in the pre-opening session.
At 09:00 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 38.26 points or 0.10% at 39472.98, and the Nifty up 31.10 points or 0.26% at 11875.20.
Morgan Stanley on IGL
Overweight call, target at Rs 351 per share
Reported Q4 earnings that beat our EBITDA estimate & consensus by 9%
Nomura on IGL
Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 400 per share
Q4 ahead driven by solid 17% volume growth
Jefferies on IGL
Buy rating, target at Rs 340 per share
Volume growth stronger than expected; margin below estimates
Kotak Institutional Equities on IGL
Sell rating, target raised to Rs 260 from Rs 250 per share
Raise EPS estimates by 3-4%
Deutsche Bank on IGL
Buy rating, target raised to Rs 375 from Rs 360 per share
CNG volume growth highest in 28 quarters
Nomura on Ashok Leyland
Neutral call, target raised to Rs 97 from Rs 90 per share
Valuations factor in the downcycle; next upcycle unlikely before FY22
CLSA on Ashok Leyland
Sell rating, target at Rs 65 per share
Q4 volumes rose 1% YoY, while EBITDA fell 5% YoY
UBS on Ashok Leyland
Sell rating, target at Rs 80 per share
Profit ahead of consensus on utilisation of tax credit from LCV biz merger
Outlook for FY20 & 21 growth is muted
Kotak Institutional Equities on Ashok Leyland
Maintain buy rating, target cut to Rs 130 from Rs 140 per share
Stock valuations are attractive at 11x FY20e EPS
Expect company to deliver 6% EBITDA CAGR over FY19-21
Jefferies on Whirlpool
Hold rating, target cut to Rs 1,560 from Rs 1,625 per share
Steady quarter; positives priced in; key risks prevail
CLSA on Dish TV
Retain buy rating; target cut to Rs 60 from Rs 70 per share
Migration impacts ARPU & additions; Essel group deleveraging a must
Cut estimates by 1-9% to factor in Q4 performance
Kotak Institutional Equities on JSW Steel
Maintain reduce, target cut to Rs 255 from Rs 265 per share
Good quarter but a challenging year ahead
Kotak Institutional Equities on Whirlpool
Maintain sell call, target at Rs 1,220 per share
Expect 12% EPS CAGR over FY19-21
Cut FY20-21E EPS estimates by 4-5%; sell stays on expensive valuations
Deutsche Bank on Grasim
Buy rating, target at Rs 1,075 per share
Q4 result disappoints on weaker margin
Credit Suisse on Ashok Leyland
Maintain neutral, target at Rs 94 per share
Q4 In-line; pre-buy to provide a near-term trigger
Credit Suisse on Page Industries
Downgrade to underperform from neutral, target cut to Rs 18,700 from Rs 23,221 per share
Q4 results significantly below estimates; profit declines 20.4% YoY
CLSA on IGL
Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 390 per share
Record volume growth across segments drives beat
CLSA on JSW Steel
Sell rating, target at Rs 225 per share
Margin outlook weak while capex is rising
CLSA on NCC
Buy rating, target raised to Rs 145 from Rs 140 per share
FY19 PAT up 91% YoY, but politics drive no guidance
CLSA on NTPC
Buy rating, target at Rs 157 per share
Double-digit PAT growth led by lower under recoveries & surcharges
The market extended rally in afternoon with the Sensex climbing 297.88 points to 39,732.60 and the Nifty50 rising 90.10 points to 11,934.20.
Manpasand Beverages Locked in 20% Lower Circuit:
Bharat Vyas and Dhruv Agrawal resigned as independent director & director.
Till now, three directors of the company have resigned due to GST search.
Ramkrishna Forging Q4 result: Net profit down 27.4% at Rs 24.9 crore versus Rs 34.3 crore, revenue was up at Rs 443.3 crore against Rs 440.1 crore, YoY.
Motherson Sumi Q4: Consolidated net profit down 20.9% at Rs 410 crore versus Rs 518.4 crore, revenue was up 11.4% at Rs 17,170 crore versus Rs 15,407.8 crore, YoY.
D-Street Buzz: 50 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE; L&T jumps 2%, YES Bank spikes
The top Nifty gainers included YES Bank, NTPC, Tata Steel, Cipla and L&T while the top losers are Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Zee Entertainment and IndusInd Bank.
Buzzing: Narayana Hrudayalaya shares climbed 20 percent after company reported healthy earnings growth in Q4.
'Hedge your portfolio risk by spreading investments across different asset classes'
Basis the risk appetite, investors also need to come up with a plan B, a hedging strategy to the portfolio to provide cushion during tough volatile times
The Indian rupee is trading higher by 9 paise at 69.43 per dollar versus Friday's close 69.52.
Ashok Leyland shares fell more than 4 percent intraday on May 27 as global brokerages maintained neutral to sell rating after company's March quarter performance.
'If Nifty trades above 12,100, it can move to 12,400 gradually'
For the week, we are expecting more action in stocks and sectors as compared to the Nifty50. The index could trade sideways or could remain in a gradual uptrend
Here are 3 steps required to make your algo future-ready
The future may be similar to the past, but not the same as the past. There is a difference and here we are going to understand some of those
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Aspirin and extended-release Dipyridamole capsules, 25 mg/200 mg.
Market Update
Benchmark indices remained strong for second consecutive session with the Sensex rising 187.29 points to 39,622.01 and the Nifty trading 49.50 points higher at 11,893.60.
The market breadth was also in favour of bulls. About 1,386 shares advanced against 552 declining shares on the BSE.
Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. received US FDA approval for Methylphenidate Hydrochloride extended-release capsules.
Modi 2.0 portfolio: Here's how to allocate Rs 10 lakh for next five years
The landmark victory not only suggests continuity of reforms but also brings an end to political uncertainty, suggest experts.
'As long as Nifty trades above 11,591, maintain a buy-on-dips strategy'
NDA's convincing victory on May 23 triggered strong buying on bourses. Nifty scaled a life high of 12,041.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 2 stocks which could give up to 10% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a loss of 38 points or 0.32 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,839-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Stocks in the news: Zee Entertainment, Manpasand, Bata, NCC, Future Retail, PNC Infratech, Coffee Day
Bata India | NCC | Future Retail | PNC Infratech | Page Industries | Coffee Day Enterprises and Dish TV are stocks which are in the news today.