you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by Tata Steel; ICICI Bank at record high, SBI most active

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 1305 stocks advanced and 450 declined while 359 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1759 stocks advanced, 756 declined and 157 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

Benchmark indices have extended the morning gains with Nifty jumping 89 points and is trading at 11,933 mark while the Sensex jumped 275 points and is trading at 39,710 mark.

Nifty Realty is the outperforming sector, up over 2 percent led by Prestige Estates, DLF, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills and Godrej Properties.

Metal stocks are also shining with gains from Tata Steel which jumped over 5 percent followed by Jindal Stainless, NMDC, Hindustan Copper, Jindal Steel & Power, NALCO and Hindalco Industries.

Infra stocks are also buzzing led by Engineers India, Adani Power, Larsen & Toubro, NBCC, NTPC, Siemens, Tata Power and BHEL and Container Corp.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Honeywell Automation which zoomed close to 10 percent followed by KIOCL, ABB, IGL and Balkrishna Industries while the top losers are PAGE Industries, Divis Labs, United Breweries, Motilal Oswal and Reliance Power.

From the smallcap space, the top gainers are Nectar Lifesciences, ESAB India, Transformers & Rectifiers and Camlin Finesciences while the top losers are Manpasand Beverages, Aksh Optifibre and Astra Zeneca.

India VIX is down 1.28 percent at 16.26 levels.

The top Nifty gainers included Tata Steel, YES Bank, NTPC, Indian Oil Corporation and Grasim Industries while the top losers are Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries.

The most active stocks were State Bank of India, L&T, YES Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel.

53 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Axis Bank, IGL, Rail Vikas Nigam, Triveni Engineering, Balrampur Chini, Sobha, ABB, Siemens, L&T, Heidelberg Cement, ACC, Federal Bank, Century Textiles, JK Cement, Interglobe Aviation, Muthoot Finance and ICICI Bank.

From the BSE, 73 stocks hit new 52-week high including Siemens, Aarti Industries, The Ramco Cements, Shree Cements, City Union Bank, INOX Leisure, Axis Bank, PI Industries and ICICI Bank among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 1305 stocks advanced and 450 declined while 359 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1759 stocks advanced, 756 declined and 157 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on May 27, 2019 02:40 pm

