Closing Bell: Sensex rallies 623 pts, Nifty settles at 11,844; ICICI Bank gains 5%

Ashok Leyland shares rallied more than 6 percent ahead of its March quarter earnings to be announced today.
May 24, 03:04 PM (IST)
HDFC divested stake in GRUH Finance: HDFC sold 6.10% stake in Gruh Finance to meet RBI conditions for Bandhan Bank merger. The average price was Rs 260.07 per share for shares sold on March 28 and Rs 310.26 for shares sold on May 24, 2019.
Welspun India Q4: Consolidated net loss at Rs 79.3 crore (Include one-time loss at Rs 224 crore) against profit of Rs 86.6 crore. Revenue up 3.4% at Rs 1,557.2 crore versus Rs 1,506.2 crore, YoY.
May 24, 02:04 PM (IST)
Unichem Laboratories gained nearly 6 percent as company's Q4 net profit was up 350 percent at Rs 9.9 crore versus RS 2.2 crore, revenue was up 36.2% at Rs 277.1 crore versus Rs 203.4 crore, YoY.
May 24, 02:00 PM (IST)
Advanced Enzymes Q4: Consolidated net profit up 18.4% at Rs 32.2 crore against Rs 27.2 crore, revenue up 1.6% at Rs 110.4 crore versus Rs 108.6 crore, YoY.
May 24, 01:49 PM (IST)
Market Check: Benchmark indices are trading strong with Nifty crosses 11,800 level.
At 13:47 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 511.30 points or 1.32% at 39322.69, and the Nifty up 151.40 points or 1.30% at 11808.40. About 1588 shares have advanced, 702 shares declined, and 132 shares are unchanged.
May 24, 01:45 PM (IST)
Buzzing: Thermax shares gained a percent on May 24 after March quarter profit and revenue beat analyst estimates despite fall in margin.
May 24, 01:38 PM (IST)
Earnings
GVK Power has reported a profit at Rs 69.4 crore due to tax write-back and higher revenue in March quarter.
Profit in same period last year stood at Rs 23 crore.
Tax write-back for the quarter stood at Rs 85.4 crore against tax expenses of Rs 4 crore in corresponding period last year.
Revenue jumped to Rs 13.8 crore from Rs 3 crore YoY.
May 24, 01:32 PM (IST)
Cummins Guidance
Cummins India said its domestic revenue to grow at 10-15 percent in FY20 and exports revenue to be flat or to decline marginally.
The company sees uncertainties across many geographies, but is not sure if exports have bottomed out.
"We are not excited w.r.t exports for FY20, but very optimistic about domestic sales," it said.
May 24, 01:25 PM (IST)
Salzer Electronics surges 12% after Q4 Earnings
Salzer Electronics reported a healthy earnings growth in January-March quarter with profit growing 72.8 percent to Rs 8.4 crore and revenue rising 22.3 percent to Rs 155 crore YoY.
EBITDA increased 2.8 percent to Rs 16.9 crore, but margin fell 200 bps YoY.
May 24, 01:12 PM (IST)
SPIC Rallies 7% Post Earnings
Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation has reported a profit at Rs 16.5 crore in March quarter against Rs 6.8 crore in same period last year.
Revenue grew by 15.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 456 crore, but EBITDA fell 11.8 percent and margin contracted 170 bps YoY.
ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp, reported a 71 percent jump in its 2018-19 fiscal year net profit on the back of a spike in crude oil production.
Consolidated net profit in April 2018 to March 2019 period at Rs 1,682 crore was 71.4 percent higher than Rs 981 crore net profit in the previous financial year, the company said in a statement here, reports PTI.
May 24, 12:38 PM (IST)
Market Check: Benchmark indices are trading higher with Nifty Hovering around its day's high level.
At 12:34 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 340.38 points at 39,151.77, while Nifty is up 102 points or 0.88% at 11759. About 1468 shares have advanced, 711 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged.
May 24, 12:33 PM (IST)
Sun TV Network shares fell 6.5 percent on May 24 after company reported weakear-than-expected operating results in January-March quarter due to TRAI's new regime. Brokerage houses slashed price target.
Buzzing: Share price of Jet Airways tanked over 8 percent after reports stated that Hinduja Group and Etihad Airways have failed to strike a deal to buy a stake in the cash-strapped airlines.
May 24, 12:05 PM (IST)
After election results, Anand Rathi, Chairman of Anand Rathi Group said, "Return of Modi/NDA government at the Centre is very positive for the country and its economy and people. This government has done far reaching reforms in their present tenure particularly introduction of GST, Bankruptcy law, Jan Dhan Yojana and number of welfare schemes for poor people, particularly for women, though it has not achieved its target for employment and investments in the economy."
"It has been successful in bringing down inflation and huge investments in infrastructure, particularly roads. Voters in the country have also demonstrated their maturity by understanding the track record of the present government and the ability of the new government to meet its expectations," he added.
May 24, 11:56 AM (IST)
May 24, 11:45 AM (IST)
Glenmark Pharma shares fell over a percent after a media report indicated company's Goa facility received Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status.
Market close: Indian indices ended near day's high level on May 24 after BJP led NDA government got clear mandate in the Lok Sabha Election 2019.
At close, the Sensex was up 623.33 points at 39434.72, while Nifty was up 187.10 points at 11844.10. About 1823 shares have advanced, 676 shares declined, and 150 shares are unchanged.
ICICI Bank, Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were among major gainers in the Nifty, while Tech Mahindra, NTPC, ONGC, TCS and HCL Tech were some of the losers.
All the sectoral indices ended in the green led by BSE PSU Bank (up 5.5%) followed by auto, metal and infra gained more than 2 percent.
Golden Cross | Midcap and small cap indices are set for fresh bull trend, says ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct said investors should focus on building a portfolio of quality cyclical stocks to ride the rally as since inception, "Golden Cross" on the Nifty Midcap, small cap have produced a minimum return of 29 percent and 37 percent, respectively, in the following year.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading higher by 37 paise at 69.64 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 70.01.
JSW Steel Q4: Consolidated net profit down 49.2% at Rs 1,523 crore versus Rs 2,996 crore, revenue was up 4.8% at Rs 22,368 crore versus Rs 21,336 crore, YoY.
D-St Buzz: PSU banks surge led by BoB; ICICI Bank at record high, auto stocks rally
The top Nifty gainers included Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank while the top losers are ONGC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, NTPC and Hindustan Unilever.
ICICI Bank, Titan Company, L&T among top 5 wealth-creating ideas for next 5 years
It is a good time for investors looking to start their fresh journey in the market along with the new government at the center, Siddhartha Khemka of MOSL.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May to resign on June 7. The new prime Minister will get elect in a few weeks.
European market are trading higher with 0.5 percent gain.
Bodal Chemicals Q4: Weak quarter, but strategic decisions hold promise; accumulate
Highlights: Revenue growth led by better pricing New capacity of Thionyl Chloride to ramp up in FY20 Better product mix and increasing backward integration positive for margins Rs 1,200 crore
Conditions for mid & small caps to outperform in Modi 2.0 is in place: Karvy
As elections results have been welcomed by markets, they should enter risk-on mode, and valuations have become favourable. Indian households are also under-invested in equities and adding equities to their portfolio should help them build wealth.
Time to build equity exposure for medium to long term, these 5 stocks could give double digit return
We are of the view this financial year will be for mid-caps positive performance due to improvement in earnings, inline monsoons as per expectation and constructive reforms by new government.
