D-St Buzz: PSU banks surge led by BoB; ICICI Bank at record high, auto stocks rally

Dalal Street is witnessing some robust gains in this afternoon session with benchmark indices jumping over 1.5 percent. Nifty spiked 175 points and is trading at 11,832 while the Sensex zoomed 596 points and is trading at 39,406 mark.

All sectoral indices have turned green with the PSU bank index outperforming.

Nifty PSU Bank surged close to 5 percent Union Bank of India and Bank of India which spiked over 7 percent each followed by Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, PNB, SBI, Indian Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce.

Auto stocks are also buzzing led by Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki.

From the private banking space, the top gainers are ICICI Bank which jumped 4 percent followed by IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and YES Bank.

BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation are up in this afternoon session while Reliance Industries have turned green.

From the infra space, the top gainers are Bharti Airtel and BHEL which added over 3 percent each followed by GMR Infra, Interglobe Aviation, Engineers India, NCC, NBCC, Siemens and Reliance Communications.

Selective metal stocks are buzzing led by JSPL, JSW Steel, SAIL, Tata Steel, Hindustan Copper and Vedanta.

India VIX is down 13.45 percent at 16.80 levels.

The top Nifty gainers included Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank while the top losers are ONGC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, NTPC and Hindustan Unilever.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, GRUH Finance, SBI and IndusInd Bank.

ICICI Bank, City Union Bank, INOX Leisure, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Maharashtra Scooters and Refex Industries have hit new 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 1368 stocks advanced and 363 declined while 368 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1701 stocks advanced, 728 declined and 152 remained unchanged.

