Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 650 pts, Nifty around 19,800; Utkarsh Small Finance Bank debuts with 60% premium

July 21, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Gold and silver prices ended weak on Thursday as investors booked profit after the recent gains. A rally in the U.S. dollar index, weaker crude oil prices and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields were all negative elements for the precious metals markets.

Bullions dropped as the dollar index held above 100, while investors awaits for the outcome of the monetary policy next week. The latest job data showed weekly claims fell to a two-month low, indicating robust demand for workers, while continuing claims rose the most in over three months.

We expect gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1961-1950 while resistance is at $1984-1996. Silver has support at $24.55-24.42, while resistance is at $25.05-25.22. In Rs terms gold has support at Rs 59,310, 59,050, while resistance is at Rs 59,790, 60,020. Silver has support at Rs 74,950-74,420, while resistance is at Rs 75,940–76,320.