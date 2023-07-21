English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Jul 21, 2023 / 10:26 am

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 650 pts, Nifty around 19,800; Utkarsh Small Finance Bank debuts with 60% premium

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys, Reliance Industries, TCS, HUL and HCL Technologies are among the top negative contributors to the Nifty. Among sectors, Information Technology index shed 3 percent, while metal, FMCG and Realty down 0.5 percent each. However, capital goods index up 1 percent. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank opened with a massive 60 percent premium over issue price on July 21. The stock started off first day first trade at Rs 40 on the NSE, against the issue price of Rs 25 per share, while the listing price on the BSE was Rs 39.95.

    • Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 650 pts, Nifty around 19,800; Utkarsh Small Finance Bank debuts with 60% premium
      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex66,891.34-680.56 -1.01%
      Nifty 5019,807.35-171.80 -0.86%
      Nifty Bank46,053.70-133.20 -0.29%
      Nifty 50 19,807.35 -171.80 (-0.86%)
      Fri, Jul 21, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Larsen2,554.7565.05 +2.61%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Infosys1,338.75-110.75 -7.64%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4595.1542.10 +0.92%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT30188.50-957.40 -3.07%


    • July 21, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

      Gaurav Bissa, VP, InCred Equities:

      Infosys has witnessed a strong correction after it announced weak results. The stock has reversed from a descending trendline hurdle on the weekly charts. However, the stock is currently trading above the previous swing low of 1250. On long term charts, the stock is trading comfortably above the 15-year ascending trendline breakout area suggesting the structure remains strong for the long term. In the short to medium term, the stock may oscillate between 1250-1500 range. Long term investors can use this dip as a buying opportunity with a time horizon of 18-24 months for fresh lifetime high levels in Infosys.

    • July 21, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 21, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities:

      Gold and silver prices ended weak on Thursday as investors booked profit after the recent gains. A rally in the U.S. dollar index, weaker crude oil prices and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields were all negative elements for the precious metals markets.

      Bullions dropped as the dollar index held above 100, while investors awaits for the outcome of the monetary policy next week. The latest job data showed weekly claims fell to a two-month low, indicating robust demand for workers, while continuing claims rose the most in over three months.

      We expect gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1961-1950 while resistance is at $1984-1996. Silver has support at $24.55-24.42, while resistance is at $25.05-25.22. In Rs terms gold has support at Rs 59,310, 59,050, while resistance is at Rs 59,790, 60,020. Silver has support at Rs 74,950-74,420, while resistance is at Rs 75,940–76,320.

    • July 21, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | IndusInd Bank shares gain as board approves Rs 20,000 crore fund raising plan

      Shares of IndusInd Bank were trading in the green as the company board approved Rs 20,000 crore fundraising plan.

      At its meeting held on July 20, IndusInd Bank's board approved raising funds through debt securities on a private placement basis, aiming to secure Rs 20,000 crore or an equivalent amount in foreign currencies, pending approval from the bank's members and receipt of necessary regulatory/statutory approvals.

      Resolution in this connection will be valid for a period of twelve months from the date of its passing at the 29th AGM by the members of the bank or until the 30th AGM, whichever is earlier, the bank said. Read More

    • July 21, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 21, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Utkarsh Small Finance Bank debuts with 60% premium

      Utkarsh Small Finance Bank opened with a massive 60 percent premium over issue price on July 21, the listing day, attributing to the strong IPO subscription numbers and bullish market conditions. The benchmark indices hit historic highs this week with the Nifty reaching 20,000 mark.

      The stock started off first day first trade at Rs 40 on the NSE, against the issue price of Rs 25 per share, while the listing price on the BSE was Rs 39.95.

      The initial public offering of the small finance bank recorded the second highest subscription numbers after Ideaforge Technology in current calendar year, subscribing 101.91 times during July 12-14.

      Qualified institutional buyers were at the forefront with buying shares 124.85 times the allotted quota, followed by high networth individuals and retail investors who had bid 81.64 times and 72.11 times the part set aside for them. Employees, too, were aggressive in bidding, who part was booked 16.58 times.

    • July 21, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | L&T Construction bags order worth more than Rs 7,000 crore    

      The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has formally awarded the mandate to construct the 135.45 km stretch MAHSR – C3 package
      which is part of the prestigious Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project to L&T’s Heavy Civil Infrastructure business.

      The scope for the MAHSR – C3 package includes the construction of viaducts, stations, major river bridges, depots, tunnels, earth structures, stations, and other auxiliary works.

    • July 21, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Market at 10 AM

      The Sensex was down 449.66 points or 0.67% at 67,122.24, and the Nifty was down 113.80 points or 0.57% at 19,865.40. About 1452 shares advanced, 1331 shares declined, and 114 shares unchanged.

      NIFTY 50 Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      Larsen2,565.003.021.62m
      Apollo Hospital5,247.65192.67k
      Divis Labs3,701.450.95116.99k
      Britannia5,095.250.85109.70k
      ONGC168.450.751.05m
      SBI614.500.735.93m
      Power Grid Corp246.000.723.29m
      Nestle23,159.950.6610.89k
      ITC495.300.643.99m
      NTPC193.950.541.05m
      ,
      NIFTY 50 Top Stock Losers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      Infosys1,347.75-7.0220.78m
      Tech Mahindra1,210.05-3.421.95m
      Wipro409.20-2.025.13m
      HCL Tech1,136.40-1.682.13m
      HUL2,661.25-1.55939.03k
      Reliance2,585.45-1.312.46m
      UltraTechCement8,124.00-1.2278.64k
      TCS3,422.05-1.191.53m
      Tata Steel116.00-0.816.59m
      IndusInd Bank1,414.50-0.75423.58k
    • July 21, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

      Earnings On July 22

    • July 21, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Prashanth Tapse Research Analyst Sr VP Research Mehta Equities



      Following markets all time high momentum Utkarsh is all set to list with stellar listing gain. Considering strong response from all sets of investors, we are expecting a healthy listing gain between 50%-60% mainly on the back of reasonable valuations when compared to its peers, investor friendly pricing and strong management focus towards microfinance business in the north eastern belt of India.

      Other reasons for high demand could also be attributed towards the size of the offer which was merely Rs 500 crore primary offering which earned a huge response from the investors during the last day of bidding process. We believe the company would continue to deliver steady growth in coming years with a healthy liquidity profile and cost efficient risk management leading to improved asset quality.

      With optimistic market sentiments if allotted investors gets any healthy listing gains over and above our expectation, we recommend them to book profits on the listing day while risk takers can continue to hold for long term as we also see an abundance of growth opportunities in microfinance in the area where Utkarsh enjoys the market share.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 21, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | L&T shares reach record high amidst its first-ever buyback plan

      Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained 3 percent on July 21, hitting a lifetime high at Rs 2,572.80, after the company announced its first share buyback in its history. L&T will discuss a proposal for equity share buyback and a special dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2023-24 during its board meeting on July 25.

      "Buyback of equity shares of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Buyback of Securities) Regulations 2018. Special Dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2023-24. If approved, the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend shall be Wednesday, August 2, 2023,” the company said in a filing to exchanges. Read More

    • July 21, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST
    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market