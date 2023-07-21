Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 650 pts, Nifty around 19,800; Utkarsh Small Finance Bank debuts with 60% premium

Infosys has witnessed a strong correction after it announced weak results. The stock has reversed from a descending trendline hurdle on the weekly charts. However, the stock is currently trading above the previous swing low of 1250. On long term charts, the stock is trading comfortably above the 15-year ascending trendline breakout area suggesting the structure remains strong for the long term. In the short to medium term, the stock may oscillate between 1250-1500 range. Long term investors can use this dip as a buying opportunity with a time horizon of 18-24 months for fresh lifetime high levels in Infosys.