you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stock Market Classroom with Udayan | Why you should be a contrarian investor

Udayan Mukherjee, Consulting Editor at CNBC TV18, explains how contrarian investing can give good returns.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Taking a contrarian approach to investing and looking at sectors that are currently out of favour in the market, while focusing on those that are heavy in the portfolio of investors can be helpful at times.

The most important reason for being contrarian is that most industries or sectors are cyclical in nature.

They enjoy good times and witness bad times, so long-term investors should keep an eye on sectors and stocks where there is pessimism in the market and low ownership.

To know all about contrarian investing watch Udayan Mukherjee, Consulting Editor at CNBC TV18, as he explains this investing strategy.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 08:42 am

