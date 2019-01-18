App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 04:00 PM IST

Stock Market Classroom with Udayan Mukherjee | 4 ways to help you become a smart investor

Udayan Mukherjee decodes how you can form an effective investment strategy and become a smart investor.

In the era of fast dissemination of information retail investors often have access to the investment strategies and portfolio picks of very high networth investors.

However, few years down the line investors may find that portfolio returns did not commensurate with that of some of the smarter investors.

Udayan Mukherjee, Consulting Editor of CNBC TV18, decodes how you can form an effective investment strategy and become a smart investor.
First Published on Dec 6, 2018 11:39 am

