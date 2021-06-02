Small & Midcap mantra | Aegis Logistics doubles investor wealth in 1 year. Can the rally sustain?

Aegis Logistics (AGIS) is a leading gas logistics player in India with two main divisions – gas and liquids. While the gas division is its main growth driver, the liquids division provides the company with steady cash flows, said experts who track the company.

Despite muted March quarter results and the impact of lockdowns imposed by various states, Aegis continues to remain a preferred play given the increasing LPG penetration in the country.

The government’s commitment to cleaner fuels, net cash on the company's balance sheet, strong return on equity (RoE), capacity expansion, and strategic presence at key ports are some of the factors that make the company a preferred bet.

Experts see further upside in the stock towards Rs 450-500 from the current Rs 351 - an upside of another 40 percent.

The company reported a 10 percent QoQ fall in the consolidated net profit to Rs 70 crore for the quarter ended March, compared to Rs 78 crore in the previous quarter, but the number rose over 30 percent on a YoY basis.

The company reported a marginally weak absolute EBIDTA of Rs 128.3 crore (from Rs 135.2 crore yoy). EBIDTA margin was strong during the quarter at 12.7% primarily due to low sourcing volumes and efforts taken by the company to reduce cost.

COVID-19 continued to impact LPG sourcing and LPG terminal segment in the March quarter. Overall, Aegis reported a -18.6% YoY decline in revenue to Rs 1011.2 crore which forced experts to cut the earnings estimates. But they say the long-term story is intact despite near-term headwinds.

“With weak Q4FY21, ongoing second Covid wave, probability of the third wave in H2CY21 and concerns over immediate recovery, we cut FY22 earnings by 2.8%,” Kotak Securities said in a note.

“We continue to believe that Aegis which captures the complete logistics value chain starting from sourcing, terminalling to retail distribution of LPG, would benefit from increasing LPG penetration in the country,” it said.

The brokerage firm maintains an 'Add' rating with an increased target of Rs 405 (from Rs 320) at 30x FY23E earnings, based on a strong recovery in FY23 and improved business prospects.