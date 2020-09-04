Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade weak led by metal, financials; Bharti Infratel top gainer

Live now
Sep 04, 2020 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
L&T bags order: The defence arm of Larsen & Toubro has been awarded a significant contract by the Indian Ministry of Defence for the supply of four regiments of Pinaka Weapon Systems.
Benchmark indices erased some of initial losses but still trading lower with Nifty around 11400 level.
At 10:25 IST, the Sensex was down 471.88 points or 1.21% at 38519.06, and the Nifty was down 132.00 points or 1.15% at 11395.50. About 681 shares have advanced, 1365 shares declined, and 123 shares are unchanged.
Force Motors August auto sales:
Total sales of Force Motors in the month of August was up 23% at 1,389 units versus 1,129 units in August 2020.
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking:
Next couple of sessions would be crucial for markets to understand the next path of action. As far as levels are concerned, 11600-11650 remains to be a stiff hurdle; whereas on the lower side, 11500-11400-11325 would be seen as cluster of supports. Let see how things pan out and which way market decides to move.
Sectorally, banking space was the major culprit on September 3 as it started sulking right from the word go. On the other hand, IT provided the helping hand yesterday and did not allow bears to dominate. So it was clearly a day of some tug of war between the market participants.
Midcap stocks had a great session and it provided very good opportunities yesterday. Going ahead, one can look to follow such stock specific moves but do not hold positions for higher returns, rather look to book timely profits.
Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened 11 paise higher at 73.36 per dollar on Friday against Thursday's close of 73.47, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.
YES Securities on market outlook:
Nifty rebounded post Monday’s swift decline, however snapping two sessions winning streak yesterday Nifty ended on a negative note; marking day’s high at 11,585 Nifty dragged till 11,508. Thursday’s price action took form of NR4 chart pattern (i.e. narrowest high/low trading range when compared with prior three sessions range). Levels of 11,700-11,800 could act as immediate hurdle zone, while any sustenance below 11,500 mark could pull Nifty lower back to 11,400-11,350 zone.
Bank Nifty continued its underperformance, it turned lower after marking day’ high at 24,052. Appearance of bearish candle with close near day’s low suggests immediate hurdle near 24,000-24,300. A decisive break below Friday’s low could open up further downside projection towards 23,000.
Gold Updates: Gold prices rose on Friday, as U.S. Treasury yields fell and a pullback in global equities bolstered demand for the safe-haven metal ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
