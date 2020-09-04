Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade weak led by metal, financials; Bharti Infratel top gainer

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking:

Next couple of sessions would be crucial for markets to understand the next path of action. As far as levels are concerned, 11600-11650 remains to be a stiff hurdle; whereas on the lower side, 11500-11400-11325 would be seen as cluster of supports. Let see how things pan out and which way market decides to move.

Sectorally, banking space was the major culprit on September 3 as it started sulking right from the word go. On the other hand, IT provided the helping hand yesterday and did not allow bears to dominate. So it was clearly a day of some tug of war between the market participants.

Midcap stocks had a great session and it provided very good opportunities yesterday. Going ahead, one can look to follow such stock specific moves but do not hold positions for higher returns, rather look to book timely profits.