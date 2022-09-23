Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,450, Sensex falls 550 pts; Power Grid, M&M top losers

September 23, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking:

On the technical front, Nifty ended with a small positive candle on daily time frame resembling closer to a high wave candle pattern which indicates of a possible bounce back. However, on an overall basis short term trend in the market might continue to remain consolidative amidst the broader range of 17350-18000 due to lack of faster retracement on either sides.

The ongoing healthy consolidation has helped the index to cool off the overbought conditions (daily and weekly stochastic oscillator cooled off to 43 and 86, respectively. On the medium term perspective one can continue to have a positive outlook in the market as secondary corrections are a part of the bull market which would pave the way for next leg of up move.

Though one need to avoid trading aggressively in the market but the risk of a bare minimum correction of 23.6% of the entire rally from 15,183 to 18,096 comes around 17415 followed by 38.2% correction at 16990 remains.

Traders during the day should show patience and wait for index to cool-off. As long as the all-important support level of 17350 remains strong, the medium-term outlook in the Index to remain positive.