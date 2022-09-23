English
    September 23, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,450, Sensex falls 550 pts; Power Grid, M&M top losers

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto, realty, bank and power down 1-2 percent each. However, buying is seen in the pharma and IT names.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex58,491.92-627.80 -1.06%
      Nifty 5017,448.20-181.60 -1.03%
      Nifty Bank39,749.80-880.80 -2.17%
      Nifty 50 17,448.20 -181.60 (-1.03%)
      Fri, Sep 23, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Divis Labs3,663.7083.60 +2.34%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Power Grid Corp209.10-11.00 -5.00%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12701.4088.50 +0.70%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank3100.15-79.75 -2.51%


    • September 23, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST

      Buzzing

      The Board of Directors of Hercules Hoists at their meeting held today approved the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Indef Manufacturing Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors, which inter alia, provides for demerger, transfer and vesting of the Demerged Undertaking (as defined in the Scheme) from the company into the Resulting Company on a going concern basis. 

    • September 23, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST

      Nifty Pharma index added 0.7 percent led by the Divis Lab, Sun Pharma, Strides Pharma Science

    • September 23, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

      Bombay Dyeing board approves raising up to Rs 940 crore via rights issue

      The Board of Directors of Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company has, considered and approved the raising of funds, through issuance and allotment of equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 940 crore, on rights basis.

      Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company was quoting at Rs 104.25, down Rs 1.80, or 1.70 percent on the BSE.

    • September 23, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

      Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking:

      On the technical front, Nifty ended with a small positive candle on daily time frame resembling closer to a high wave candle pattern which indicates of a possible bounce back. However, on an overall basis short term trend in the market might continue to remain consolidative amidst the broader range of 17350-18000 due to lack of faster retracement on either sides. 

      The ongoing healthy consolidation has helped the index to cool off the overbought conditions (daily and weekly stochastic oscillator cooled off to 43 and 86, respectively. On the medium term perspective one can continue to have a positive outlook in the market as secondary corrections are a part of the bull market which would pave the way for next leg of up move. 

      Though one need to avoid trading aggressively in the market but the risk of a bare minimum correction of 23.6% of the entire rally from 15,183 to 18,096 comes around 17415 followed by 38.2% correction at 16990 remains. 

      Traders during the day should show patience and wait for index to cool-off. As long as the all-important support level of 17350 remains strong, the medium-term outlook in the Index to remain positive.

    • September 23, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST

      Sterling & Wilson Solar rallies 5 percent after JV with Sun Africa signs MoU to develop Nigerian Govt’s 961 MW solar power plants

    • September 23, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

      Nifty Auto declines 1.5 percent dragged down by M&M, TVS Motor and Ashok Leyland

    • September 23, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

      Nifty Bank sheds 2.3 percent dragged down by Bank of Baroda, PNB, Federal Bank

    • September 23, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

      Markets at 11 AM

      Sensex is down 591.68 points or one percent at 58,528.04. Nifty is down 175.30 points or 0.99 percent at 17,454.50. About 1017 shares have advanced, 2003 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged.

    • September 23, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
    • September 23, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

      IOC plans maintenance at its 3 lakh bpd Panipat refinery

      The company will close Naphtha Hydrocracker for about 80 days and half of Panipat’s crude processing for about a month, sources told Reuters.

