Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens above 62K, Nifty crosses 18,600 for the first time; HUL, Nestle in focus

October 19, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US markets closed higher on the previous trading session while major Asian indices opened on a positive note today.

IT sector will be in focus as route mobile announced their earnings yesterday with visible growth which can help to provide a positive sentiment to the market as other mid and small IT companies will be releasing their quarterly earnings soon.

The Indian market is keeping a close look on the oil prices as rising crude prices is a risk for India which may hit the industrial growth.

The quarterly earnings season will be in full swing this week as nearly 200 companies will declare their July-September period scorecard. Vaccination drive has been going on smoothly across the country as Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya said India would reach 100-crore COVID-19 vaccination mark next week.

On the technical front, benchmark indices had gained for seventh consecutive sessions and looks like will continue this bull-run. Immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 18,400 and 18,700 respectively.