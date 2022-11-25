Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat; SBI, Lupin, Fino Payments Bank in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Larsen and Toubro, Apollo Hospitals, HDFC Life, Axis Bank and Hero MotoCorp were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Power Grid Corporation, BPCL, ONGC, Adani Enterprises and Cipla.
Uniparts India fixes IPO price band at Rs 548-577 per share
Uniparts India, a manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions, has fixed the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 548-577 per share. The IPO will open for bidding on November 30 and close on December 2.
The issue will see the sale of more than 1.44 crore shares by promoters and investors.
November 25, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
November 25, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat on November 25 amid weak Asian markets.
The Sensex was down 53.53 points or 0.09% at 62219.15, and the Nifty was down 16.60 points or 0.09% at 18467.50. About 1320 shares have advanced, 760 shares declined, and 109 shares are unchanged.
November 25, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
Man Infraconstruction to launch a premium residential project
Man Infraconstruction is geared to launch another prestigious premium residential project – “Aaradhya Parkwood” (through its subsidiary Man Vastucon LLP) after recently delivering their project "Aaradhya Highpark" (Towers A, B, C, D and retail) 16 months before time.
The project is located near Dahisar check Naka, next to Singapore International School.
The project is spread over 2.5 acres of land, having approximately 5.3 lakh square feet of carpet area for sale which has the potential to generate revenue to the tune of approximately Rs 850 crore, company said in its release.
Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a slight negative note today as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday yesterday. Asian markets are trading mixed in the early Friday trade as investors are looking for fresh news from the US region after yesterday’s holiday.
Some stock specific actions can be witnessed in stocks such as Veranda Learning (partners with IIM Raipur & SHRM to launch online MBA), Fino Payments Bank (Capri Global Holdings buys additional 6.06 lakh shares), PB Fintech (WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund buys 1.5% equity stake in Policybazaar), Hariom Pipe Industries (Company completes setting up of 15 tonne electric melting furnace).
On the technical front, immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 18,300 and 18,600 respectively. For Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance are 42,500 and 43,500 respectively.
November 25, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 51.19 points or 0.08% at 62323.87, and the Nifty was up 87.60 points or 0.47% at 18571.70.
November 25, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginall lower at 81.67 per dollar on Friday versus previous close of 81.62.
November 25, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
Gold edges towards weekly gain on hopes of dovish Fed
Gold inched up on Friday, en route to a weekly gain, buoyed by the dollar's retreat on a perceived dovish tilt in the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike strategy.
Spot gold gained 0.2% to $1,758.41 per ounce by 0223 GMT, and was up 0.5% so far this week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,758.30.
Silver was flat at $21.51, but was up about 3% for the week.
November 25, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
November 25, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Indian equities had a stupendous day on the monthly F&O expiry with key benchmark indices touching record levels. While the Sensex hit its all-time high, Nifty was just 74 points away from its life high. Nifty hit a fresh 52W high and made a record high on closing basis. Bank Nifty continued to make new highs and closed above 43k for the first time.
Going forward, we expect the positive momentum in Indian markets to continue to be buoyed by positive global cues, fall in crude oil prices to 10-month low and 9th consecutive weekly decline in India VIX to 52-week low. Once Nifty is able to cross its previous high of 18,604, we expect the index to gradually inch up towards 19,000 levels over the next few weeks.
November 25, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST
WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund buys Rs 271 crore stake in Policybazaar
Hedge fund WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund picked a 1.5 percent stake worth Rs 271 crore in PB Fintech, the operator of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, via open market transactions on November 24.
The Ward Ferry Management-operated fund, in total, has bought 67.75 lakh shares in PB Fintech, which is 1.5 percent of the total paid-up equity.
As per the bulk deals data, the fund has purchased 34.21 lakh shares on the NSE and 33.53 lakh shares on the BSE. The average buying price for these shares was Rs 400 per share and these shares are worth Rs 271 crore.
Earlier WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund bought 50 lakh shares in PB Fintech at an average price of Rs 388 per share on November 14.