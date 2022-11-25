Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat; SBI, Lupin, Fino Payments Bank in focus

November 25, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Uniparts India fixes IPO price band at Rs 548-577 per share

Uniparts India, a manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions, has fixed the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 548-577 per share. The IPO will open for bidding on November 30 and close on December 2.

The issue will see the sale of more than 1.44 crore shares by promoters and investors.