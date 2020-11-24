Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty holds 13K; auto, banks in focus

Live now
Nov 24, 2020 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nifty Auto Index rose 1.7%:
View on Gold:
Rupee Updates:
Crude Updates:
Axis Bank share price gains:
HDFC Bank gains 2%:
Nifty holds 13000:
Rupee Opens:
AU Small Finance Bank sell stake in Aavas:
Nifty Bank Index up 1%:
Jio Platforms receives subscription amount from Google:
Crude Updates:
Wall St ends higher:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager Currency & Commodity, CapitalVia Global Research:
USDINR Nov Closed downside and domestic currency is strong against greenback currency. USD/INR Future is closed below its 15-SMA on an hourly chart placed at 74.14 which is a strong resistance level for USDINR for today's session. Whereas 74.00 will act as psychological support level.
Momentum indicator indicating sideways momentum will continue in the next session, 74.00 – 73.90 will act as a strong support zone and 74.15 – 74.25 act as strong resistance levels. The One-year Forward Premium closed at 3.14 against 3.12 in the previous session.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:
We finally achieved the 13000 levels. It is heartening to see that the Nifty is maintaining above it. The markets would attempt 13100-13200 in this rally up which would be a significant resistance zone. We have good support at 12700 so any dip can be utilized to accumulate positions for a target of 13100-13200.
Nifty Auto Index rose 1.7 percent led by the Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors:
Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities:
International gold and silver prices crashed on November 23 as better-than-expected US business activity data and promising COVID-19 vaccine trials boosted hopes for a swifter economic recovery. Domestic gold and silver crashed, tracking overseas prices. US business activity in November expanded at its fastest rate in more than five years, boosting optimism about the health of the economy.
Domestic bullion could trade weaker on November 24, tracking overseas prices. Technically, MCX December gold futures did not manage to sustain above 50,200 from where it gave a sharp correction of more than 1.5 percent. However, it halted its downside move near its support of 49,200. It could see a sharp correction if it slips below 49200 could against 49,000-48,600 levels. Resistance is at 49,700-49,900 levels.
Rupee Updates: Indian rupee is trading 13 paise higher at 73.96 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. It opened flat at 74.11 per dollar against previous close of 74.09.
Crude Updates:
Brent crude prices hit their highest levels since March as news of a third promising vaccine candidate spurred hopes of a quick recovery in oil demand, while U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received the go-ahead to begin his presidential transition.
Buzzing Stock: Axis Bank share price gained 2 percent after Jefferies retained buy on the stock. The global research firm has maintained buy call on the stock and has raised target to Rs 700 from Rs 610 per share. It is of the view that the overall trend has improved with festive season being better than expectations.
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking: The way indices are behaving since the last 5-6 trading sessions, it's a sign of time-wise correction and hence, it's better not to focus more on index specific trades for a while. But still for a compulsive trader, try to buy on declines around supports and vice versa. For the coming session, the support is seen at 12,850-12,800; whereas on the higher side, 12,970-13,100 are the levels to watch out for. The real action still lies in the broader market, which remains to be the flavour.
Buzzing:
HDFC Bank share price gained 2 percent, hitting a new high on November 24 after research firm CLSA retained is buy rating and raised the target from Rs 1,525 to Rs 1,700 per share. The research firm is of the view that the macro- environment has improved after lockdown, adding that the better use of data analytics is leading to lower retail stress against PAT cycles.
The firm feels that in the medium term, opex efficiency still has room to improve and the private bank is one of its top picks.