Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty holds 13K; auto, banks in focus

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager Currency & Commodity, CapitalVia Global Research:

USDINR Nov Closed downside and domestic currency is strong against greenback currency. USD/INR Future is closed below its 15-SMA on an hourly chart placed at 74.14 which is a strong resistance level for USDINR for today's session. Whereas 74.00 will act as psychological support level.

Momentum indicator indicating sideways momentum will continue in the next session, 74.00 – 73.90 will act as a strong support zone and 74.15 – 74.25 act as strong resistance levels. The One-year Forward Premium closed at 3.14 against 3.12 in the previous session.