Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

November 02, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a slight positive note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty.

On the technical front, after weakness from previous 2-3 sessions, the green candle formed yesterday indicates a sharp bounce back from lower levels.

This may lead to pull back rally upto 18200-18250 levels and if market sustains at these levels we can again witness levels of 18500 in near term.