Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets are trading mostly higher, while US market notched record closing highs. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,998 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30.
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a slight positive note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty.
On the technical front, after weakness from previous 2-3 sessions, the green candle formed yesterday indicates a sharp bounce back from lower levels.
This may lead to pull back rally upto 18200-18250 levels and if market sustains at these levels we can again witness levels of 18500 in near term.
November 02, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
The long term fundamentals remain intact and one should adopt bottom-up strategy, as we expect stock/sector-specific momentum to continue.
Due to the festival of Diwali, markets will have a truncated 3 day trading session this week. All eyes would be on US Fed meeting which will provide some direction to the market.
November 02, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST
Tata Motors Q2 Results
Tata Motors Limited on November 1 reported a consolidated loss of Rs 4,442 crore for the quarter ended September 30 (Q2FY22), against loss of Rs 314 crore reported in the same quarter last year.
It had reported a loss of Rs 4,451 crore in the June quarter.
The consolidated revenue came in higher at Rs 61,379 crore, compared to Rs 53,530 crore in September 2020 quarter. Revenues in Q1FY22 stood at Rs 66,406 crore.
November 02, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST
Gold prices dip as dollar firms ahead of Fed decision
Gold prices eased on Tuesday as a firmer dollar made bullion less appealing for holders of other currencies, while investors eyed a pivotal U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting amid growing concerns over a sustained bout of inflation.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,789.58 per ounce, as of 0158 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,791.50.
The dollar index edged up 0.1% after declining 0.3% on Monday.
Petrol prices were hiked for the sixth straight day by 31 to 35 paise per litre, pushing pump rates to a new record high across the country on November 2. Diesel prices remained unchanged after increasing for five consecutive days.
In Delhi, with the latest revision of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol cross Rs 110. The fuel retailed at Rs 110.04 per litre in the national capital. There was no change in diesel price and it sold at November 1 price of Rs 98.42 per litre.
In Mumbai, a litre of petrol was retailed at Rs 115. 85, up by 35 paise. It became the first metro in the country where petrol was sold for more than Rs 100 per litre on May 29. Diesel price remained the same and sold at Rs 106.62 per litre in the city on the day.
November 02, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST
Dollar ticks lower with Fed policy decision in focus
The dollar eased versus its main rivals on Monday, after posting its biggest daily rise in more than four months in the previous session, as traders position themselves ahead of this week's highly anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.
Monetary policy in the United States, Australia and Britain is in focus, with the Fed widely expected to announce a tapering of stimulus, a factor that has fueled the greenback's rise in recent weeks.
The dollar index , which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was down 0.321% at 93.894.
November 02, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST
Asian Market are trading mostly higher
November 02, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST
Wall Street hits records as Tesla surges; focus on Fed meeting
Wall Street's main indexes notched record closing highs on Monday as Tesla shares surged and the energy sector gained while investors looked ahead to a major Federal Reserve meeting later in the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) eclipsed 36,000 points for the first time ever during intraday trading, ending just shy of that level.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.28 points, or 0.26%, to 35,913.84, the S&P 500 gained 8.29 points, or 0.18%, to 4,613.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 97.53 points, or 0.63%, to 15,595.92.
November 02, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 17.50 points or 0.10 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,014.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30.
November 02, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST
Market on Monday:
The benchmark indices rose 1.5 percent to snap a three-day losing streak on November 1 on the back of buying in the IT, metal and realty names.
The market started the day on a positive note and weathered some volatility to end near the day's high level supported by better GST collection, manufacturing data and mixed auto numbers.
At close, the Sensex was up 831.53 points, or 1.40 percent, at 60,138.46, and the Nifty was up 258 points, or 1.46 percent, at 17,929.70.
BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose over a percent each.
IndusInd Bank, Hindalco Industries, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel and Grasim Industries were among the major Nifty gainers. Losers included UPL, Bajaj Finserv, M&M and Nestle India.
All the sectoral indices ended in the green, with Nifty metal and IT indices up 2-3 percent, while other indices were up a percent each.
November 02, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST
Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day