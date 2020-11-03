172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|share-market-live-updates-stock-market-today-november-03-latest-news-bse-nse-sensex-nifty-tata-motors-punjab-national-bank-sequent-scientific-ramco-cements-ncc-adani-enterprises-gmr-infrastructu-6055831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Nov 03, 2020 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 11,750; bank, metal stocks in focus

Among sectors, auto, bank, metal and pharma indices rose 1 percent each. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.7 percent each.

highlights

  • November 03, 2020 10:20 AM IST

    ICICI Lombard gets CCI approval:

    Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved acquisition of the non-life insurance business of Bharti AXA General Insurance Company by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.

  • November 03, 2020 10:10 AM IST

    Rupee Updates

    Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 74.43, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

    On November 2 the domestic units ended 32 paise lower at 74.43 per dollar against Thursday's close of 74.11.

  • November 03, 2020 09:49 AM IST

    Nifty Bank Index added over 2 percent led by the Bandhan Bank, ICICI Bank, RBL Bank:

  • November 03, 2020 09:42 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Bandhan Bank share price gained more than 3 percent on November 3 after CLSA retained "buy" rating on the stock. The private lender had on November 2 reported a 5.3 percent decline in net profit at Rs 920 crore for the September quarter.

    The research firm maintained a "buy" call on the stock and raised the target from Rs 400 to Rs 430 per share. It said the asset quality and collection efficiency trends were better and the strong liabilities momentum continued with CASA at 38.2 percent, a CNBC-TV18 report said.

  • November 03, 2020 09:34 AM IST

    NTPC approves buyback:

    The company's board approved the share buyback of 19,78,91,146 fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 115 per equity share for Rs 2,275.75 crore.

    The company has fixed November 13, 2020, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for buyback of equity shares.

  • November 03, 2020 09:27 AM IST

    Indices open strong, Nifty above 11,750:

  • November 03, 2020 09:23 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • November 03, 2020 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: It is a strong opening for the Indian indices on November 3 with Nifty above 11750 on the back positive global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 306.19 points or 0.77% at 40063.77, and the Nifty was up 91.50 points or 0.78% at 11760.70. About 677 shares have advanced, 192 shares declined, and 39 shares are unchanged.

