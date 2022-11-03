Market LIVE Updates: Indices recover with Nifty above 18,000; all eyes on RBI policy outcome
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hindalco Industries, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Coal India were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Bajaj Auto, Titan Company, ITC, Eicher Motors and Britannia Industries.
Nelcast has reported a 262% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 12.15 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, supported by topline as well as operating performance. Revenue at Rs 328.52 crore for the quarter increased by 37.4% compared to year-ago period.
November 03, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index added 1 percent led by the PNB, Bank of India, Central Bank of India
ADVERTISEMENT
November 03, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
Nifty Information Technology index slipped 1 percent dragged by the Mphasis, Tech Mahindra, Wipro
November 03, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
Gold Prices Update:
Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, helped by a slight dip in the dollar, although U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks limited further gains in zero-yielding bullion.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,638.32 per ounce, as of 0118 GMT, after falling 0.8% on Wednesday.
November 03, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
RBI to hold an additional meeting on November 3
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hold an additional meeting on November 3. According to the original schedule, the MPC was set to next meet on December 5-7.
The unscheduled meeting of the MPC has been necessitated after Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released on October 12 showed that the RBI had failed to meet the inflation mandate for the very first time.
As per the data, retail inflation rose to 7.41 percent in September, confirming that average inflation had stayed outside the 2-6 percent band for three consecutive quarters. Inflation averaged 6.3 percent in January-March, 7.3 percent in April-June, and 7 percent in July-September.
ADVERTISEMENT
November 03, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
Oil slips
Oil futures fell early on Thursday as the dollar firmed on the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, but concerns over looming supply risks kept a floor under prices.
Brent crude shed 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $95.72 a barrel at 0146 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures retreated 59 cents, or 0.7%, to $89.41.
The benchmarks settled up more than $1 on Wednesday, aided by another drop in U.S. oil inventories, even as the Fed boosted interest rates by 75 basis points and Chair Jerome Powell said it was premature to think about pausing rate increases.
November 03, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
Results Today:
November 03, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The Fed commentary after the expected 75bp rate hike, particularly Jay Powell’s remark that the terminal rate is likely to be higher than thought earlier, disappointed markets which resulted in a sell off in US markets. But it is important to note that when asked about moderating rate hikes he said, “that time is coming and it may come as soon as the next meeting or the one after that.” So, it is possible that the markets can again bounce back since the economy continues to be strong and unemployment is at record lows indicating that a recession is not imminent.
India’s outperformance is likely to continue since leading indicators like credit growth, capital expenditure and auto sales point to robust economic recovery.
FPI buying of Rs 12610 crores during the last 5 trading sessions can provide support to the market at lower levels. Large-cap banks, capital goods and the premium auto segment can be bought on declines.
November 03, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
November 03, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative on November 3 with Nifty below on the back of weak global cues.
The Sensex was down 270.48 points or 0.44% at 60635.61, and the Nifty was down 79.00 points or 0.44% at 18003.80. About 765 shares have advanced, 1119 shares declined, and 129 shares are unchanged.
Hindalco Industries, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Coal India were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Bajaj Auto, Titan Company, ITC, Eicher Motors and Britannia Industries.
ADVERTISEMENT
November 03, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities
Indian equity benchmarks halted 4-day gaining streak on Wednesday ahead of Fed outcome. Today, markets are likely to make gap-down opening tracking weak global cues after the Fed announced a 75-basis-point hike in benchmark interest rates.
The US markets ended deeply in red yesterday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said inflation was still too high and indicated that the central bank has more rate hiking ahead.
Asian markets were trading in red after the US Federal Reserve laid the groundwork for a protracted tightening campaign that torpedoed market hopes for a pause, sank bonds and lifted the dollar.
Traders will be eyeing on Services PMI data for October and RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting. Monetary Policy Committee meeting today to discuss failure to curb inflation.
There may be some reaction on fertilisers stocks as the government approved a subsidy of Rs 51,875 crore for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the second half of 2022-23 as part of efforts to provide affordable soil nutrients to farmers.
On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty50 is 18,200 and on the downside 17,900 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 41,400 and 40,650 respectively.