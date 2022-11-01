Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

November 01, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

Oil prices edge lower

Oil prices inched lower on Tuesday, extending losses of 1% from the previous session as more extensive COVID-19 curbs in China increased fears of slowing fuel demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer.

Brent crude for January delivery was down 4 cents at $92.77 a barrel at 0112 GMT. The December contract expired on Monday at $94.83 a barrel, down 1%.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $86.35 a barrel.