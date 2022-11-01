Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

Oil prices inched lower on Tuesday, extending losses of 1% from the previous session as more extensive COVID-19 curbs in China increased fears of slowing fuel demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer.
Brent crude for January delivery was down 4 cents at $92.77 a barrel at 0112 GMT. The December contract expired on Monday at $94.83 a barrel, down 1%.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $86.35 a barrel.
November 01, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST
Larsen and Toubro Ltd aims to finalize a deal to divest its entire stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects, its subsidiary that houses the company's road assets, in the current quarter.
Gateway Distriparks to acquire upto 100% stake in Kashipur Infrastructure
The board of directors of Gateway Distriparks, at their meeting held on 31st October 2022, approved the proposed acquisition by the company of upto 100% shareholding of Kashipur Infrastructure and Freight Terminal Private Limited (KIFTPL), comprising of 63,20,700 equity shares.
In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.46 percent or Rs 1.75 at Rs 72.80 on the BSE.
November 01, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Q2 Earnings:
Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom company, released its second-quarter (July-September) earnings on October 31. The company's consolidated net profit for Q2FY23 rose 89 percent to Rs 2,145.2 crore against Rs 1,134 crore reported a year back, thanks to strong growth in data traffic.
The profit was in line with analysts' projections.
Its total revenue stood at Rs 34,526.8 crore, up 22 percent from Rs 28,326.4 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Read More
November 01, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
Government increases Palm Oil import tariffs by 6-11%, reported CNBC-TV18.
Crude Palm Oil import tariff raised to USD 952 from USD 858/Tonne, RBD Palm Oil import tariff raised to USD 962 from USD 905/Tonne and Others-Palm Oil import tariff raised to USD 957 from USD 882/Tonne.
November 01, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
L&T Q2 Results
Larsen & Toubro (L&T)'s net profit during the second quarter of fiscal year 2022-23 climbed by 22.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,229 crore, as per the financial results declared by the company on October 31.
L&T reported a 23 percent rise in consolidated revenue for Q2 FY23 at Rs 42, 763 crore, as compared to Rs 34,772 crore clocked in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Click to Read More
November 01, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
The ongoing rally which has taken the Sensex above 60000 has been triggered mainly by the rally in the mother market US where the Dow has recorded 4 straight weeks of gains. This US market rally, in turn, has been triggered by the strong US Q3 GDP data which surprised on the upside with a 2.6% growth.
The market which had discounted an immediate recession is now discounting a possibility of a soft landing for the US economy, that is, the Fed might succeed in taming inflation without pushing the economy into recession.
In India, FPIs turning buyers is another positive for markets. Short covering can take the market higher. But at higher levels there will be institutional selling putting a cap on the rally. Some profit booking is advisable on rallies.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (Adani Ports) is expected to report a 25.8 percent year-on-year growth in sales at Rs 4,445.35 crore for the quarter that ended September. Net profit is likely to jump 47.4 percent to Rs 1,403.1 crore in the same period.
However, despite strong growth in sales, volumes could witness some moderation.
“Volumes remained below the 30mnt (million tonne) mark for the second consecutive month. 2QFY23 volumes at 86.6mnt fell q-o-q (quarter-on-quarter) vs 1QFY23 volumes at around 91mnt likely on account of lower thermal coal imports,” Nomura said in a note.
Volumes at the country’s 12 major ports declined around 1.4 percent month-on-month in September led by a 9.3 percent decline in coal volumes but rose 15 percent on an annualised basis to 61.7 mt. In comparison, Adani Ports’ September volumes came in at 26.1 mt, down 10.9 percent month-on-month, the Nomura report highlighted.
The brokerage sees an operating margin of 47.8 percent in the September quarter against 64.0 percent in the corresponding quarter last year and 38.9 percent in the previous quarter.
November 01, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
Japan factory growth hits 21-month low
Japan's manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in 21 months in October on marked declines in output and overall new orders, as exports were partly hurt by worsening conditions in China and South Korea.
The data suggested the outlook for manufacturers at home and trade activity in the broader region was uncertain, posing a headache for Japanese policymakers as they brace for a potential global recession due to monetary tightening around the world.
The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a seasonally adjusted 50.7 in October from September's 50.8 final.
November 01, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST
LPG Price | Price of commercial cylinder (19-kg) cut by Rs 115 to Rs 1,744 in Delhi, reported CNBC-TV18.
November 01, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST
ATF Price | Jet fuel (ATF) price raised to Rs 1.20 Lk/Kl from Rs 1.15 Lk/Kl in Delhi, reported CNBC-TV18.