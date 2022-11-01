English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    November 01, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,173.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30 IST. US markets ended lower, while Asian market are trading higher.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,746.590.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5018,012.200.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank41,307.900.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 18,012.20 0.00 (0.00%)
      Tue, Nov 01, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      UltraTechCement6,714.95269.10 +4.17%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Apollo Hospital4,517.50-49.50 -1.08%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto13381.65190.75 +1.45%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5896.3513.00 +0.22%


    • November 01, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

      Oil prices edge lower

      Oil prices inched lower on Tuesday, extending losses of 1% from the previous session as more extensive COVID-19 curbs in China increased fears of slowing fuel demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer.

      Brent crude for January delivery was down 4 cents at $92.77 a barrel at 0112 GMT. The December contract expired on Monday at $94.83 a barrel, down 1%.

      US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $86.35 a barrel.

    • November 01, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • November 01, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

      Gateway Distriparks to acquire upto 100% stake in Kashipur Infrastructure

      The board of directors of Gateway Distriparks, at their meeting held on 31st October 2022, approved the proposed acquisition by the company of upto 100% shareholding of Kashipur Infrastructure and Freight Terminal Private Limited (KIFTPL), comprising of 63,20,700 equity shares.

      In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.46 percent or Rs 1.75 at Rs 72.80 on the BSE.

    • November 01, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

      Bharti Airtel Q2 Earnings:

      Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom company, released its second-quarter (July-September) earnings on October 31. The company's consolidated net profit for Q2FY23 rose 89 percent to Rs 2,145.2 crore against Rs 1,134 crore reported a year back, thanks to strong growth in data traffic.

      The profit was in line with analysts' projections.

      Its total revenue stood at Rs 34,526.8 crore, up 22 percent from Rs 28,326.4 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Read More

    • November 01, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

      Government increases Palm Oil import tariffs by 6-11%, reported CNBC-TV18.

      Crude Palm Oil import tariff raised to USD 952 from USD 858/Tonne, RBD Palm Oil import tariff raised to USD 962 from USD 905/Tonne and Others-Palm Oil import tariff raised to USD 957 from USD 882/Tonne.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • November 01, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

      L&T Q2 Results

      Larsen & Toubro (L&T)'s net profit during the second quarter of fiscal year 2022-23 climbed by 22.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,229 crore, as per the financial results declared by the company on October 31.

      L&T reported a 23 percent rise in consolidated revenue for Q2 FY23 at Rs 42, 763 crore, as compared to Rs 34,772 crore clocked in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Click to Read More

    • November 01, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      The ongoing rally which has taken the Sensex above 60000 has been triggered mainly by the rally in the mother market US where the Dow has recorded 4 straight weeks of gains. This US market rally, in turn, has been triggered by the strong US Q3 GDP data which surprised on the upside with a 2.6% growth. 

      The market which had discounted an immediate recession is now discounting a possibility of a soft landing for the US economy, that is, the Fed might succeed in taming inflation without pushing the economy into recession.

      In India, FPIs turning buyers is another positive for markets. Short covering can take the market higher. But at higher levels there will be institutional selling putting a cap on the rally. Some profit booking is advisable on rallies.

    • November 01, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST
    • November 01, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST

      Adani Ports Q2 preview

      Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (Adani Ports) is expected to report a 25.8 percent year-on-year growth in sales at Rs 4,445.35 crore for the quarter that ended September. Net profit is likely to jump 47.4 percent to Rs 1,403.1 crore in the same period.

      However, despite strong growth in sales, volumes could witness some moderation.

      “Volumes remained below the 30mnt (million tonne) mark for the second consecutive month. 2QFY23 volumes at 86.6mnt fell q-o-q (quarter-on-quarter) vs 1QFY23 volumes at around 91mnt likely on account of lower thermal coal imports,” Nomura said in a note.

      Volumes at the country’s 12 major ports declined around 1.4 percent month-on-month in September led by a 9.3 percent decline in coal volumes but rose 15 percent on an annualised basis to 61.7 mt. In comparison, Adani Ports’ September volumes came in at 26.1 mt, down 10.9 percent month-on-month, the Nomura report highlighted.

      The brokerage sees an operating margin of 47.8 percent in the September quarter against 64.0 percent in the corresponding quarter last year and 38.9 percent in the previous quarter.

    • November 01, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

      Japan factory growth hits 21-month low

      Japan's manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in 21 months in October on marked declines in output and overall new orders, as exports were partly hurt by worsening conditions in China and South Korea.

      The data suggested the outlook for manufacturers at home and trade activity in the broader region was uncertain, posing a headache for Japanese policymakers as they brace for a potential global recession due to monetary tightening around the world.

      The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a seasonally adjusted 50.7 in October from September's 50.8 final.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • November 01, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

      LPG Price | Price of commercial cylinder (19-kg) cut by Rs 115 to Rs 1,744 in Delhi, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • November 01, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST

      ATF Price | Jet fuel (ATF) price raised to Rs 1.20 Lk/Kl from Rs 1.15 Lk/Kl in Delhi, reported CNBC-TV18.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.