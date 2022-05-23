Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day
A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers
Power Grid Q4 net profit rises 18% to Rs 4,156 crore
BHEL Q4 net profit at Rs 912 cr vs loss of Rs 1,035 cr (YoY)
Ashok Leyland Q4 consolidated profit down 58.14% at Rs 157.85 crore; standalone PAT up at Rs 901 crore
Oil climbs in tight market as US driving season looms
Paytm Q4 losses widen to Rs 762.5 crore, revenues up 89% YoY
Gold hits over 1-week high as US dollar dips
Shree Cement Q4 standalone profit falls 16% YoY to Rs 645 crore; revenue grows 3.6% to Rs 4,099 crore
Maharashtra slashes VAT on petrol and diesel
Centre cuts excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, on diesel by Rs 6 per litre
Asia markets tussle with inflation and rates concerns
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices
Wall Street ends mixed after punishing week
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|54,326.39
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|16,266.15
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|34,276.40
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Dr Reddys Labs
|4,249.10
|319.65
|+8.13%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Shree Cements
|22,001.20
|-215.15
|-0.97%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5706.35
|230.10
|+4.20%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|28789.40
|437.25
|+1.54%
Power Grid Q4 Earnings:
State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Saturday posted about 18 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,156.44 crore for the March 2022 quarter, backed by higher income.
The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,526.23 crore in the year-ago quarter, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) said in a BSE filing.
Its total income during January-March increased to Rs 11,067.94 crore compared to Rs 10,816.33 crore recorded in the corresponding period of FY21. The expenses during the quarter were at Rs 6,715.21 crore as against Rs 6,208.39 crore a year ago.
BHEL Q4 Results:
State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Saturday returned to black posting Rs 912.47 crore consolidated net profit in the March quarter, backed by higher income. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,036.32 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income during January-March 2022, rose to Rs 8,181.72 crore, from Rs 7,245.16 crore in the year-ago period. Its expenses trimmed to Rs 7,091.29 crore in comparison to Rs 8,644.28 crore in January-March period of 2020-21 fiscal year.
According to the filing, the board of the company has also approved a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share on the paid up share capital of the company for the financial year 2021-22.
Ashok Leyland Q4 Earnings:
Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 58.14 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 157.85 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022, pulled down by higher expenses.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 377.13 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.
The commercial vehicles maker posted a consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 9,926.97 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 8,142.11 crore in the year-ago period.
On a standalone basis, Ashok Leyland said its profit after tax was at Rs 901 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 241 crore in the year-ago period.
Standalone revenue stood at Rs 8,744 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 7,000 crore earlier.
The broader market has started to show some encouraging signs, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising 3 percent and 4 percent. This should do extremely well if the market remains…
Oil climbs in tight market as US driving season looms
Oil prices rose in early trade on Monday with U.S. fuel demand, tight supply and a slightly weaker U.S. dollar supporting the market, as Shanghai prepares to reopen after a two-month lockdown fuelled worries about a sharp slowdown in growth.
Brent crude futures rose 82 cents to $113.37 a barrel at 0126 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 69 cents, or 0.6%, to $110.97 a barrel, adding to last week's small gains for both contracts.
US dollar wobbles lower as China growth hopes lift Aussie
The dollar began the week on the back foot, following its first weekly loss in nearly two months, as investors cut bets on further dollar gains from rising U.S. rates and turned hopeful that loosening lockdowns in China can help global growth.
U.S stock market futures bounced sharply in early Asia trade and pulled the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars along for the ride.
Results Today:
Paytm Q4 Result
One97 Communications, the parent firm of Paytm, on May 20 reported a loss of Rs 762.5 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2021-22 (Q4FY22). The company had posted a loss of Rs 444.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
The company's revenues from operations were up by 89 percent year-on-year, coming in at Rs 1,541 crore. EBITDA loss before costs of employee stock options stood at Rs 368 crore, lower by Rs 52 crore from Q3FY21.
For the full year FY22, the company posted a loss of Rs 2,396 crore against a loss of Rs 1,701 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenues from operations for FY22 stood at Rs 4,974 crore, up 77% from FY21. Click To Read More
Gold hits over 1-week high as US dollar dips
Gold prices touched a more than one-week high on Monday, as an easing dollar supported greenback-priced bullion, although rising U.S. Treasury yields capped gains.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,850.39 per ounce, by 0039 GMT, their highest since May 12. U.S. gold futures GCv1 also gained 0.3% to $1,847.90.
Shree Cement Q4 Results
Shree Cement Limited on May 21 reported a 16 percent decline in standalone net profit of Rs 645 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22, as against Rs 768 crore recorded a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit increased by 31 percent from Rs 492 crore earned during the October–December period.
Standalone revenues for the Rajasthan-based cement major rose 3.6 percent on-year to Rs 4,099 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 3,958 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue was 15.4 percent higher from Rs 3,552 crore recorded in the previous quarter, according to the exchange filing from Shree Cement.
For the full-year period from April – March 2022, the standalone PAT witnessed a growth of 2.8 percent to Rs 2,377 crore from Rs 2,312 crore achieved during FY21.
Standalone revenues for FY22 jumped 13 percent to Rs 14,306 crore from the revenues of Rs 12,669 crore for last year.