    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    May 23, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading marginally lower around 16,240.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:10 IST. Asian markets are trading mixed, while US markets ended on flat note.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex54,326.390.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5016,266.150.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank34,276.400.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 16,266.15 0.00 (0.00%)
      Mon, May 23, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Dr Reddys Labs4,249.10319.65 +8.13%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Shree Cements22,001.20-215.15 -0.97%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5706.35230.10 +4.20%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT28789.40437.25 +1.54%


    • May 23, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

      Power Grid Q4 Earnings:

      State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Saturday posted about 18 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,156.44 crore for the March 2022 quarter, backed by higher income.

      The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,526.23 crore in the year-ago quarter, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) said in a BSE filing.

      Its total income during January-March increased to Rs 11,067.94 crore compared to Rs 10,816.33 crore recorded in the corresponding period of FY21. The expenses during the quarter were at Rs 6,715.21 crore as against Rs 6,208.39 crore a year ago.

    • May 23, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

      BHEL Q4 Results:

      State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Saturday returned to black posting Rs 912.47 crore consolidated net profit in the March quarter, backed by higher income. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,036.32 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

      Total income during January-March 2022, rose to Rs 8,181.72 crore, from Rs 7,245.16 crore in the year-ago period. Its expenses trimmed to Rs 7,091.29 crore in comparison to Rs 8,644.28 crore in January-March period of 2020-21 fiscal year.

      According to the filing, the board of the company has also approved a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share on the paid up share capital of the company for the financial year 2021-22.

    • May 23, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

      Ashok Leyland Q4 Earnings:

      Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 58.14 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 157.85 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022, pulled down by higher expenses.

      The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 377.13 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

      The commercial vehicles maker posted a consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 9,926.97 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 8,142.11 crore in the year-ago period.

      On a standalone basis, Ashok Leyland said its profit after tax was at Rs 901 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 241 crore in the year-ago period.

      Standalone revenue stood at Rs 8,744 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 7,000 crore earlier.

    • May 23, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

      Oil climbs in tight market as US driving season looms

      Oil prices rose in early trade on Monday with U.S. fuel demand, tight supply and a slightly weaker U.S. dollar supporting the market, as Shanghai prepares to reopen after a two-month lockdown fuelled worries about a sharp slowdown in growth.

      Brent crude futures rose 82 cents to $113.37 a barrel at 0126 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 69 cents, or 0.6%, to $110.97 a barrel, adding to last week's small gains for both contracts.

    • May 23, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

      US dollar wobbles lower as China growth hopes lift Aussie

      The dollar began the week on the back foot, following its first weekly loss in nearly two months, as investors cut bets on further dollar gains from rising U.S. rates and turned hopeful that loosening lockdowns in China can help global growth.

      U.S stock market futures bounced sharply in early Asia trade and pulled the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars along for the ride.

    • May 23, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST

      Results Today:

    • May 23, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST

      Paytm Q4 Result

      One97 Communications, the parent firm of Paytm, on May 20 reported a loss of Rs 762.5 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2021-22 (Q4FY22). The company had posted a loss of Rs 444.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

      The company's revenues from operations were up by 89 percent year-on-year, coming in at Rs 1,541 crore. EBITDA loss before costs of employee stock options stood at Rs 368 crore, lower by Rs 52 crore from Q3FY21.

      For the full year FY22, the company posted a loss of Rs 2,396 crore against a loss of Rs 1,701 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenues from operations for FY22 stood at Rs 4,974 crore, up 77% from FY21. Click To Read More

    • May 23, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST

      Gold hits over 1-week high as US dollar dips

      Gold prices touched a more than one-week high on Monday, as an easing dollar supported greenback-priced bullion, although rising U.S. Treasury yields capped gains.

      Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,850.39 per ounce, by 0039 GMT, their highest since May 12. U.S. gold futures GCv1 also gained 0.3% to $1,847.90.

    • May 23, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST

      Shree Cement Q4 Results

      Shree Cement Limited on May 21 reported a 16 percent decline in standalone net profit of Rs 645 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22, as against Rs 768 crore recorded a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit increased by 31 percent from Rs 492 crore earned during the October–December period.

      Standalone revenues for the Rajasthan-based cement major rose 3.6 percent on-year to Rs 4,099 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 3,958 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue was 15.4 percent higher from Rs 3,552 crore recorded in the previous quarter, according to the exchange filing from Shree Cement.

      For the full-year period from April – March 2022, the standalone PAT witnessed a growth of 2.8 percent to Rs 2,377 crore from Rs 2,312 crore achieved during FY21.

      Standalone revenues for FY22 jumped 13 percent to Rs 14,306 crore from the revenues of Rs 12,669 crore for last year.

    News

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

