Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening amid weak global cues

March 07, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

GST Council may consider proposal to raise lowest slab to 8%

The GST Council in its next meeting may look at raising the lowest tax slab to 8 percent, from 5 percent, and prune the exemption list in the Goods and Services Tax regime as it looks to increase revenues and do away with states' dependence on Centre for compensation, sources said on March 6.

A panel of state finance ministers is likely to submit its report by this month end to the Council suggesting various steps to raise revenue, including hiking the lowest slab and rationalising the slab.

Currently, GST is a four-tier structure attracting a tax rate of 5, 12, 18 and 28 percent. Essential items are either exempted or taxed at the lowest slab, while luxury and demerit items attract the highest slab.