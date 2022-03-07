Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening amid weak global cues

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
GST Council may consider proposal to raise lowest slab to 8%, rationalise tax slabs
SGX Nifty indicating a gap-down start: Prashanth Tapse
TCS share buyback offer to stay open from March 9 to 23
Japan's Q4 GDP forecast to revise up, wholesale price gains cloud outlook
US gasoline prices soar to highest since 2008 on Russia conflict
US, European allies discuss banning imports of Russian oil
Gold rises above $2,000 an ounce on soaring Ukraine fears
Oil surges, shares and euro hit the skids
Asian Markets trade lower with Nikkei, Hang Seng down 3% each
Wall Street ends down as Ukraine fears eclipse solid jobs data
SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|53,738.16
|-595.65
|-1.10%
|Nifty 50
|16,013.25
|-232.10
|-1.43%
|Nifty Bank
|34,407.80
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Dr Reddys Labs
|3,828.65
|109.80
|+2.95%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Titan Company
|2,441.00
|-133.25
|-5.18%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|34177.70
|47.40
|+0.14%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Auto
|9896.65
|-364.45
|-3.55%
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues.
The Sensex was down 369.79 points or 0.68% at 53964.02, and the Nifty was down 208.90 points or 1.29% at 16036.50.
FII and DII data
The selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) seems unstoppable as they have net sold shares worth Rs 7,631.02 crore. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought shares worth Rs 4,738.99 crore on March 4, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
GST Council may consider proposal to raise lowest slab to 8%
The GST Council in its next meeting may look at raising the lowest tax slab to 8 percent, from 5 percent, and prune the exemption list in the Goods and Services Tax regime as it looks to increase revenues and do away with states' dependence on Centre for compensation, sources said on March 6.
A panel of state finance ministers is likely to submit its report by this month end to the Council suggesting various steps to raise revenue, including hiking the lowest slab and rationalising the slab.
Currently, GST is a four-tier structure attracting a tax rate of 5, 12, 18 and 28 percent. Essential items are either exempted or taxed at the lowest slab, while luxury and demerit items attract the highest slab. Click To Read More
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
In February FPIs sold equity worth Rs 45720 crore through the stock exchanges. This selling spree continues in March with a selling of Rs 14734 crore in March up to 4th. This month FPIs have been sellers in debt too, to the tune of Rs 2508 crore triggered by the depreciating rupee.
Inspite of a correction of around 13 percent from the peak in Nifty, the FPIs continue to sell since market sentiments have been impacted globally by the uncertainty triggered by the war and the surge in crude.
In February FPI selling of Rs 45720 crore has been matched by DII buying of Rs 42084 crore preventing a major crash in the market. There is a tug of war going on between FPIs and DIIs.
Energy Prices Update:
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
The SGX Nifty well below the psychological 16000 mark is indicating a gap-down start and most importantly, risk-off mode for our stock markets. Risk aversion will continue to be the preferred theme as investors shall run to safety on backdrop of Russia-Ukraine war.
Technically, for the day, bears will be in the drivers seat with aggressive targets at 15811 mark. The Nifty options data for March series suggests Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of 15500-17000 zone.
TCS share buyback offer to stay open from March 9 to 23
IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on March 5 released the dates of its Rs 18,000-crore share buyback offer, which was announced in January this year. The offer will open on March 9, and the window will close at 5 pm on March 23, it said.
Sharing details of the buyback entitlement, TCS said that in the reserved category for small shareholders, the ratio of buyback will be "1 equity share for every 7 equity shares held on the record date".
In the general category for all other eligible shareholders, the ratio of buyback will be "1 equity share for every 108 equity shares held on the record date".
Notably, this will be TCS' fourth buyback and, in the earlier three buybacks, Tata Sons was the biggest beneficiary.
Japan's Q4 GDP forecast to revise up, wholesale price gains cloud outlook
Japan's economy expanded more than initially expected in the final quarter of 2021, but rising input prices likely kept wholesale inflation near a record in February in a sign of rising risks to the fragile recovery, a Reuters poll showed.
Revised gross domestic product (GDP) data will likely show the world's third-largest economy increased at an annualised 5.6% in October to December of last year, slightly higher than a preliminary reading of 5.4% growth, according to the poll of 17 economists.
Wholesale prices likely rose 8.7% in February from a year earlier, the poll showed, hovering near a record reached in November on gains in raw material and energy costs.
Separate data will show household spending likely rose 3.6% in January from a year earlier, marking the first increase in six months, the poll showed.
The government will release the revised fourth-quarter GDP data at 8:50 a.m. on March 9 (2350 GMT, March 8) and household spending data at 8:30 a.m. on March 11 (2330 GMT, March 10).
The Bank of Japan will release the wholesale inflation data at 8:50 a.m. on March 10 (2350 GMT, March 9).
US gasoline prices soar to highest since 2008 on Russia conflict
U.S. gasoline prices at the pump jumped 11% over the past week to the highest since late July 2008 as global sanctions cripple Russia's ability to export crude oil after its invasion of Ukraine, automobile club AAA said on Sunday.
AAA said average U.S. regular grade gasoline prices hit $4.009 per gallon on Sunday, up 11% from $3.604 a week ago and up 45% from $2.760 a year ago.