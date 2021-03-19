Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the green with Nifty above 14,600; IT, pharma, FMCG gain

March 19, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

Market may see more correction, time to buy quality stocks on dips: Experts

Indian equities continued reeling under selling pressure as the market benchmark Sensex fell more than 600 points and the Nifty slipped to 14,350 in the early trade on March 19. A sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the country and rising US bond yields seem to have diminished the risk appetite of investors.

The market may see this phase of consolidation for some more time but investors should lap up this opportunity to buy quality stocks at a lower price, analysts said. Read more