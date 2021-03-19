English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
March 19, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the green with Nifty above 14,600; IT, pharma, FMCG gain

IT, pharma and FMCG added over a percent each while the auto and metal index are trading in the red.

  • March 19, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Bajaj Auto shares trade in the red; Nomura, JP Morgan remain positive: Bajaj Auto share price was trading lower by over a percent. The company said that it would endeavour to arrive at a dividend pay-out as a percentage of profits after tax based on the company’s standalone financials. Nomura has maintained buy call on the stock with target at Rs 4,403 per share while JP Morgan has maintained its overweight rating on the stock with target at Rs 4,400 per share.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 19, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

    Market may see more correction, time to buy quality stocks on dips: Experts

    Indian equities continued reeling under selling pressure as the market benchmark Sensex fell more than 600 points and the Nifty slipped to 14,350 in the early trade on March 19. A sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the country and rising US bond yields seem to have diminished the risk appetite of investors.

    The market may see this phase of consolidation for some more time but investors should lap up this opportunity to buy quality stocks at a lower price, analysts said. Read more

  • March 19, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST

    ICICIdirect on Goodyear India: We expect 12.1 percent PAT CAGR in FY21E-23E. Healthy demand prospects across segments along with MNC parentage and strong B/S and return ratio profile (FY20; zero debt company with Rs 546 crore cash on books and greater than 20 percent RoIC) continue to provide valuation comfort. We maintain buy, valuing it at Rs 1,130, 16x P/E on FY23E EPS of Rs 70.7 (previous target price Rs 910).

  • March 19, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

    Nifty metal index fell 1 percent dragged by the NALCO, Hindustan Zinc, Ratnamani Metals

    Nifty metal index fell 1 percent dragged by the NALCO, Hindustan Zinc, Ratnamani Metals
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 19, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

    The breaking of 14,700 has proved fatal. As expected, the Nifty has dropped to 14,400 levels which is a good support. What needs to be seen is if we respect this level and bounce back. If we crack these levels, we should drop to 14,000. 

    On the upside, the resistance level is at 15,100 and until we do not get past that, the markets will remain bearish and any up move is an opportunity to go short.

  • March 19, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

    Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research:

    The US Dollar is higher side as Treasury yields surged above 1.70% in expectation of the higher inflation. Technically, the USDINR future took the support of 72.40 levels which very strong levels. 

    In our anticipation, USDINR future likely to open around 72.70 in next session and if it cross 72.80 levels then we may expect strong momentum towards 73.10. The trading range will likely to be in between 72.55-72.90.

  • March 19, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST

    Rupee opens marginally lower at 72.58 per dollar:

    Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 72.58 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 72.52, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market. On March 18, rupee ended flat at 72.52 per dollar against previous close of 72.54.

  • March 19, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

    Easy Trip Planners share debut with 13% premium

    Online travel agency Easy Trip Planners share opened with a premium of 13.50 percent on the first day of trade, March 18. The strong debut is attributed to its sound financials, better performance than peers even in COVID-19 period, asset-light digital business model, and massive IPO subscription.

    The stock listed at Rs 212.25 on the National Stock Exchange, higher by Rs 25 compared to the issue price of Rs 187, while on the BSE, it started off the day at Rs 206, a 10 percent premium

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 19, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST

    Adani Wilmar to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via IPO: Report  Adani Wilmar is looking to raise as much as Rs 5,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), a move that would make it the seventh listed entity under the Adani Group.   Adani Wilmar has hired legal advisers, and investment banks JP Morgan and Kotak Mahindra Capital to manage the listing, Mint reported. Read More

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.