Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower amid volatility; WPI inflation at 25-month low

March 14, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver showed solid strength on Monday and gold prices crossed USD 1900 per troy ounce and silver prices also crossed USD 21.64 per troy ounce after SVC bank fallout in the United States. Gold at six week highs and silver is also at nearly one month highs, banking crisis in the US supported safe-haven buying in precious metals. The dollar index plunged again and slipped below 103.30 while 10-year bond yields crashed and slipped below 3.60%.

The US Fed Chairman said that we are watching the situation and there is a possibility for no more rate hikes after latest banking crisis. Goldman Sachs is expecting no more rate hikes from the US Fed in the upcoming policy meetings. We expect gold and silver to remain highly volatile in today’s session ahead of the US inflation data.

Gold has support at USD 1888-1874 while resistance at USD 1922-1932. Silver has support at USD 21.44-21.25, while resistance is at USD 21.82-21.98. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 57,320-57,110, while resistance is at Rs 57,810, 57,980. Silver has support at Rs 66,120-65,510, while resistance is at Rs 66,990–67,480.