Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower amid volatility; WPI inflation at 25-month low

Rakesh Patil
Mar 14, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal index up 0.5 percent, while IT and PSU bank indices down 1 percent each.

March 14, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

BSE Metal index up 0.5 percent supported by Tata Steel, APL Apollo, SAIL India

Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
Tata Steel108.101.171.84m
APL Apollo1,198.951.1415.37k
SAIL87.430.48664.77k
NALCO82.420.44313.78k
Coal India221.600.41392.89k
Hindalco403.800.498.05k
JSW Steel677.800.3231.67k
Vedanta279.350.25238.92k
March 14, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

GST Department conducts search at Exxaro Tiles' Padra, Gujarat plant 

Superintendent (Preventive) official of the GST Department conducted search at the company’s plant located at Padra, situated at Block No: 204-205, Opp. Hanuman Temple, NrMahuvad, Dabhasa, Padra, Vadodara, Gujarat-391440 dated 13th March 2023 in context of inspection of books of Account of the company.

Exxaro Tiles was quoting at Rs 110.70, down Rs 3.55, or 3.11 percent on the BSE.

March 14, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

With the Nifty down by around 10% from the peak and underperforming other markets in 2023, the sentiments have turned negative. This is not a favourable time for IPOs and NFOs. Attractively priced IPOs will attract investors but it would be a tough time for NFOs. Investors should remain invested and a good strategy would be to continue investing through SIPs in existing funds.

March 14, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST

Market recovers sharply as February WPI inflation at 25-month low

Benchmark indices made smart recovery after February 2023 WPI inflation came at 25-month low at 3.85%.

March 14, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

NIFTY 50 Market Map
March 14, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

February WPI at 3.85 percent:

February WPI inflation at 3.85% versus 4.73% and Core inflation at 2.4% versus 2.8%, MoM.

March 14, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST

Advance/Decline (Intra-day)
NIFTY 50
17,171.2 16.9(0.10%)
24
26
March 14, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

Morgan Stanley On Real Estate

-Property upcycle is now well entrenched
-Listed developers appear prepared with new launch pipelines and execution capability
-Balancesheets have been repaired
-Valuations have corrected to mean levels
-Overweight on DLF, Prestige & Sobha
-Equal-weight on Oberoi Realty & Macrotech Developers
-Underweight on Godrej Properties

Top Stock Losers (Intra-day)
CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
Macrotech Dev850.35-3.044.39k
Indiabulls Real57.80-2.84398.13k
Sobha535.25-2.243.86k
Phoenix Mills1,295.70-2.232.40k
Oberoi Realty853.10-1.189.77k
Godrej Prop1,113.30-0.788.85k
Mahindra Life353.25-0.62.65k
Brigade Ent456.30-0.212.13k
March 14, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

Bannariamman Sugars shares fall 5% as workers go on strike

Workmen Union at Sugar Unit-II situated at Mysore and Sugar Unit-Ill situated at Chamarajnagar Karnataka have called for strike with effect from 10th March, 2023 regarding wage settlement and other related demands, the company said in an exchange notification.

The company is monitoring the situation and steps have been taken for smooth operations of the units and to minimise the disruptions, it added.
Bannariamman Sugars was quoting at Rs 2,599.00, down Rs 155.45, or 5.64 percent.

March 14, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

Market at 12 PM

Benchmark indices extended the losses and trading near the day's low with Nifty around 17000.

The Sensex was down 309.80 points or 0.53% at 57,928.05, and the Nifty was down 99.90 points or 0.58% at 17,054.40. About 934 shares advanced, 2207 shares declined, and 101 shares unchanged.