Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower amid volatility; WPI inflation at 25-month low

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal index up 0.5 percent, while IT and PSU bank indices down 1 percent each.
BSE Metal index up 0.5 percent supported by Tata Steel, APL Apollo, SAIL India
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Tata Steel
|108.10
|1.17
|1.84m
|APL Apollo
|1,198.95
|1.14
|15.37k
|SAIL
|87.43
|0.48
|664.77k
|NALCO
|82.42
|0.44
|313.78k
|Coal India
|221.60
|0.41
|392.89k
|Hindalco
|403.80
|0.4
|98.05k
|JSW Steel
|677.80
|0.32
|31.67k
|Vedanta
|279.35
|0.25
|238.92k
GST Department conducts search at Exxaro Tiles' Padra, Gujarat plant
Superintendent (Preventive) official of the GST Department conducted search at the company’s plant located at Padra, situated at Block No: 204-205, Opp. Hanuman Temple, NrMahuvad, Dabhasa, Padra, Vadodara, Gujarat-391440 dated 13th March 2023 in context of inspection of books of Account of the company.
Exxaro Tiles was quoting at Rs 110.70, down Rs 3.55, or 3.11 percent on the BSE.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
With the Nifty down by around 10% from the peak and underperforming other markets in 2023, the sentiments have turned negative. This is not a favourable time for IPOs and NFOs. Attractively priced IPOs will attract investors but it would be a tough time for NFOs. Investors should remain invested and a good strategy would be to continue investing through SIPs in existing funds.
Market recovers sharply as February WPI inflation at 25-month low
Benchmark indices made smart recovery after February 2023 WPI inflation came at 25-month low at 3.85%.
February WPI at 3.85 percent:
February WPI inflation at 3.85% versus 4.73% and Core inflation at 2.4% versus 2.8%, MoM.
Morgan Stanley On Real Estate
-Property upcycle is now well entrenched
-Listed developers appear prepared with new launch pipelines and execution capability
-Balancesheets have been repaired
-Valuations have corrected to mean levels
-Overweight on DLF, Prestige & Sobha
-Equal-weight on Oberoi Realty & Macrotech Developers
-Underweight on Godrej Properties
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Macrotech Dev
|850.35
|-3.04
|4.39k
|Indiabulls Real
|57.80
|-2.84
|398.13k
|Sobha
|535.25
|-2.24
|3.86k
|Phoenix Mills
|1,295.70
|-2.23
|2.40k
|Oberoi Realty
|853.10
|-1.18
|9.77k
|Godrej Prop
|1,113.30
|-0.78
|8.85k
|Mahindra Life
|353.25
|-0.6
|2.65k
|Brigade Ent
|456.30
|-0.21
|2.13k
Bannariamman Sugars shares fall 5% as workers go on strike
Workmen Union at Sugar Unit-II situated at Mysore and Sugar Unit-Ill situated at Chamarajnagar Karnataka have called for strike with effect from 10th March, 2023 regarding wage settlement and other related demands, the company said in an exchange notification.
The company is monitoring the situation and steps have been taken for smooth operations of the units and to minimise the disruptions, it added.
Bannariamman Sugars was quoting at Rs 2,599.00, down Rs 155.45, or 5.64 percent.
Market at 12 PM
Benchmark indices extended the losses and trading near the day's low with Nifty around 17000.
The Sensex was down 309.80 points or 0.53% at 57,928.05, and the Nifty was down 99.90 points or 0.58% at 17,054.40. About 934 shares advanced, 2207 shares declined, and 101 shares unchanged.
Morgan Stanley View On Bharti Airtel
-Overweight rating, target price at Rs 860 per share
-Company has rolled out higher minimum recharge plans in the remaining 3 circles
-Bharti has been first mover in taking entry-level tariffs higher, competition has not reacted
-Expect this to be 1.3-1.5 percentaccretive to revenues of Bharti's India mobile business
-Potential 4G tariff hikes andaccelerated market share gains are key triggers
On BSE
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
Daily Voice | US Fed should be focused on economic growth, strong banking financial system instead of inflation, says Aniruddha Sarkar of Quest Investment Advisors
The Chief Investment Officer continues to avoid these in client portfolios as they still do not meet investment norms.
Tata Motors debt to reduce by 60% in FY25, driven by better JLR margins: Nomura
Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR’s) margins is expected to improve by FY24 and drive a significant reduction in Tata Motors'debt levels, according to Nomura.
Following an interaction with the company management, at the Nomura’s Virtual India Corporate Day, the analysts wrote that the company is focusing on improving cash-flow generation to reduce its net debt.
The brokerage forecasts that JLR’s margins will improve to 14.1 per cent in FY24 from 10.3 per cent in FY23 and will be the key driver for the auto major’s debt to fall by 60 per cent by FY25. The analysts expect Tata Motors’ debt to fall to Rs 230 billion (Rs 60 per share) in FY25 from Rs 575 billion (Rs 150 per share) currently.
Jefferies: China plus one, green hydrogen foray to boost growth for Thermax
Jefferies hasretained‘buy’ rating onThermaxas the brokerage firm believes the company’s brand is well-placed to be a leader for India in terms of clean water, clear air and clean energy solutions.
“We believe over the next 12-24 months, capex growth should sustain backed by infrastructure spend, PLI linked incentive capex, industrial capex and housing recovery,” it said in a note to clients.
The brokerage firm said that China plus one benefits have begun with boiler orders from global players whereas green hydrogen foray with an Australian firm that is working on an electrolyser facility, is seen as another growth avenue for Thermax.
Shares of the heavy electrical equipment maker were trading at Rs 2179.75, up 0.9 percent, on the BSE.
Bandhan Group looks at entering general insurance business followed by life insurance, reported CNBC-TV18.
Bandhan Bank shares were down4.5 percent at Rs 208.15 on the BSE.
Market at 11 AM
Both the headline indices shed initial gains and slipped into the red.
Sensex was down 0.3 percent or 198.54 points at 58039.31, and the Nifty 50 fell 0.5 percent or 77.25 points to 17077.05.
Barring Nifty Pharma, all sectoral indices on the NSE were trading in the red. Nifty PSU Bank was the biggest loser followed by Nifty IT and Nifty Realty.
Bharti Airtel inches up as Morgan Stanley stays overweight, expects 11% upside
The Bharti Airtel share price edged higher in the opening session on March 14 after Morgan Stanley retained its 'overweight' stance on the stock.
The global research firm expects the telecom stock to reach a target of Rs 860 per share, an upside of 11 percent from the current market price.
The telecom service provider has rolled out higher minimum recharge plans in the remaining three circles and has been the first mover in taking entry-level tariffs higher, noted Morgan Stanley.
Gautam Shah of Goldilocks Premium Research told CNBC-TV18: Nifty Bank breaking below 39,600 level opens the door for a 2,000 points slide
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
Gold and silver showed solid strength on Monday and gold prices crossed USD 1900 per troy ounce and silver prices also crossed USD 21.64 per troy ounce after SVC bank fallout in the United States. Gold at six week highs and silver is also at nearly one month highs, banking crisis in the US supported safe-haven buying in precious metals. The dollar index plunged again and slipped below 103.30 while 10-year bond yields crashed and slipped below 3.60%.
The US Fed Chairman said that we are watching the situation and there is a possibility for no more rate hikes after latest banking crisis. Goldman Sachs is expecting no more rate hikes from the US Fed in the upcoming policy meetings. We expect gold and silver to remain highly volatile in today’s session ahead of the US inflation data.
Gold has support at USD 1888-1874 while resistance at USD 1922-1932. Silver has support at USD 21.44-21.25, while resistance is at USD 21.82-21.98. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 57,320-57,110, while resistance is at Rs 57,810, 57,980. Silver has support at Rs 66,120-65,510, while resistance is at Rs 66,990–67,480.
Krsnaa Diagnostics shares rise on network expansion
Shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics rose on March 14 after the company announced that it has operationalised 100 pathology centers in Mumbai.
The operationalisation of these additional pathology centers came after the company won the tender to provide lab investigation services under "Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thakeray Chikitsa" for BMC dispensaries and hospitals in Mumbai back in January.
The stock was trading 0.8 percent higher at Rs 387.5 on the BSE.
Shankar Sharma of GQuant Investech told CNBC-TV18
-Structurally, India is doing far better than other countries
-Don’t see the SVB developments as a large scale structural issue
-India is nowhere close to a bear market
-Don’t think India is going to have a roaring bull market
-Do not expect a broad bull market
-India GDP number may surprise on the downside in FY24
-See India’s FY24 GDP growth at 4-4.5 percent
CLSA View On Lemon Tree Hotels
-Buy rating, target at Rs 102 per share
-Demand to grow at 12 percentCAGR; scaling up to 25,000 rooms in five years
-Low upcoming supply to drive ARR growth to 10-15 percentCAGR
-EBITDA margin to remain above 50 percent
-Aim to be debt-free within four years
Nifty Information Technology index fell 1 percent dragged by Coforge, L&T Technology, Tech Mahindra
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|COFORGE LTD.
|3,891.00
|-4.74
|268.17k
|L&T Technology
|3,545.00
|-2.84
|57.67k
|Tech Mahindra
|1,104.35
|-2.6
|1.88m
|LTIMindtree
|4,504.80
|-2.41
|162.80k
|MphasiS
|1,918.00
|-2.23
|202.11k
|HCL Tech
|1,081.40
|-1.57
|968.78k
|Wipro
|381.00
|-1.15
|1.05m
|Infosys
|1,421.40
|-0.95
|2.06m
|TCS
|3,259.75
|-0.68
|668.02k
BSE Power index shed 1 percent dragged by Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Adani Trans
|901.55
|-5
|247.14k
|Adani Power
|204.75
|-4.99
|2.30m
|Adani Green Ene
|687.00
|-4.21
|1.02m
|CG Power
|282.10
|-3.01
|71.97k
|Siemens
|3,225.85
|-1.04
|2.42k
|JSW Energy
|256.30
|-0.91
|57.71k
|ABB India
|3,248.25
|-0.81
|4.00k
|Tata Power
|202.45
|-0.22
|354.98k
|Power Grid Corp
|226.05
|-0.02
|116.81k
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to witness correction, support lies around Rs 56,940
Gold prices may correct to $1895 level after recent rally but under tone remains positive and buying is likely to be seen at support level, according to commodities analyst at HDFC Securities
CLSA View On Sona BLW Precision Forgings
-Buy rating, target price cut to Rs 529 from Rs 566 per share
-Believe company’s recent decline is due to concerns over continuity of management post Blackstone’s exit
-Blackstone’s exit has not changed our thesis
-Order book is very strong and growing
-Margin likely to increase led by PLI and mix
-Forecast 27 percentrevenue CAGR over FY22-25, one of the strongest in Indian auto components universe
Sona BLW Precision Forgings was quoting at Rs 423.35, up Rs 17.55, or 4.32 percent on the BSE.
On BSE
|Company
|CMP Chg(%)
|Today Vol 5D Avg Vol
|Vol Chg(%)
|Info Edge
|3,343.30
-2.67%
|456.71k
6,884.80
|6,534.00
|Allied Digital
|86.53
-6.78%
|173.63k
11,655.20
|1,390.00
|Prism Johnson
|106.40
2.01%
|307.42k
28,022.60
|997.00
|Manaksia Alumin
|23.11
14.41%
|48.76k
4,439.00
|998.00
|Radiant Cash
|95.30
-0.38%
|40.24k
3,901.60
|931.00
|Adani Trans
|901.55
-5%
|245.84k
33,291.60
|638.00
|Khandwala Sec
|28.67
0.7%
|10.41k
1,478.80
|604.00
|ETT
|45.23
-5%
|10.12k
1,492.20
|578.00
|Torrent Pharma
|1,509.75
0.15%
|9.68k
1,960.80
|394.00
|Adani Green Ene
|703.55
-1.9%
|942.23k
193,417.40
|387.00
Trade Spotlight | How to trade in Sudarshan Chemical, Elgi Equipments, Aptus Value Housing
Elgi Equipments shares gained 2 percent at Rs 478 and formed bullish candle with long upper wick on the daily charts, indicating profit booking at higher levels. The stock has seen higher high higher low formation on the daily charts, with above average volumes.
Divgi TorqTransfer lists at 5% premium in the first mainboard listing of 2023
Automotive component maker Divgi TorqTransfer’s shares opened 5 percent higher from its issue price on March 14. Meanwhile, analysts had expected a flat listing, given unfavourable market conditions.
The stock started trading at Rs 620 on the NSE and Rs 600 on the BSE. The company had priced its IPO in a band of Rs 560-590.
The initial public offer (IPO) of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems was subscribed 5.44 times during the bidding which ran from March 1 through March 3. The company and its shareholders raised Rs 412 from the IPO.
Samir Arora of Helios Capital told CNBC-TV18
-Maybe the financial problem becomes a little bigger in the US but don’t think anything will be felt in Indian financial system beyond equities
-Indian banks might do badly in the market if banks see a sell-off globally, but I think the Indian market is overreacting to US banking concerns
-GoldmanSachs is right in saying that there will be no rate hike right now
-A 50 bps rate hike by Fed will be a positive signal because a a hike would suggest there is no problem in the US banking sector
-Still bullish on India
-If you are reasonably exposed to equities, you could go slow, and if you are only 10-20 percent in equities you could increase your exposure
Gold holds above key USD 1,900 as SVB collapse fuels hopes of rate-hike pause
Gold prices held above the key USD 1,900 per ounce level on Tuesday as expectations of less-aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes after the collapse of two big USregional banks lifted non-yielding bullion's appeal.
Spot gold was flat at USD 1,913.54 per ounce, as of 0053 GMT. U.S. gold futures were also listless at USD 1,916.20.
BSE Realty index sheds 1 percent Macrotech Developers, Indiabulls Real Estate, Oberoi Realty
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Macrotech Dev
|848.15
|-3.3
|1.17k
|Indiabulls Real
|57.90
|-2.67
|187.61k
|Oberoi Realty
|842.90
|-2.36
|5.32k
|DLF
|338.50
|-1.18
|28.99k
|Mahindra Life
|351.20
|-1.18
|1.27k
|Phoenix Mills
|1,312.40
|-0.97
|874
|Godrej Prop
|1,113.80
|-0.74
|3.56k
|Sobha
|544.05
|-0.63
|1.20k
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading marginally higher amid volatility.
The Sensex was up 121.54 points or 0.21% at 58,359.39, and the Nifty was up 25 points or 0.15% at 17,179.30. About 1297 shares advanced, 1518 shares declined, and 114 shares were unchanged.
Taher Badshah of Invesco Mutual Fund told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction that 2023 will be a difficult year for the market but he believes India will do well despite the rate hike impact.
Tube Investments signs pact with N Govindarajan to incorporate an arm for pursuing CDMO biz
Tube lnvestments of lndia entered into an agreement with N. Govindarajan to incorporate a subsidiary for pursuing the CDMO (Contract Development And Manufacturing Operations) business, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.
The company will be investing up to Rs 285 crore and Govindarajanwill be investing up to Rs 15 crore in the form of equity and compulsorily convertible preference shares.
Fitch affirms Wipro at 'A-'; outlook stable
Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Wipro Limited's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-', while keeping the outlook 'stable'.
The ratings agency has also affirmed Wipro's senior unsecured rating at 'A-' and the 'A-' rating on the USD 750 million senior notes due 2026 issued by Wipro IT Services, LLC and guaranteed by Wipro.
Wipro was quoting at Rs 385.30, down Rs 0.85, or 0.22 percent.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Markets have a tendency to overreact- both on the upside and downside. What we are witnessing now is an overreaction on the downside. Concerns of a financial contagion are overdone. A positive fallout of the SVB crisis is that the Fed will go slow on rate hikes. The most likely rate action from March 22 meet is a 25 bp hike or, perhaps, no hike.
An important factor that investors should keep in mind is that the Indian banking system is strong and least vulnerable to a financial crisis even though sentimental impact is possible. Investors can wait for this storm to pass. But long-term investors with higher risk appetite can certainly slowly accumulate high quality stocks, particularly in the domestic economy facing segments like banking and capital goods.
Surya Roshni shares gain 3% on winning orders worth Rs 96 crore
Surya Roshni share price added more than 3 percent in the early trade on March 14 as company received an order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation for supply of 3LPE Coated steel pipes.
The company has obtained total order amountingto Rs 96.39 crore (including GST) for supply 3LPE Coated steel pipes from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited for City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects in the state of Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.
BSE Capital Goods index rose 0.5 percent led by Sona BLW, L&T, Suzlon Energy
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Sona BLW
|414.40
|2.12
|38.56k
|Larsen
|2,167.70
|1.47
|10.62k
|Suzlon Energy
|8.17
|0.99
|3.37m
|GMR Airports
|39.20
|0.9
|52.53k
|AIA Engineering
|2,806.75
|0.71
|99
|Hindustan Aeron
|2,808.00
|0.5
|9.60k
|Thermax
|2,169.00
|0.36
|351
|ABB India
|3,282.00
|0.22
|2.18k
|Polycab
|2,903.60
|0.19
|2.15k
|BHEL
|74.35
|0.16
|115.36k
Infosys board meeting on April 12-13 to consider Q4 earnings, dividend
A meeting of the board of directors of Infosys will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, April 12 and 13, 2023 to approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2023.
The Board will also consider recommendation of a final dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.
Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,445.55, up Rs 10.75, or 0.75 percent.
GMR Airports issues NCDs worth Rs 8.40 billion
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports and a step-down subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure, had on March 13, 2023 successfully raised funds through the issuance of 10 year Listed, Rated, Redeemable, Secured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) amounting Rs 8.40 billion, on private placement basis. The NCDs will be listed on BSE Limited.
GMR Airports Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 38.73, down Rs 0.12, or 0.31 percent.
Sona BLW share price up after Blackstone sells their balance 20.5% stake
Sona BLW Precision Forgings share price rose on March 14 after funds affiliated with Blackstone have sold their balance 20.5 percentstake in company via bulk deals in the open market.
Marquee investors like the Government of Singapore, Fidelity, FMR, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and HDFC MF bought shares from Blackstone in the bulk deal.