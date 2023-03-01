Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; US markets fall, Asia mixed

March 01, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST

India's GDP growth rate fell for the second consecutive quarter in October-December, coming in at 4.4 percent, data released on February 28 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.

At 4.4 percent, the latest quarterly growth number is lower than the 6.3 percent growth that was witnessed in the second quarter of 2022-23, which itself was less than half the 13.2 percent increase posted in April-June 2022 as the GDP growth rate benefitted from a low base in the early part of the year.

In December, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had forecast a growth rate of 4.4 percent for the last quarter of 2022.

However, at the time, the central bank had projected this year's growth rate at 6.8 percent. But as per the statistics ministry's first advance estimate of GDP, released in early January, India's GDP was set to grow by 7 percent in 2022-23.