Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; US markets fall, Asia mixed

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems raises Rs 185.45 crore via anchor book
Auto components manufacturer Divgi Torqtransfer Systems on February 28 mobilised Rs 185.45 crore via anchor book, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which opens tomorrow.
The company has allotted 31.43 lakh equity shares to 12 anchor investors.
"...in consultation with merchant bankers, we have finalised allocation of 31.43 lakh shares to anchor investors at anchor investor allocation price of Rs 590 per share," Divgi said in its filing to exchanges.
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, Quant Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Trusteeship, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Matthews Asia Funds, Aurigin Master Fund and Bengal Finance and Investment are the anchor investors in the company.
March 01, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST
China Data Watch:
China Feb Manufacturing PMI at 52.6 and non-manufacturing PMI at 56.3. Its Feb Composite PMI stood at 56.4.
The Manufacturing PMI rises to the highest level since April 2012.
March 01, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST
India's GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in October-December
India's GDP growth rate fell for the second consecutive quarter in October-December, coming in at 4.4 percent, data released on February 28 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.
At 4.4 percent, the latest quarterly growth number is lower than the 6.3 percent growth that was witnessed in the second quarter of 2022-23, which itself was less than half the 13.2 percent increase posted in April-June 2022 as the GDP growth rate benefitted from a low base in the early part of the year.
In December, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had forecast a growth rate of 4.4 percent for the last quarter of 2022.
However, at the time, the central bank had projected this year's growth rate at 6.8 percent. But as per the statistics ministry's first advance estimate of GDP, released in early January, India's GDP was set to grow by 7 percent in 2022-23.
March 01, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST
Asian stocks struggled to come off two-month lows on Wednesday and the safe-haven dollar was firm as concerns about rising interest rates and slowing global growth kept the mood downbeat, while markets waited on economic data to chart the course ahead.
March 01, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 34.50 points or 0.20 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,364.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.
March 01, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST
Market on Tuesday:
The Indian market ended lower for the eighth straight session on February 28 amid selling in the metal, oil & gas, healthcare and information technology names. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the GDP numbers to be released later in the day.
At close, the Sensex was down 326.23 points, or 0.55 percent, at 58,962.12, and the Nifty was down 88.70 points, or 0.51 percent, at 17,304.
After a muted start, the market remained range-bound in the morning but selling in the afternoon pulled the indices down, with Nifty slipping to the day’s low of 17,250.
In February, the Sensex shed a percent and the Nifty50 2 percent.
Cipla, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ONGC and Tata Steel were among the biggest losers on the Nifty. Gainers included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries and Power Grid Corporation.
Among sectors, the Nifty pharma index shed 1.3 percent and the energy index was down a percent. Metal and information technology each ended 0.8 percent down. However, auto and PSU Bank indices rose 0.4 percent each.
Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE midcap rising 0.6 percent and the smallcap index ending 0.4 percent higher.
On the BSE, information technology, metal, oil & gas and healthcare indices fell 0.8-1.2 percent but auto, realty and power were up 0.5-1.2 percent.
March 01, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST
March 01, 2023 / 07:17 AM IST
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Market mayhem continued for 8th day in a row and the negativity can be attributed to relentless selling by the FII camp. The negative takeaway was that Nifty witnessed drubbing despite Adani group stocks bouncing sharply higher in today’s trade. Nifty is seen heading towards its psychological 17,000 mark and any recovery could be seen if Nifty closes above the 17,597 mark.
February 28, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:
The Bank Nifty index witnessed range-bound trading action and formed a doji candle on the daily chart. The index support stands at 39,700 and the resistance is visible at 40,300 a break on either side will lead to trending moves. The index within the range remains in a buy on dip mode with support at 39,700.