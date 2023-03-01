English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    March 01, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; US markets fall, Asia mixed

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,364.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST. US markets ended lower, while Asian markets are trading mixed.

    • Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; US markets fall, Asia mixed
      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 07:40 AM IST

        Divgi Torqtransfer Systems raises Rs 185.45 crore via anchor book

      • 07:31 AM IST

        India's GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in October-December

      • 07:29 AM IST

        Asian markets trade mixed; Hang Seng up 1%

      • 07:25 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

      • 03:30 PM IST

        Nifty ends around 17,300, Sensex falls 326 pts; metals drag, realty gains

      • 03:25 PM IST

        Bernstein outperform rating on Dr Reddy's Laboratories, target price of Rs 4,947

      • 03:19 PM IST

        Satin Creditcare Network to consider fresh fund raising proposal on March 2

      • 03:10 PM IST

        BSE realty index up 1 percent supported by Phoenix Mills, Brigade Enterprises, Prestige Estate

      • 03:01 PM IST

        Nifty around 17,350, Sensex falls 200 pts; RIL, Infosys, Bajaj Finance negative contributors

      • 02:49 PM IST

        BSE Oil & Gas index down 1 percent dragged by Adani Total Gas, Reliance Industries, BPCL

      • 02:38 PM IST

        Jefferies keeps buy rating on Dr Reddy's Laboratories

      • 02:27 PM IST

        Shree Cements emerges as highest bidder for Datima Coal Mine Block, Surajpur

      • 02:23 PM IST

        MRF raises Rs 150 crore via NCDs on private placement basis

      • 01:50 PM IST

        NTPC commences operation of 660 MW capacity unit in North Karanpura

      • 01:43 PM IST

        Vaishali Pharma bags order of USD 73.85 million for antibiotics pharma products

      • 01:39 PM IST

        HPL Electric bags smart meter  order worth Rs 409.10 crore

      • 01:26 PM IST

        Uflex breaks 7-day losing streak, surges 7% as I-T dept concludes raids

      • 01:16 PM IST

        IRM Energy and Lohia Corp gets SEBI nod for IPO

      • 01:01 PM IST

        Indices near day's low, Nifty around 17,350; Adani Enterprises top gainer

      • 12:58 PM IST

        Vodafone Idea allots debentures worth Rs 1,200 crore to ATC Telecom Infrastructure

      • 12:28 PM IST

        Crest Ventures board to consider fund raising up to Rs 100 crore via NCDs on March 2

      • 12:17 PM IST

        Motilal Oswal keeps neutral rating on Dr Reddy's Laboratories

      • 12:13 PM IST

        Government appoints Samir Swarup as director of NLC India

      • 12:00 PM IST

        Indices tradies marginally lower amid volatility

      • 11:48 AM IST

        Filatex Fashions to explore options of acquisition of company on March 2

      • 11:46 AM IST

        Mahindra Logistics Yogesh Patel resigns as chief financial officer

      • 11:34 AM IST

        Vedanta shares decline nearly 9% ahead of $2-billion fundraising

      • 11:08 AM IST

        About 1577 shares have advanced, 1420 shares declined, and 132 shares are unchanged

      • 10:51 AM IST

        Morgan Stanley keeps 'Overweight' rating on Dr Reddy's Lab, target price of Rs 5,099

      • 10:44 AM IST

        Cabinet approves 2,880 MW Dibang multipurpose project in Arunachal Pradesh to be developed by NHPC

      • 10:35 AM IST

        SBI Card partners with CRED

      • 10:28 AM IST

        BSE Oil & Gas index sheds nearly 1 percent dragged by Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas, Gail

      • 10:22 AM IST

        Laxmi Organic Industries CEO Satej Nabar resigns

      • 10:17 AM IST

        GIC Housing Finance raises Rs 325 crore via NCDs

      • 10:10 AM IST

        Triveni Glass hits 5% upper circuit on news of solar glass plant in Andhra

      • 10:02 AM IST

        Indices trade flat amid volatility; M&M, Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises top gainers

      • 09:47 AM IST

        Tata Steel raises Rs 2,150 crore via NCDs on private placement basis

      • 09:37 AM IST

        Mastek signs strategic partnership with Netail to bring AI-led digital transformation to retail & consumer industry

      • 09:35 AM IST

        BSE Metal index falls 1 percent dragged by Vedanta, Hindusthan Zinc, Hindalco Industries

      • 09:33 AM IST

        Nifty Auto index up 1 percent led by M&M, Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland

      • 09:22 AM IST

        Zee Entertainment Enterprises moves out of IBC framework

      • 08:36 AM IST

        Nifty has support at 17,300; Prashanth Tapse

      • 08:15 AM IST
        Asian shares edge higher, dollar rally takes a breather
      • 07:46 AM IST

        Oil steadies after fall on fear of rate hikes, rising inventories

      • 07:36 AM IST

        US stocks close slightly up after prior week's selloff

      • 07:32 AM IST

        Asian markets trade higher, Hang Seng, Kospi up 1% each

      • 07:26 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex58,962.12-326.23 -0.55%
      Nifty 5017,303.95-88.75 -0.51%
      Nifty Bank40,269.05-38.05 -0.09%
      Nifty 50 17,303.95 -88.75 (-0.51%)
      Tue, Feb 28, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris1,363.85170.35 +14.27%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Cipla906.40-43.80 -4.61%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Midcap 10030117.30222.40 +0.74%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma11747.10-155.40 -1.31%


    • March 01, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST
    • March 01, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST

      Divgi Torqtransfer Systems raises Rs 185.45 crore via anchor book

      Auto components manufacturer Divgi Torqtransfer Systems on February 28 mobilised Rs 185.45 crore via anchor book, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which opens tomorrow.

      The company has allotted 31.43 lakh equity shares to 12 anchor investors.

      "...in consultation with merchant bankers, we have finalised allocation of 31.43 lakh shares to anchor investors at anchor investor allocation price of Rs 590 per share," Divgi said in its filing to exchanges.

      ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, Quant Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Trusteeship, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Matthews Asia Funds, Aurigin Master Fund and Bengal Finance and Investment are the anchor investors in the company.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 01, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST

      China Data Watch:

      China Feb Manufacturing PMI at 52.6 and non-manufacturing PMI at 56.3. Its Feb Composite PMI stood at 56.4.

      The Manufacturing PMI rises to the highest level since April 2012.

    • March 01, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST

      India's GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in October-December

      India's GDP growth rate fell for the second consecutive quarter in October-December, coming in at 4.4 percent, data released on February 28 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.

      At 4.4 percent, the latest quarterly growth number is lower than the 6.3 percent growth that was witnessed in the second quarter of 2022-23, which itself was less than half the 13.2 percent increase posted in April-June 2022 as the GDP growth rate benefitted from a low base in the early part of the year.

      In December, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had forecast a growth rate of 4.4 percent for the last quarter of 2022.

      However, at the time, the central bank had projected this year's growth rate at 6.8 percent. But as per the statistics ministry's first advance estimate of GDP, released in early January, India's GDP was set to grow by 7 percent in 2022-23.

    • March 01, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST

      Asian stocks struggled to come off two-month lows on Wednesday and the safe-haven dollar was firm as concerns about rising interest rates and slowing global growth kept the mood downbeat, while markets waited on economic data to chart the course ahead.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 01, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST

      SGX Nifty

      Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 34.50 points or 0.20 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,364.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.

    • March 01, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST

      Market on Tuesday:

      The Indian market ended lower for the eighth straight session on February 28 amid selling in the metal, oil & gas, healthcare and information technology names. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the GDP numbers to be released later in the day.

      At close, the Sensex was down 326.23 points, or 0.55 percent, at 58,962.12, and the Nifty was down 88.70 points, or 0.51 percent, at 17,304.

      After a muted start, the market remained range-bound in the morning but selling in the afternoon pulled the indices down, with Nifty slipping to the day’s low of 17,250.

      In February, the Sensex shed a percent and the Nifty50 2 percent.

      Cipla, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ONGC and Tata Steel were among the biggest losers on the Nifty. Gainers included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries and Power Grid Corporation.

      Among sectors, the Nifty pharma index shed 1.3 percent and the energy index was down a percent. Metal and information technology each ended 0.8 percent down. However, auto and PSU Bank indices rose 0.4 percent each.

      Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE midcap rising 0.6 percent and the smallcap index ending 0.4 percent higher.

      On the BSE, information technology, metal, oil & gas and healthcare indices fell 0.8-1.2 percent but auto, realty and power were up 0.5-1.2 percent.

    • March 01, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

      Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

    • March 01, 2023 / 07:17 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    • February 28, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 28, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

      Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

      Market mayhem continued for 8th day in a row and the negativity can be attributed to relentless selling by the FII camp. The negative takeaway was that Nifty witnessed drubbing despite Adani group stocks bouncing sharply higher in today’s trade. Nifty is seen heading towards its psychological 17,000 mark and any recovery could be seen if Nifty closes above the 17,597 mark.

    • February 28, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

      Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:

      The Bank Nifty index witnessed range-bound trading action and formed a doji candle on the daily chart. The index support stands at 39,700 and the resistance is visible at 40,300 a break on either side will lead to trending moves. The index within the range remains in a buy on dip mode with support at 39,700.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market