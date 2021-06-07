Closing Bell: Nifty manages to hold above 15,700, Sensex gains 228 pts; smallcap index outperforms

June 07, 2021 / 03:39 PM IST

Market Close: Benchmark indices ended higher on June 7 with Nifty above 15,751 supported by the IT, infra and energy names.

The Sensex was up 228.46 points or 0.44% at 52328.51, and the Nifty was up 81.40 points or 0.52% at 15751.70. About 2284 shares have advanced, 961 shares declined, and 156 shares are unchanged.

Adani Ports, Power Grid Corp, NTPC, Shree Cements and Tata Motors, top losers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, JSW Steel and Divis Labs.

Metal and pharma indices down marginally, while all other sectoral indices ended in the green. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.7-1.4 percent.