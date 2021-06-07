MARKET NEWS

June 07, 2021 / 04:01 PM IST

Closing Bell: Nifty manages to hold above 15,700, Sensex gains 228 pts; smallcap index outperforms

Metal and pharma indices down marginally, while all other sectoral indices ended in the green. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.7-1.4 percent.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,328.51228.46 +0.44%
    Nifty 5015,751.6581.40 +0.52%
    Nifty Bank35,443.65152.00 +0.43%
    Nifty 50 15,751.65 81.40 (0.52%)
    Mon, Jun 07, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Adani Ports878.6044.75 +5.37%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Bajaj Finance5,729.75-263.70 -4.40%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Energy20744.00375.95 +1.85%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5315.50-23.65 -0.44%


  • June 07, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST

    Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities:

    Rupee traded strong with gains of 0.10 near 72.81 with unlocking tab on all over the country. Capital markets witnesses a steady inflow in June giving positive support to the rupee. On the dollar Index front the base currency has seen some minor support formation near 89.70-90.00 which has kept the rupee rise to a limit. Crude prices trading higher also keeps a limited rise for the rupee. Going ahead rupee can be seen in the range of 72.65-73.25.

  • June 07, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST

    Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research:

    The market witnessed some lackluster movement and an attempt to hold the support level around 15700. Trading above 15700 is positive from a short-term perspective. Sustaining above 15700 levels, the market expects to gain momentum, leading to an upside projection till 15870-15900 level. The momentum indicators like RSI and MACD supporting the trend and indicating potential upside from the current market level.

  • June 07, 2021 / 03:41 PM IST

    Rupee Close:

    Indian rupee ended 19 paise higher at 72.84 per dollar, amid buying saw in the domestic equity market. It opened 15 paise higher at 72.85 per dollar versus Friday's close of 73 and traded in the range of 72.74-72.88.

  • June 07, 2021 / 03:39 PM IST

    Market Close: Benchmark indices ended higher on June 7 with Nifty above 15,751 supported by the IT, infra and energy names.

    The Sensex was up 228.46 points or 0.44% at 52328.51, and the Nifty was up 81.40 points or 0.52% at 15751.70. About 2284 shares have advanced, 961 shares declined, and 156 shares are unchanged.

    Adani Ports, Power Grid Corp, NTPC, Shree Cements and Tata Motors, top losers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, JSW Steel and Divis Labs.

    Metal and pharma indices down marginally, while all other sectoral indices ended in the green. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.7-1.4 percent.

  • June 07, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST

    Nifty IT index added 1 percent led by the Mphasis, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra

  • June 07, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST

    CPI inflation will likely accelerate in the coming months: Barclays India

    After moderating for two quarters and moving closer to RBI’s target, CPI inflation will likely accelerate in the coming months – we expect it to rise to 5.7% in May from 4.3% in April. The 140bp increase in headline CPI will likely be driven by the combination of a low base effects and a broad-based sequential increase in prices across major CPI components.

  • June 07, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST

    Over 500 Stocks hits 52-week high on the BSE; get a complete list of stocks that have touched their 52-week highs during the day:

  • June 07, 2021 / 03:08 PM IST

    IOB, Central Bank of India, Bank Of India suitors for the privatisation: Sources

    IOB, Central Bank of India, Bank Of India are the suitors for the privatisation. Government is not adhering to a PCA/non PCA criterion for public sector banks privatisation, quoting Sources, reported CNBC-TV18.

    Indian Overseas Bank was quoting at Rs 21.40, up Rs 2.15, or 11.17 percent and Central Bank of India was quoting at Rs 23.10, up Rs 1.80, or 8.45 percent. Bank Of India was quoting at Rs 85.20, up Rs 2.90, or 3.52 percent.

  • June 07, 2021 / 03:06 PM IST

    Rupee Updates:

    Indian rupee is trading higher by 16 paise at 72.84 per dollar, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market. It opened 15 paise higher at 72.85 per dollar versus Friday's close of 73.

  • June 07, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST

    Market at 3 PM

    Benchmark indices were trading at day's high level with Nifty above 15750 supported by the IT and energy names.

    At 15:00 IST, the Sensex was up 236.66 points or 0.45% at 52336.71, and the Nifty was up 86.40 points or 0.55% at 15756.70. About 2160 shares have advanced, 887 shares declined, and 130 shares are unchanged.

    Top gainers were Adani Ports, Power Grid Corp, NTPC, Tata Motors and Shree Cements were among major gainers. 

    Metal and pharma indices were down marginally, while all other sectoral indices were trading in the green. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 1 percent each.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

