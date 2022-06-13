Market LIVE Updates: Sensex tanks 1,400 pts, Nifty below 15,800; financials, realty, IT top drags

Hemang Jani, Head Equity Strategy, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Nifty opened gap down as equity markets across globe are witnessing a sell-off after US May inflation data accelerated to four decades high which raised concerns about aggressive rate hikes by US Fed in the upcoming monetary policy meet due this wednesday.
US treasury yields surged to 14 year high at 3.15% while dollar index spiked above 104 levels. US futures are also down ~1%. On the domestic side, India’s inflation data is due today on account of which nervousness is likely to be seen in the market. Apart from these market would continue to remain cautious ahead of various central banks meetings in this week.
June 13, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST
Nifty Information Technology index slipped over 3 percent dragged by the HCL Technologies, Wipro, Infosys:
June 13, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST
June 13, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST
Buzzing:
The share price of RBL Bank sank 18 percent on June 13 to their 52-week low of Rs 92.9 after investors were disappointed with the appointment of the new chief executive officer.
RBL Bank on June 11 announced the appointment of R Subramaniakumar for three years following the exit of long-time CEO and Managing Director Vishwavi Ahuja nearly six months ago.
June 13, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST
LIC stock in focus as anchor book lock-in ends today:
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India fell for the tenth consecutive session on June 13 as investors remained jittery over further selling pressure on the counter ahead of the end of the lock-in period for anchor investors in the company’s initial public offering.
The lock-in period for anchor investors is to end on June 13, which will allow such investors to sell their existing shares in the market.
RBL Bank touched 52-week low of Rs 92.75 and was quoting at Rs 94.15, down Rs 19.20, or 16.94 percent.
It was trading with volumes of 2,968,636 shares, compared to its five day average of shares, a decrease of percent.
June 13, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management:
The Fed meeting results will be known to by June 14 evening is a major event the market is looking forward to, and most analysts expect a hike of 50 bps in the base rate by the Fed.
It may also be mentioned here that the number of Covid cases is rising rapidly in India and it may prove to be a dampener for the sentiment. While the FII exit from the local market continued unabated, the RBI policy announced this week put the focus on normalisation of liquidity and withdrawal of accommodative policy both of which may have a negative impact on the markets in the coming weeks.
June 13, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading near the day's low with Nifty below 15,800 level.
At 10:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 1,448.13 points or 2.67% at 52855.31, and the Nifty down 414.10 points or 2.56% at 15787.70. About 508 shares have advanced, 2428 shares declined, and 105 shares are unchanged.