July 30, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices trade higher in pre-opening; Asia set for worst month since March 2020

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 15,752 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30 IST. Asian Markets are trading lower, while US markets ended on positive note.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,882.47229.40 +0.44%
    Nifty 5015,867.9089.45 +0.57%
    Nifty Bank34,691.500.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 50 15,867.90 89.45 (0.57%)
    Fri, Jul 30, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Gainer details available.
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Loser details available.
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5810.75277.95 +5.02%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto9956.65-43.75 -0.44%


  • July 30, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST

    Deepak Gupta, VP- Derivative Sales, Emkay Global Financial Services:

    The lackluster movement in Nifty in the last 2 months resulted in the longs reducing the spreads at which they would roll their positions. Last week the roll spreads were at 44 bps and it progressively reduced as we approached the expiry day. The roll spreads ultimately settled on an average around 32 bps. 

    The Metals Index and the Real Estate Index were the best performing sectors this series while the Auto Index and Oil Index were the worst performing sectors. The stocks in the metals sector also had the highest roll spreads indicating that the rally in this sector might continue. The low roll spreads indicate that the longs are not as enthused about the rally continuing. 

    Based on technicals, we believe that only if Nifty closes above 16000 levels and sustains above it, we might have bullish sentiments again coming back. Till then, the movement would be very stock specific.

  • July 30, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 866.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 2,046.96 crore in the Indian equity market on July 29, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • July 30, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

    Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    Nifty has seen more of time correction in last two months which is healthier sign for broader market. Now overall data and price setup suggests that consolidation seems to end soon to commence the next leg of rally to cheer the new life time on the Dalal street.”

  • July 30, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST

    Asian Markets Update:

    Asian shares slipped on Friday, with a gauge of regional equities set for its biggest monthly drop since the height of global pandemic lockdowns last March, while the dollar lagged near one-month lows on expectations of continued Fed stimulus.

  • July 30, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST

    Robinhood shares closes more than 8% lower at $34.82 in grim stock market debut

    Robinhood Markets Inc’s shares closed more than 8% lower at $34.82 per share on their first day of trading, as many investors who used the popular trading app to participate in this year’s "meme” stock trading frenzy snubbed its initial public offering (IPO). Read More

  • July 30, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Investors Meeting Schedule:

  • July 30, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

  • July 30, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices today

    The oil marketing companies (OMC) continued the pause on fuel price revision for the 13th consecutive day, the longest period in weeks. The pause comes amid the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament.

  • July 30, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

    Exxaro Tiles IPO to be launched on August 4

    Exxaro Tiles is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 4.

    The IPO of 1,34,24,000 equity shares comprises a fresh issue of 1,11,86,000 equity shares, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 22,38,000 equity shares by selling shareholder Dixitkumar Patel. The offer includes a reservation of up to 2,68,500 equity shares for company's employees.

    The company will disclose its offer price band and lot size on July 30. The offer will close on August 6.

  • July 30, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices fell on Friday but were on track to post solid gains for the week with demand growing faster than supply, while vaccinations dampen the impact of a resurgence in coronavirus cases worldwide.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

