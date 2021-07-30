Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices trade higher in pre-opening; Asia set for worst month since March 2020

July 30, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST

Deepak Gupta, VP- Derivative Sales, Emkay Global Financial Services:

The lackluster movement in Nifty in the last 2 months resulted in the longs reducing the spreads at which they would roll their positions. Last week the roll spreads were at 44 bps and it progressively reduced as we approached the expiry day. The roll spreads ultimately settled on an average around 32 bps.

The Metals Index and the Real Estate Index were the best performing sectors this series while the Auto Index and Oil Index were the worst performing sectors. The stocks in the metals sector also had the highest roll spreads indicating that the rally in this sector might continue. The low roll spreads indicate that the longs are not as enthused about the rally continuing.

Based on technicals, we believe that only if Nifty closes above 16000 levels and sustains above it, we might have bullish sentiments again coming back. Till then, the movement would be very stock specific.