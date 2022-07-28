Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start for the Indian indices; US, Asian markets gain

Moneycontrol launches Analysts’ Call Tracker. A monthly special page that tells you which way analysts are leaning; the stock they are most bullish or bearish on, what they are upgrading or downgrades, and where they are betting against the market. Ignore this at your own risk!
July 28, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST
RBI to go for 35 bps hike in rates at next week's monetary policy meeting: Report
The Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting panel will go for a 0.35 per cent hike in the key repo rate at its meeting next week, an American brokerage said on Wednesday.
The hike will be accompanied by a change in the policy stance to "calibrated tightening”, Bofa Securities said in a report published ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) resolution which is set to be announced on August 5.
RBI has hiked the rate by a cumulative 0.90 per cent in two tightening moves in May and June, responding to the runaway headline inflation which has consistently overshot the upper end of the target set for the central bank for many months.
ADVERTISEMENT
July 28, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST
Results Today:
July 28, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST
Oil extends gains:
Oil gained more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, buoyed by improved risk appetite among investors while lower crude inventories and a rebound in gasoline demand in the United States supported prices.
Brent crude futures for September rose $1.20, or 1.1%, to $107.82 a barrel by 0158 GMT, after gaining $2.22 on Wednesday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was at $98.70 a barrel, up $1.44, or 1.5%, after rising $2.28 in the previous session.
Tata Motors on July 27 said its consolidated net loss for the quarter ended June 2022 came in at Rs 5,006.60 crore, widening from a loss of Rs 4,450.92 crore in the same quarter last year. A poll of analysts by CNBC-TV18 had estimated losses at Rs 1,299 crore.
Total revenue from operations, however, stood at Rs 71,934.66 crore, up 8.32 percent from Rs 66,406.45 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The EBITDA margin was at 7.4 percent for the quarter, down 90 basis points year-on-year (YoY), while the Ebit margin increased 60 basis points to -0.7 percent. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
July 28, 2022 / 07:59 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Q1 result
The country's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India on July 27 reported a standalone profit of Rs 1,012.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, up 130 percent from the year-ago period on a low base.
The standalone profit was lower than a CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 1,540 crore due to lower other income that plunged more than 81 percent year on year as well as sequentially.
As the year-ago quarter was affected by the second Covid wave, quarter-on-quarter numbers seem more comparable. The sequential decline in the bottom line was 45 percent, affected by weak operating performance, higher input cost and lower other income.
Standalone revenue from operations came in at Rs 26,499.80 crore, a 49.1 percent increase from Rs 17,770.7 crore in the same period last fiscal. Sequentially, the top line fell 0.9 percent, impacted by lower volumes but supported by price hikes.
Asian shares made cautious gains on Thursday as investors scented a possible slowdown in the pace of U.S. rate hikes, lowering bond yields and restraining the dollar.
As expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates 75 basis points to 2.25-2.5% but did note some softening in recent data.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded suitably hawkish on curbing inflation in his news conference, but also dropped guidance on the size of the next rate rise and noted that "at some point" it would be appropriate to slow down.
Just the hint of a less aggressive Fed was enough to send MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.5%. Japan's Nikkei added 0.7% and South Korea 0.8%.
July 28, 2022 / 07:46 AM IST
Wall Street ends strong
The Nasdaq jumped more than 4% on Wednesday in its biggest daily percentage gain since April 2020 as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected and comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell eased some investor worries about the pace of rate hikes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 436.05 points, or 1.37%, to 32,197.59, the S&P 500 gained 102.56 points, or 2.62%, to 4,023.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 469.85 points, or 4.06%, to 12,032.42.
The Fed, in a statement following its two-day meeting, raised the benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point. The move came on top of a 75 basis points hike last month and smaller moves in May and March, in an effort by the Fed to cool inflation.
Powell's comments in a news conference after the statement gave some investors hope for a slower pace of rate hikes.
ADVERTISEMENT
July 28, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 87 points or 0.52 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,749 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST.
July 28, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST
Market on Wednesday:
The Indian equity benchmarks snapped their two-day losing run helped by positive global cues and some sets of healthy June numbers posted by companies at home.
At close, the 30-pack Sensex was up 547.83 points, or 0.99 percent, at 55,816.32, while the broader Nifty ended the day with a gain of 157.95 points or 0.96 percent at 16,641.80.
Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, UPL, Hero Motocorp and Kotak Mahindra were the top losers on the Nifty, losing between 0.4 to 1.3 percent. The top gainers were Sun Pharma, SBI, Divis Labs, Larsen & Toubro and Asian Paints, up between 2.5 and 3 percent each.
All sectors ended in the green, with the Nifty Pharma index gaining the most at 2.39 percent. The Nifty information technology (IT) index was up 1.68 percent and the realty closed a percent higher.
Broader markets also gained, with the BSE midcap index rising 0.90 percent and the BSE smallcap 0.38 percent.