Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower amid mixed global cues; RIL, Infosys, ICICI Bank in focus

July 25, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

Domestic equity indices may see a choppy and volatile session in Monday trades, after having seen a sharpy rally in past six sessions. With Nifty rallying around 10% from its June 17th low — bulls could face major hurdles at Nifty’s 200 DMA at 17051 mark.

Technically speaking, after last week’s 4% gains, bulls can do a victory lap only if Nifty moves above its 200 DMA at 17051 mark.

The Federal Reserves’ rate meeting, which will trickle in on 27th July, will set the tone our stock markets. The street suspects that the Federal Reserve will be hiking rates again on 27th July by another 75bps.

On the positive side, investors shall take heart in signs of stabilizing oil prices near the USD 95 a barrel mark. After Rs 1,59,000 crore exodus in FY22, foreign funds trickled back into Indian equities with net purchase worth Rs 4037 crore in the week gone by.