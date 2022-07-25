Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower amid mixed global cues; RIL, Infosys, ICICI Bank in focus

Market Opens: Indian indices opened marginally lower on July 25.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 118.64 points or 0.21% at 55953.59, and the Nifty was down 29.60 points or 0.18% at 16689.90. About 1239 shares have advanced, 774 shares declined, and 148 shares are unchanged.
July 25, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 675.45 crore whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 739.38 crore on July 22, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
July 25, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
India's FX reserves hit 20 month low
India's foreign exchange reserves fell to the lowest in just over 20 months after they slumped by $7.54 billion in the week ended July 15 to $572.71 billion, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 22 showed. The last time the foreign exchange reserves were lower was as on November 6, 2020.
The continued and sharp fall in the reserves is a reflection of the central bank's intervention in the foreign exchange market to stem the Indian currency's fall, which has hit multiple all-time lows against the US dollar over the last few weeks.
July 25, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Domestic equity indices may see a choppy and volatile session in Monday trades, after having seen a sharpy rally in past six sessions. With Nifty rallying around 10% from its June 17th low — bulls could face major hurdles at Nifty’s 200 DMA at 17051 mark.
Technically speaking, after last week’s 4% gains, bulls can do a victory lap only if Nifty moves above its 200 DMA at 17051 mark.
The Federal Reserves’ rate meeting, which will trickle in on 27th July, will set the tone our stock markets. The street suspects that the Federal Reserve will be hiking rates again on 27th July by another 75bps.
On the positive side, investors shall take heart in signs of stabilizing oil prices near the USD 95 a barrel mark. After Rs 1,59,000 crore exodus in FY22, foreign funds trickled back into Indian equities with net purchase worth Rs 4037 crore in the week gone by.
July 25, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened flat at 79.84 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 79.85.
July 25, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex is down 66.01 points or 0.12% at 56006.22, and the Nifty down 47.20 points or 0.28% at 16672.30.
July 25, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
Crude Prices Update:
Oil fell on Monday, reversing earlier gains but continuing a recent losing streak, on concerns that an expected increase in interest rates in the U.S., the world's biggest oil user, may limit fuel demand growth.
Brent crude futures for September settlement dropped 48 cents, or 0.5%, to $102.72 a barrel at 0205 GMT, down for a fourth day.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery fell 65 cents, or 0.7%, to $94.05 a barrel, also down for a fourth day.
July 25, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST
Tech Mahindra may see double-digit QoQ decline in Q1 profit
Software services company Tech Mahindra on July 25 is expected to see a double-digit sequential decline in profit, impacted by an operating margin for the quarter ended June 2022 and a high base in Q4FY22 due to tax-related benefits, but revenue growth in constant currency can be in the range of 2-3.6 percent for the quarter on a sequential basis. Numbers will be released on July 25.
It is a seasonally weak quarter for Tech Mahindra due to seasonal weakness in its telecom business Comviva, while the growth is likely to be driven by the enterprise segment.
Kotak Institutional Equities, ICICI Direct and Sharekhan expect profit to decline in the range of 18-30 percent sequentially dented by operating profit margin.
July 25, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
Bond Yields Updates:
July 25, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST
Dollar Updates:
The dollar was on a firm footing on Monday, as traders brace for a sharp U.S. interest rate hike this week and look for safety as data points to a weakening global economy.
The greenback was up slightly against most majors early in the Asia session, trading at $1.0195 on the euro and steadying Friday losses to buy 136.57 Japanese yen.
The U.S. Federal Reserve concludes a two-day meeting on Wednesday and markets are priced for a 75-basis-point (bp) rate hike, with about a 9% chance of a 100 bp hike.
July 25, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Earnings:
Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on July 22 reported a 26 percent year-on-year growth in standalone net profit at Rs 2,071 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, supported by lower provisions, with improvement in asset quality performance.
A Moneycontrol poll of seven brokerages showed that the net profit was expected to rise 32 percent to Rs 2,176 crore.
Provisions and contingencies declined by a massive 97 percent year-on-year to Rs 23.59 crore at the end of June quarter compared to Rs 703.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
The fall in provisions stems from the improvement in asset quality metrics. During the quarter, the bank wrote back Rs 65 crore worth of provisions it had made specifically towards pandemic related risks. Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances fell by 10 bps sequentially to 2.24 percent and net NPAs declined by 2 bps to 0.62 percent in Q1FY23. Gross bad loans a year ago were 3.58 percent of the loan book.
July 25, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
