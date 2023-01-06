Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility, Nifty below 18,000; IDBI Bank up 3%

January 06, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST



Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services



The major drag on the market now is the sustained selling by FIIs. FIIs sold for the 10th consecutive day yesterday taking the cumulative selling to Rs 11400 crores. The underperformers of last year like China and Europe are doing well. Clearly, FII money is chasing lower valuations by selling in overvalued markets like India. This trend might continue imparting weakness in the Indian market. This trend will open opportunities for investors. FIIs will sell stocks in which they are sitting on profits, like the banking segment. And this segment continues to be strong. Last year, too, selling by FIIs in banks turned out to be opportunities for domestic investors. Globally, the phenomenon of good economic news becoming bad news for markets might continue in the near term. The latest data from the US show increasing job creation and declining jobless claims.