Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility, Nifty below 18,000; IDBI Bank up 3%

Sobha Q3 Update
-Sales volume up 11.6% YoY at 1.47 msf
-Sales value up 36% YoY at Rs 1,425 cr
-Avg Realisation up 21.9% YoY at Rs 9,650/sqft
Sobha Q3 Update: Sales volume up 11.6% YoY at 1.47 msf
IDBI Bank jumps over 3.5% after Sebi permits government stake to be reclassified as 'public'
Sensex opens flat, Nifty around 18,000
Rupee opens at 82.55/$ vs Thursday’s close of 82.56/$
Macrotech Q3 Update: Pre-sales up 16.3% YoY at Rs 3,035 cr
Yesterday's low of 42,298 on Bank Nifty is now considered a sacrosanct support level
Oil rises after U.S. fuel stocks draw down
Japan December service-sector activity rebounds on tourist boom
Wall Street drops more than 1% with jobs data feeding fears of more Fed tightening
Asia-Pacific markets trade higher despite Federal Reserve signaling further rate hikes
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|60,278.81
|-74.46
|-0.12%
|Nifty 50
|17,971.70
|-20.45
|-0.11%
|Nifty Bank
|42,384.35
|-224.35
|-0.53%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hindalco
|470.10
|4.40
|+0.94%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Coal India
|213.80
|-4.35
|-1.99%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|44635.10
|233.60
|+0.53%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|28313.90
|-213.90
|-0.75%
-Sales volume up 11.6% YoY at 1.47 msf
-Sales value up 36% YoY at Rs 1,425 cr
-Avg Realisation up 21.9% YoY at Rs 9,650/sqft
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given its nod for reclassification of the government's shareholding in IDBI Bank as "public" following its stake sale, as per a regulatory filing. IDBI Bank, in the exchange filing, attached a letter received from the market regulator, dated January 3, 2023, that grants permission for reclassification on the condition that the government's voting rights would have to be capped at 15 percent. "The voting rights of GoI shall not exceed 15 percent of the total voting rights of the bank," SEBI stated. Read more
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The major drag on the market now is the sustained selling by FIIs. FIIs sold for the 10th consecutive day yesterday taking the cumulative selling to Rs 11400 crores. The underperformers of last year like China and Europe are doing well. Clearly, FII money is chasing lower valuations by selling in overvalued markets like India. This trend might continue imparting weakness in the Indian market. This trend will open opportunities for investors. FIIs will sell stocks in which they are sitting on profits, like the banking segment. And this segment continues to be strong. Last year, too, selling by FIIs in banks turned out to be opportunities for domestic investors. Globally, the phenomenon of good economic news becoming bad news for markets might continue in the near term. The latest data from the US show increasing job creation and declining jobless claims.
Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services on USD-INR
We had gone in yesterday having abandoned the 83.25 view, in favour of declines into the 82.75-82.59 band. That the lower extremity of the band was tested indicates the underlying bearishness, but 82.59 being a congestion support, a recovery run may be expected, though we will wait for a 82.78 before playing strong upsides.
Sensex is up 77.23 points or 0.13% at 60,430.50. Nifty is up 24.60 points or 0.14% at 18,016.80. About 1205 shares have advanced, 679 shares declined, and 115 shares are unchanged.
Rupee Check | Rupee opens at 82.55/$ vs Thursday’s close of 82.56/$
Macrotech Q3 Update
-Pre-sales up 16.3% at Rs 3,035 cr vs Rs 2,608 cr YoY
-Collections up 26.1% at Rs 2,682 cr vs Rs 2,127 cr YoY
-On track to surpass full year pre-sales guidance of Rs 11,500 cr
-Net debt now stands at Rs 8,042 cr, reduces by Rs 753 cr in Q3
Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Caution is likely to prevail in early trades as overnight fall in the US markets and subsequent choppy trend in Asian equities could dampen local market sentiment. While worries over global economic slowdown due to rising interest rates and falling demand continue to weigh, FIIs too have been deserting local markets over the past week, selling to the tune of Rs 10,676 crores in the last 9 sessions. The only positive catalyst this morning is the sluggish WTI Oil price at $74 a barrel. Technically, for Nifty the immediate aggressive downside risk is seen at 17771 mark and then aggressive targets at 17461 mark. The index will gain strength only if it closes above its high of 18267 mark.
Watch out for Bank Nifty today. Yesterday's low a sacrosanct support level
For the Bank Nifty, there was a bounce of 300 points from the lows on Thursday. Yesterday's low of 42,298 is now considered a sacrosanct support level. On the upside, 42,800 will now act as resistance. It will be important to watch the price action in ICICI Bank. If ICICI Bank falls to its 200 day moving average, it could be a sign that the Bank Nifty could fall further. Read more
Some stocks to watch out for in today's trade
Ambuja Cements: Incorporates Ambuja Resources unit
Aster DM Healthcare: CFO Sreenath Pocha Reddy resigns
Coal India: December coal output jumps 10.8% YoY to 82.9 million tons
IDBI Bank: SEBI allows bank to seek change in Govt holding category
L&T: To sell entire stake of 99% in Think Tower Developers
M&M: Liquidates Mahindra West Africa
RVNL: JV gets Rs 166 crore LoA for Surat Metro rail work
Tata Motors: To report its Q3 results on Jan 25