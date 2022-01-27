MARKET NEWS

January 27, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 17,000; realty, pharma, IT top losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the red with pharma, metal and IT indices down 2 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices down 0.5-1.8 percent.

    Sensex56,972.27-885.88 -1.53%
    Nifty 5017,011.10-266.85 -1.54%
    Nifty Bank37,322.75-384.00 -1.02%
    Nifty 50 17,011.10 -266.85 (-1.54%)
    Thu, Jan 27, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    ONGC167.302.15 +1.30%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Titan Company2,281.75-94.75 -3.99%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2776.008.90 +0.32%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT33770.10-937.30 -2.70%


  • January 27, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
  • January 27, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened 41 paise lower at 75.18 per dollar on Thursday against Tuesday's close of 74.77.

    The US dollar surged 0.56% on Wednesday amid hawkish statement from US Fed and on improved economic data from the US. The US Fed said it is likely to increase interest rates and plans to end its QE programme in March, said ICICI Direct.

    Rupee future maturing on January 27 depreciated by 0.23% on the back of stronger dollar index and higher FII outflows. However, further downsides were prevented as risk appetite in the domestic markets increased, it added.

  • January 27, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices erased some of the early losses but still trading lower with Nifty around 17000.

    The Sensex was down 865.92 points or 1.50% at 56992.23, and the Nifty was down 255.20 points or 1.48% at 17022.80. About 1107 shares have advanced, 1778 shares declined, and 104 shares are unchanged.

  • January 27, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

    Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for Bisoprolol Fumarate & Hydrochlorothiazide tablets

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Bisoprolol Fumarate and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP, 2.5 mg/6.25 mg, 5 mg/6.25 mg, and 10 mg/6.25 mg, the generic version of Ziac Tablets, 2.5 mg/6.25 mg, 5 mg/6.25 mg, and 10 mg/6.25 mg, of Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc. 

    Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 483.60, down Rs 2.05, or 0.42 percent on the BSE.

  • January 27, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
  • January 27, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

    Petrol, Diesel prices today:

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 83nd day in a row on January 27, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. This comes as the Central government cut excise duty on November 4, 2021, to give relief from prices that had touched an all-time high.

    The government cut the duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre resulting in an equivalent reduction in retail pump rates. Following this, many states and Union Territories cut local sales or value-added tax (VAT) to give further relief to consumers.

  • January 27, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

    BSE Healthcare index fell 2 percent dragged by the Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Gland Pharma

  • January 27, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

    Results today

    Bharat Heavy Electricals, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, Canara Bank, Indus Towers, Accelya Solutions India, AIA Engineering, Arvind, Aurionpro Solutions, Birlasoft, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Chalet Hotels, Coforge, Colgate-Palmolive, Dalmia Bharat, Exxaro Tiles, Fino Payments Bank, GHCL, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Home First Finance Company, HSIL, Laurus Labs, LIC Housing Finance, Mahindra Logistics, CE Info Systems, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nippon Life India Asset Management, PSP Projects, Route Mobile, Transport Corporation of India, Vaibhav Global, Wabco India, and Wockhardt.

  • January 27, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

    Oil falls on profit-taking:

    Oil prices fell on Thursday as investors cashed in profits from the 2% gains in the previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated an interest rate hike in March, leading to a technical correction in surging energy markets.

    Futures pulled back amid a broader decline in financial markets triggered by the March interest rate increase telegraphed by the Fed and a surge in the U.S. dollar. Crude prices have surged amid the tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the world’s second-largest oil producer, that has fanned fears of disruptions of natural gas to Europe.

    Brent crude futures slipped 31 cents, or 0.3%, to $89.65 a barrel at 0122 GMT, after jumping about 2% to hit $90 for the first time in seven years on Wednesday.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also eased 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.09 a barrel, after gaining 2% in the previous session.

  • January 27, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

    Nifty IT index shed over 2 percent dragged by the TCS, Infosys, L&T Infotech

  • January 27, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

