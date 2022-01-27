Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 17,000; realty, pharma, IT top losers

January 27, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened 41 paise lower at 75.18 per dollar on Thursday against Tuesday's close of 74.77.

The US dollar surged 0.56% on Wednesday amid hawkish statement from US Fed and on improved economic data from the US. The US Fed said it is likely to increase interest rates and plans to end its QE programme in March, said ICICI Direct.

Rupee future maturing on January 27 depreciated by 0.23% on the back of stronger dollar index and higher FII outflows. However, further downsides were prevented as risk appetite in the domestic markets increased, it added.